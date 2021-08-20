The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace Season 2 release date: Heion Sedai no Idaten-tachi Season 2 predictions

How will The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace Season 1 finish the entire story completely with an anime original ending? Pic credit: Studio MAPPA

Will The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace Season 2 anime TV series continue the story, or will the anime’s first season finish the manga’s story with an original ending? Even if a sequel is possible, when will Heion Sedai no Idaten-tachi Season 2 come out?

The first season was produced by Japanese animation Studio MAPPA, which is known for anime such as Garo, Punch Line, Yuri On Ice, Kakegurui, Inuyashiki, Banana Fish, Dororo, Dorohedoro, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Zombieland Saga.

In 2021, MAPPA was also working on a Chainsaw Man anime, Netflix’s Yasuke anime, the original story Takt Op. Destiny, the water polo anime Re-Main, the Heion Sedai no Idaten-tachi manga adaptation, and the Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 anime. The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie release date is confirmed for late 2021.

The first season of the Idaten Deities anime was helmed by second-time main director Seimei Kidokoro. Besides being the director of the 2018 movie Haikara-san ga Tooru Movie 2, he’s been an episode director on popular anime such as March Comes in Like a Lion, Yona of the Dawn, Boruto, Kingdom, and Space Dandy.

Writer Hiroshi Seko wrote the scripts and series composition. He’s worked on popular anime such as Ajin, Attack On Titan, Banana Fish, Darling in the FranXX, Dorohedoro, Inuyashiki, Jujutsu Kaisen, Kakegurui, Kill la Kill, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, Levius, Mob Psycho 100, Vinland Saga, and Terror In Resonance.

The writer will also be working on the upcoming Chainsaw Man anime by Studio MAPPA and the 2022 Spriggan anime by Studio David Production. Hopefully, he’ll be part of the Vinland Saga Season 2 anime staff and Mob Psycho 100 Season 3.

Artist Nao Ootsu (BEASTARS, Garo, Land of the Lustrous, Punch Line, Saga of Tanya the Evil) was the character designer.

The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace OP “Seija no Koushin” was performed by Tatsuya Kitani, while the ED “Raika” was performed by Akari Nanawo.

The first season was streaming with English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV (not Netflix, Hulu, HIDIVE, FUNimation, or Amazon Prime Video). Crunchyroll’s The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace English dub hasn’t been announced yet.

The first season’s finale, The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace Episode 11, released on September 23, 2021. The 11 episodes were released as three The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace Blu-Ray/DVD volumes that were released on October 27, 2021, November 24, 2021, and December 22, 2021, respectively.

This article provides everything that is known about The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace Season 2 (Heion Sedai no Idaten-tachi Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Heion Sedai no Idaten-tachi Season 2 release date prediction: Long wait or no sequel at all?

As of the last update, Aniplex, Studio MAPPA, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Heion Sedai no Idaten-tachi Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

For a MAPPA production, this anime seems to have generated little buzz compared to other projects like Jujutsu Kaisen or the upcoming Chainsaw Man. It’s something of a surprise since the manga illustrator also made the popular Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid.

On the plus side, The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace reviews have been positive. However, the scores are good, not great. The animation style is reminiscent of the psychedelic aspects of Mob Psycho 100, while the madcap characterization gives off Studio Trigger vibes. Just the OP video alone is a masterpiece of animation.

On the negative side, the anime’s first season rarely made it up onto Crunchyroll’s popular anime list during the Summer 2021 anime season.

What jumps out first is how short the first season is with only 11 episodes. But with only a few manga volumes to draw upon as source material, that shouldn’t be too surprising.

It’s also possible the first season will finish the story with an anime original ending. It’s predicted that the last 3 episodes of the first season will be ahead of the manga.

So even if the anime’s first season leaves an opening for a sequel, anime fans will need to wait years for more manga chapters to be produced. As such, even if a second season is greenlit for production, there should be a long, multi-year wait for The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace Season 2 release date.

The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace manga compared to the anime: Censorship the main difference

The story for the anime is based on The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace manga series by writer Amahara and illustrator Coolkyousinnjya (COOL Kyoushinsha). As of July 2021, the manga was up to Volume 5.

Amahara is best known (or infamous) for creating the Interspecies Reviewers (Ishuzoku Reviewers) manga. As previously mentioned, Coolkyousinnjya created the Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid manga series but is also well-known for creating the Peach Boy Riverside manga, which was also adapted into an anime TV series in 2021.

Amahara actually originally self-published the Idaten Deities story as an online webcomic that remains unfinished as of 2016. Thus, the manga series that began serializing in Young Animal magazine since August 2018 is actually a remake (Coolkyousinnjya did the same thing with Peach Boy Riverside).

Unfortunately, no North American publisher has licensed the manga series for an official English translation. Thankfully, there are fan-made English translation projects that are caught up with recent chapters.

When the anime premiered, the manga was up to The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace Volume 5. Pic credit: Coolkyousinnjya

When a manga is adapted into anime, sometimes, content is condensed to fit the time constraints of the episodic format. Sometimes minor scenes are skipped, and the dialogue is reduced to the highlights.

The biggest glaring fault with the Idaten Deities anime was how it literally info dumped in an in-your-face fashion with “fast-forward explanations.” At first, it was almost amusing to have plot-pertinent worldbuilding details spat out at accelerated speed, but this approach lost its comedic gloss fairly quickly.

The anime version also rearranged the presentation of events in some cases. Most of the time, these changes didn’t alter how the story was perceived, but sometimes the context of the ordering of events in the manga was important.

For example, the manga jumped back and forth between the nun rape scene and the conversation where Ysley explains to Paula how the Idaten are born from hearts seeking salvation and why they don’t intervene in human wars.

The rape of the nun was intended to drive the point home that humans are fighting meaningless wars that cause the Idaten themselves to be born without meaning. And thus, these deities born in a peaceful era do nothing to save humans from their suffering.

Speaking of the rape scene, the manga version was very explicit, which shouldn’t be too surprising considering it’s a Seinen manga springing from the mind of Amahara. The anime’s portrayal in Episode 1 was still shocking, but it got across the point without feeling like an exploitative spectacle. But since the scene was disconnected from the associated conversation, the scene’s impact was lessened and probably came off to many viewers as being edgelord nonsense tacked onto the end of the episode.

Similarly, when Demon trainer Miku sexually molested the nun, later on, the manga was extremely graphic and arguably went over the line. Instead, anime Episode 5 captured the horror of the moment while only implying what was happening.

The anime also censored gratuitous nudity in the fight between Ysley and General Piscalat. The Seinen manga literally used almost an entire page to show her completely topless in Chapter 22.

There was also a skipped page from Chapter 30 where Miku imagined Piscalat being lewdly tortured. The page’s dialogue was also skipped since Miku’s imagination was described in graphic detail.

Oddly enough, the anime even censored cockroaches by blurring them out. That’s an anime original joke since the manga didn’t censor that moment at all.

In The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace, Miku needed to be censored the most, although they let this one joke slide. Pic credit: Studio MAPPA

Due to the rapid adaptation pacing, by the first season’s halfway point in Episode 6, the anime was up to the beginning of manga Volume 5: Chapter 32.

As previously mentioned, it’s predicted that the anime will be completely caught up with the manga by Episode 9.

Anime fans will just have to wait and see if the anime leaves an opening for The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace 2. Stay tuned!