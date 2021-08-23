The Honor at Magic High School Season 2 release date: Mahouka Koukou no Yuutousei Season 2 predictions

Angelina Kudou Shields will be featured in The Honor at Magic High School Season 2 anime. Pic credit: Oda Masaru

The Honor at Magic High School Season 2 anime TV series could once again show the Mahouka Visitor arc story, but this time from the perspective of Miyuki Shiba, Lina, and the other girls. But when will Mahouka Koukou no Yuutousei Season 2 come out?

Both the 2017 The Irregular at Magic High School The Movie: The Girl Who Calls the Stars movie and the 2020 Mahouka Season 2 for the main series were produced by Studio 8bit, which is also releasing the That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 anime and the Slime Diaries anime in 2021. They’re also working on another Encouragement of Climb anime project.

The Honor at Magic High School anime was produced by Japanese animation Studio Connect, which is best known for the Strike The Blood anime series. They also have a repeated history of collaborating with Studio Silver Link on projects like Armed Girl’s Machiavellism and Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody.

In 2021, Studio Connect also announced that they had started production on a Strike The Blood Season 5 OVA series that will complete the entire story.

The Honor at Magic High School Season 2 staff or studio has not been confirmed.

For the first season, the anime project was helmed by director Hideki Tachibana (DanMachi: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?). Takashi Watanabe (Slayers, Boogiepop Phantom) was the assistant director. Writer Tsuyoshi Tamai (Strike Witches) wrote the series composition and scripts.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

Artists Ryousuke Yamamoto (Super HxEros) and Takao Sano (Restaurant To Another World) were the character designers.

The Honor at Magic High School Season 2 opening (OP) and ending (ED) theme song music have yet been announced. The original music composer for the main anime series, Taku Iwasaki (Akame ga Kill!, Bungou Stray Dogs, Cop Craft, Soul Eater, Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann), also wrote the music for the spin-off.

The Honor at Magic High School Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music have not yet been announced.

For the first season, The Honor at Magic High School OP “101” was performed by Sangatsu no Phantasia, while the ED “Double Standard” was performed by Philosophy no Dance. FUNimation’s The Honor at Magic High School English dub hasn’t been announced yet. FUNimation’s Simuldub schedule simply lists the anime as a Simulcast.

The first season was streaming in Summer 2021 with English subtitles on FUNimation and Netflix Japan (not Netflix U.S., Crunchyroll, Hulu, VRV, HIDIVE, or Animation Prime Video).

The first season’s finale, The Honor at Magic High School Episode 13, released on September 25, 2021. The series was released as five Blu-Ray/DVD volumes.

This article provides everything that is known about The Honor At Magic High School Season 2 (The Honor Student at Magic High School Season 2 / Mahouka Koukou no Yuutousei Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

The Honor Student at Magic High School Season 2 release date prediction: Expect a long wait

As of the last update, Studio Connect, Aniplex, Kadokawa, or any company related to the anime production has not officially confirmed the Mahouka Koukou no Yuutousei Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a The Honor Student at Magic High School Season 2 sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, The Honor at Magic High School Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

The main problem with The Honor at Magic High School anime is that the storytelling comes off as extremely disjointed. Yes, anime fans may understand that the intention is to tell the main story from different perspectives, but it’s been many years since most viewers watched the original series.

Since the anime spends very little time explaining what’s going on from the perspective of the main series protagonist Tatsuya Shiba the spin-off anime is difficult to follow. Without building up to certain scenes, what should be emotional moments are left feeling hollow and emptied of their original purpose.

Good storytelling based on alternate perspectives should not be using the main series as a crutch for worldbuilding. So, as a standalone anime, it was poorly structured, but as a bonus for superfans, it was interesting but not special to hear Miyuki voice her inner feelings and watch what happened to the other First High/Third High girls.

The Honor at Magic High School reviews have reflected anime fans’ dissatisfaction with the spin-off. Scores are noticeably lower than the reviews for the main anime series.

Since the first season was a FUNimation streaming exclusive, it’s difficult to tell whether it was popular or not on the streaming platform. It’s notable that interest in the anime on Reddit seemed muted, with the exception of counting the number of Onii-sama’s.

If there was a boost to sales of The Honor at Magic High School manga in Japan due to the anime’s premiere, then it was minimal since the manga series never made the Oricon Top 30 in Summer 2021. To be fair, that list was pretty much dominated by the various Tokyo Revengers manga volumes during Summer 2021, so the same could be said of other anime that adapted manga in the same time frame.

