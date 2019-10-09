The Irregular At Magic High School Season 2 release date confirmed for 2020: Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei light novels compared to the anime [Spoilers]

The Irregular At Magic High School Season 2 has officially been confirmed to be in production! The new Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei Season 2 episodes will be coming out in 2020 and cover the Visitor story arc.

Considering how long anime fans have been waiting for Mahouka Season 2 it almost gives one hope for other fan-favorites like No Game No Life Season 2.

The first season came out over five years ago in April 2014, while The Irregular at Magic High School The Movie: The Girl Who Calls the Stars came out in 2017.

The 26-episode first season was produced by animation studio Madhouse and directed by Manabu Ono while the film was produced by Studio 8bit.

For Mahouka Season 2, 8bit will be returning with film director Risako Yoshida at the helm once again. Character designer Kana Ishida is also coming back as well as music composer Taku Iwasaki.

The Japanese Mahouka cast will include returning members from the first season. Yuichi Nakamura will voice Tatsuya Shiba, Saori Hayami voices Miyuki Shiba, and Yoko Hikasa voices Angelina Kudo Shields.

The number of episodes has not yet been announced, but it’s very likely that Mahouka Season 2 will be 12 or 13 episodes since the season is adapting only three books.

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

The Irregular At Magic High School Season 2 opening (OP) and ending (ED) song music have not yet been announced.

This article provides everything that is known about The Irregular At Magic High School Season 2 (Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

The Irregular At Magic High School manga/light novel series compared to the Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei anime

The story for the anime series is based on the Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei light novel series by author Tsutomu Sato and illustrator Kana Ishida. Launched in 2011, the book series is all the way up to Volume 30 as of September 10, 2019.

The timeline of the overall story is divided up into 19 story arcs that are clearly marked by the titles of the books.

The official English translation is being published by Yen Press. As of June 2019, the English Mahouka releases were up to Volume 12, the Double Seven Arc. Volume 13, the Steeplechase Arc, is scheduled to release on October 15, 2019.

The Mahouka manga adaptation is unique in that each story arc is released separately and there is a rotating set of illustrators. Often times different story arcs were being released at the same time frames, which is a bit confusing. Worse, the story arcs being adapted are completely out of order in relation to the main timeline.

For example, the seven-volume Visitor Arc (light novels 9 through 11) was adapted into the manga format by illustrator Gin Amau from December 2015 through September 2019.

At the same time, manga illustrator Tsuna Kitaumi was adapting the Double Seven Arc (light novel 12) from October 2016 through summer 2019.

In June 2018, illustrator Yuzuki N Dash began adapting the President Election Arc… a story based on the final chapter of light novel Volume 5.

Confused yet? The anime adaptation is a bit more straight-forward but it still managed to mess up the timeline in various ways.

The first season adapted Volumes 1 through 7 by adapting the Enrollment, Nine School Competition, and Yokohama Disturbance arcs. However, the first season skipped Volume 5 completely.

Volume 5 was focused on the summer vacation between school semesters. Besides showing how the new Student Council formed in preparation for the new year, the book introduced various characters and their magic before they showed up in the Yokohama Disturbance Arc. The book also covered how a certain character learned one of Tatsuya’s secrets.

Besides skipping an entire book, the anime’s first season also condensed the story in various ways. Foreshadowing was cut along with many scenes. Characterization largely focused on Tatsuya whereas in the light novels other characters were developed further.

The light novels were infamous for being dense reading due to the technical magic systems that only a software engineer would love. The anime simplified the magic and physics greatly which satisfied casual anime audiences but upset light novel fans.

Still, it could be argued the anime improved on the light novels by introducing acrobatics in the entertaining action sequences. Technically, acrobatics is unnecessary based on the physics of magic discussed in the books, but it made for better animation.

The Mahouka movie was a lot more accessible to casual audiences since it dumped the heavy exposition required by magic physics in order to focus on action and keeping the plot moving fast. The problem was that this story occurred in a time gap that took place between Volumes 11 and 12.

Yes, that’s right. The Mahouka movie takes place after The Irregular At Magic High School Season 2 in the timeline. Due to skipping over so many books, the film introduced characters who never appeared in the anime’s first season.

There were even flashbacks referencing events that took place between the first season and the movie.

Mahouka Season 2 will introduce even more problems for the narrative since the story takes place about two months after the end of the first season. That means Mahouka Season 2 is skipping Volume 8, the Recollection Arc.

To a certain extent, it could be argued that the book is skippable since the majority of events take place three years in the past. The story tells how the characters came to be where they are now and explain why the United States Of North America (USNA) is currently so interested in Tatsuya’s matter detonation magic.

The good news is that the light novel series leaves plenty of room for The Irregular At Magic High School Season 3. Better yet, English-only light novel readers can read ahead of The Irregular At Magic High School Season 2 by jumping straight to Volume 12.

Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei Season 2 release date set for 2020

As of the last update, Studio 8bit, Anilex, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact The Irregular At Magic High School Season 2 release date.

The announcement of the Mahouka sequel claimed the second season will release in the 2020 time frame.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Based on the timing of the Mahouka Season 2 announcement it’s possible that the premiere will occur in the first half of 2020 since anime sequel announcements are often made only several months before the release date.

If that’s the case, then Mahouka Season 2 will likely come out in either January 2020, the winter 2020 anime season, or April 2020, the spring 2020 anime season.

Mahouka Season 2 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

A black hole experiment results in deserters from the USNA military traveling to Japan. The Stars unit sends spies to hunt down the deserters and also identify the magician who created matter detonation.

As such, Stars Head-Captain Angelina Kudou Shields infiltrates the magic high school to spy on Tatsuya and Miyuki. But the USNA does not know Tatsuya is the one behind matter detonation… yet.

The deserts possess abnormal abilities beyond most magicians and Tatsuya eventually convinces Angelina to tell him what she knows. Based on this intel, Tatsuya realizes the deserters are possessed by parasitic sentient energy that entered the real world from the magic dimension during the black hole experiment.

Things will get complicated for Tatsuya quickly since he not only has to deal with the parasites but now multiple magic clans are attempting to capture these parasite-infected hosts. The USNA also suspects Tatsuya of being behind matter detonation so Stars orders Angelina to kill Tatsuya!

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until The Irregular At Magic High School Season 2 release date to watch how Tatsuya resolves these conflicts. Stay tuned!