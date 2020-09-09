The Irregular At Magic High School Magian Company release date: Zoku Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei in Fall 2020

The Sequel – The Irregular At Magic High School Magian Company release date is scheduled for October 10, 2020. Initially announced for fall 2020, Zoku Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei Magian Company is the book series that is a direct Mahouka sequel.

Written by author Tsutomu Sato and illustrated by artist Kana Ishida, Mahouka Volume 32: Sacrifice/Graduation Arc released in Japan on September 10, 2020 (or September 9 in the United States due to the time difference). The book is the final light novel in the original series.

As might be expected, the Mahouka sequel focuses on the protagonist Tatsuya Shiba and the others after they graduate from First High magic high school.

So far, an official English translation of The Irregular At Magic High School Magian Company has not been announced. North American Publisher Yen Press is handling the official English translation for the original series, which will be up to Volume 16 by October 20, 2020.

New – The Irregular at Magic High School Maidens of Cygnus release date set for 2021

In addition to the Sequel – The Irregular At Magic High School Magian Company book sequel, the author also announced a sequel spinoff that’s more like the original series since it’s back in high school again.

Called New – The Irregular at Magic High School Maidens of Cygnus (Shin – Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei Cygnus no Otome-tachi), the Mahouka spinoff series will follow the adventures of female students in a new class. The story focuses on two girls named Arisa and Matsurika and their connection to the Jumonji family.

Back in July 2020, the author posted on his official website a two-part short novel that acts as a prequel to Maidens of Cygnus. Keep in mind that the Maidens of Cygnus prequel contains spoilers since it mentions events that occur at the end of the original light novel series.

While it’s written in Japanese, Reddit users have provided an unofficial English translation of the two chapters.

The Maidens of Cygnus release date is scheduled for the winter 2021 time frame. The exact release date has not yet been announced.

Anime Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei Season 2 release date in fall 2020

Both Mahouka light novel readers and anime fans have plenty of reasons to rejoice in 2020. The Irregular At Magic High School Season 2 release date is scheduled for October 4, 2020.

The anime’s second season will adapt the Visitor arc of the book series, which is light novel Volumes 9 through 11.

Oddly enough, The Irregular At Magic High School movie: The Girl Who Calls the Stars was an original anime story that takes place between volumes 11 and 12. This means the film takes place after the second season in the official timeline.

The Irregular At Magic High School Season 2 Anime Trailer Mahouka The Irregular At Magic High School Season 2 is coming out in fall 2020! For more details about Mahouka Season 2: https://www.monstersandcritics.com/anime/the-irregular-at-magic-high-school-season-2-release-date-2020-mahouka-koukou-no-rettousei/ Posted by Monsters & Critics Anime on Monday, September 7, 2020

For more details about how The Irregular At Magic High School Season 2 compares to the light novel series, please see our full-length story.