Besides problems with the anime production committee justifying the production of a second season, the elephant in the room is that there simply isn’t enough source material for making a quick sequel. The next story arc in the Mahouka Koukou no Yuutousei manga series only just began being released in early 2021 (see the manga comparison section below for more details).

Therefore, it’s predicted that the main series will continue to receive anime sequels, whereas the Honor Student spin-off anime will languish for years after only one season.

The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence movie continuing the main storyline?

The overall Mahouka anime series seems to be receiving multiple sequels. While The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 anime hasn’t been announced yet, The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc anime was announced with a new trailer in February 2021.

The format of the new project was not initially specified. However, considering that it’s apparently adapting a prequel story based on Volume 8: Recollection Arc, it’s very likely to be a new Mahouka movie.

The Honor at Magic High School manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on The Honor Student at Magic High School manga series by Yu Mori. Serialized monthly in Kadokawa/ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Daioh magazine since April 2012, the first series ended on July 27, 2020. It was collected into 11 volumes as of September 2020.

Starting on February 26, 2021, Dengeki Daioh magazine started releasing The Honor Student at Magic High School manga’s “Season 2”. It’s being created by a new manga artist named Oda Masaru, and it retells the Visitor Arc story of the main series.

According to Kadokawa, the numbering of the volumes is being restarted. Instead of releasing Volume 12, The Honor at Magic High School 2nd Season Volume 1 was released on September 10, 2021.

Yes, that does mean the spin-off is skipping the Summer Vacation, Yokohama Disturbance, and Recollection arcs. It’s unknown if the manga continuation will also adapt more than one arc and include the Double Seven arc.

North American publisher Yen Press is releasing the official English translation of The Honor Student at Magic High School manga series. As of June 2021, the English manga was caught up with the first season, but the manga’s “Season 2” has not been collected into any volumes yet, even in Japanese.

The first season of The Honor at Magic High School anime whizzed right through all 11 manga volumes. Pic credit: Yu Mori

Part of the reason that the Honor Student anime feels rushed is due to the episodes zooming through story arcs that were originally covered by 18 episodes in the main series’ first season with only 13 episodes.

Part of that problem can be blamed on the source material since the anime does adapt the Honor Student manga without leaving out anything important.

All in all, it’s predicted that the first season’s finale, The Honor Student at Magic High School Episode 13, will find a stopping corresponding to manga Volume 11.

That means the anime finished the Enrollment and Nine School Competition arcs.

As previously mentioned, the bad news is that there isn’t nearly enough source material for quickly making The Honor at Magic High School Season 2. When the first season premiered in July 2021, there were only 6 chapters released for the new Visitor arc spin-off.

The good news is that Yen Press is very likely to keep releasing future volumes in English. That means English-only fans can read ahead of the anime by jumping to Mahouka Koukou no Yuutousei Season 2 Volume 1. Pic credit: Oda Masaru

Mahouka Koukou no Yuutousei Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The next time we watch the anime, we’ll be able to see the perspective of USNA Lt. Colonel Angelina Kudou Shields, who goes by Lina. She’s been given the responsibility of finding the one responsible for the massive explosion near Japan… which means researching Japanese clothing fashion for the trip.

Perhaps it’s the stress, but Lina has a nightmare where she’s a magical girl chasing villains! Otherwise, she’s mission-focused and is already planning how to target Tatsuya and Miyuki.

Meanwhile, the Shiba siblings and their friends are enjoying a Christmas party, and they discuss how Kitayama Shizuku will be moving to America for school. During a later sleepover, they commence girl talk with Mitsui Honoka feeling lonely already over her friend’s plan to move.

Honoka is also bothered by her failed confession to Tatsuya over the summer break. She wants to get closer to Tatsuya but isn’t sure about Miyuki. A very sleepy Shizuku almost reveals that Miyuki pretty much confessed her love for Tatuya, but she falls asleep mid-sentence leaving Honoka even more confused.

Lina’s first day at school goes well up until the point where she makes contact with the Shiba sibling. First, she is beaten by Miyuki at magic when she’s supposed to be the Sirius, the strongest magician in the world. Then Tatsuya quickly makes her feel like she’s the hunted and not the hunter.

Lina believes Tatsuya is hiding his true magical abilities and tests him by attacking him. Tatsuya, of course, easily wins, but Honoka saw the whole thing and thought they were having a romantic moment. Worse, poor Honoka wants to confront Lina about what she saw, but she’s afraid doing so will cause Miyuki to fly off into a jealous rage!

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until The Honor at Magic High School Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!