The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc release date: 2021 Mahouka: Recollection Arc movie likely? [Trailer]

The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc anime project will likely be a new Mahouka movie based on the Recollection Arc. Pic credit: Aniplex

The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc anime project was announced by Aniplex during a special event.

Called Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei: Tsuioku-hen, the anime project will apparently adapt the Mahouka: Recollection Arc of the light novel series by author Tsutomu Satou and illustrator Kana Ishida.

The format of the Mahouka: Reminiscence Arc anime project was not specified during the initial announcement.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

However, since the story being adapted is a sequel based on a single book it’s very unlikely to be The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 anime TV series. Instead, it’s more likely to be a Mahouka movie 2 (see below for more details).

The first anime filmed was the 2017 The Irregular at Magic High School Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars. The timeline of the 2017 Mahouka movie actually takes place after the anime’s second season in a summertime story gap between light novel volumes 11 and 12.

In addition, The Honor Student at Magic High School (Mahouka Koukou no Yuutousei) anime TV series was already announced in December 2020 with a brief trailer. It will be based on the spin-off manga series by artist Mori Yuu. The story starts from the beginning, but this time the events are seen through the eyes of Shiba Miyuki, Tatsuya’s sister.

The anime series is slowly adapting the Mahouka light novel series, which finished with Volume 32: Sacrifice/Graduation Arc on September 10, 2020.

The direct Mahouka sequel began releasing on October 10, 2020. Called Sequel – The Irregular at Magic High School Magian Company (Zoku Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei Magian Company) focuses on the protagonist Tatsuya Shiba and the others after they graduate from First High magic high school.

This article provides everything that is known about The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc (Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei: Tsuioku-hen) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei: Tsuioku-hen release date predictions: Is 2021 or 2022 more likely?

As of the last update, Studio 8bit, Aniplex, or any company related to the anime production has not officially confirmed The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc release date. The production of the Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei: Tsuioku-hen anime was announced on February 28, 2021.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when The Irregular at Magic High School: Recollection Arc release date will occur in the future.

Anime projects are scheduled years in advance. Now that the light novel series is finished, the anime production committee can plan out the anime series’ production scheduled over the long term.

Assuming that the project’s format is a The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc movie, it’s possible that the theater premiere date could be within a year. Otherwise, considering the timing of the initial announcement it’s very likely that the release date will be in either late 2021 or early 2022.

The childhood story of the Mahouka: Recollection Arc shows the early development of Miyuki and Tatsuya’s relationship and why they behave as they do. The war story also explained why the Yotsuba is called untouchable and developed the world’s lore further. Pic credit: Kana Ishida

The Irregular at Magic High School: Recollection Arc’s story is a prequel

In adapting the light novels, the Mahouka anime TV series has skipped several books. The first season adapted the six volumes of the Enrollment, Nine School Competition, and Yokohama Disturbance arcs, which finished in Volume 7, but skipped Volume 5: Summer Vacation Arc.

The anime’s second season adapted the Visitor arc books, which was light novel Volumes 9 through 11. That means the anime initially skipped Volume 8: Mahouka Recollection Arc.

The Mahouka: Recollection Arc manga by artist Waki Ikawa adapted the story with three volumes from 2014 to 2015.

The majority of events take place three years in the past. The story tells how the characters came to be where they are now and explain why the United States Of North America (USNA) is currently interested in Tatsuya’s matter detonation magic.

Here is the official plot summary from Yen Press’ English translation of Volume 8:

Looking at Miyuki and Tatsuya now, it might be hard to imagine them as anything other than loving siblings. But it wasn’t always this way…Three years ago, Miyuki was always uncomfortable around her older brother. The rest of their family treated him no better than a lowly servant, even though he was the perfect Guardian, watching over Miyuki while she lived a normal middle school life. But what really bothered her was that he never showed any emotions or thoughts of his own. However, when danger comes calling during a fateful trip to Okinawa, their relationship as brother and sister will change forever…

Considering the relatively short length of the book, and the fact that the story is a prequel, it’s very likely that a Mahouka: Recollection Arc movie is being planned. But it would also make sense to release the Mahouka: Reminiscence Arc anime as several OVA episodes.