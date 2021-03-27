The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Season 2 release date: Ore dake Haireru Kakushi Dungeon Season 2 predictions

Since the anime’s first season adapted the story arcs out of order, will The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Season 2 anime TV series go back in time to cover skipped plot points? Pic credit: Studio Okuruto Noboru

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Season 2 anime TV series will be based on the Ore dake Haireru Kakushi Dungeon light novel series, but when will the second season come out?

The first season of the anime TV series was produced by Japanese animation studio Okuruto Noboru. Founded in 2017, the Hidden Dungeon anime was its first major production besides the Planetarian: Snow Globe OVA episode and the single episode Choujigen Game Neptune The Animation: Nep no Natsuyasumi.

In 2021, Studio Okuruto Noboru is also collaborating with Studio Tezuka Productions to release the How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 anime TV series.

For the first season, the anime TV project was helmed by first-time lead director Kenta Onishi. In the past, he has been a unit or episode director on Clockwork Planet, Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory, Grand Blue Dreaming, and My Roommate is a Cat. He’s also been an assistant animation director on High School Fleet and Rewrite.

Writer Kenta Ihara (FLCL Alternative, Levius, Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious, Vinland Saga, Saga of Tanya the Evil) wrote the series composition.

Artist Yuya Uetake (key animation on A Certain Magical Index, Fate/Grand Order, DanMachi Season 2, The Promised Neverland Season 2, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, The Rising of the Shield Hero) was both a first-time character designer and first-time chief animation director.

Composer Kanako Hara (Pupa anime [which has the reputation for being one of the worst anime ever made], A Destructive God Sits Next to Me, Bokuhaka) created the music.

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter OP was “Pyramid Great Reversal” by Spira Spica, while the ED “Nemophilia” was performed by COALAMODE.

The finale, The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Episode 12, released on March 27, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Season 2 (Ore dake Haireru Kakushi Dungeon Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Crunchyroll’s The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter English dub release date

The first season of the anime TV series was initially streaming on Crunchyroll with English subtitles. Crunchyroll eventually announced a Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter dub.

Zeno Robinson as Noir Stardia

Lizzie Freeman as Emma Brightness

Anne Yatco as Lola

Janice Kawaye as Olvia Servant

Ryan Bartley as Alice Stardia

Crunchyroll’s Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter English dub released on February 26, 2021.

Ore dake Haireru Kakushi Dungeon Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Studio Bones or any company related to the anime production has not officially confirmed The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Ore dake Haireru Kakushi Dungeon Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Unfortunately, the anime has all the hallmarks of a “one and done” anime TV series that won’t be renewed. It’s being produced by an unknown studio with a main staff that’s relatively inexperienced in their roles with the exception of the writer.

On the other hand, the anime’s first season managed to make it up to the top 10 on Crunchyroll’s popular anime list. Even as I wrote the initial version of this news story, Hidden Dungeon was sitting above Re:Zero, The Quintessential Quintuplets, and World Trigger. Keep in mind that the quint sisters are already getting a sequel (likely The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 3) and World Trigger Season 3 is similarly already confirmed.

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter reviews may be below average but this can largely be explained by the subject matter. Anime audiences either hate or love the premise. The Redo of Healer anime suffered from similar reactions.

Anime fans will have to wait and see if Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Season 2 is confirmed to be renewed and in production. Even in the best-case scenario, productions are scheduled out years in advance, so anime fans will be in for the long haul.

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter manga/light novel series compared to the anime

Like many anime series in modern times, the story started in January 2017 as The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter web novel by writer Meguru Seto. When the story was picked up by Kodansha in mid-2017 the web novel page was taken down, but it’s still available in archives.

The light novel adaptation began publishing in August 2017. The writer teamed up with illustrator Note Takehana. When The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Volume 6 released in December 2021 the light novels had already caught up to the web novel chapters.

In December 2018, Meguru teamed up with artist Tomoyuki Hino to begin the serialization of The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter manga series. It’s up to Volume 6 as of February 2021.

The official English translation of The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter has been licensed by North American publisher Seven Seas Entertainment. The English light novels are up to Volume 3, with Volume 4 scheduled for June 15, 2021, and Volume 5 for September 21, 2021. The English manga is up to Volume 2 as of January 2021, with Volume 3 scheduled for July 13, 2021.

The art style of the Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter manga is a bit different from the anime and light novel illustrations. Pic credit: Tomoyuki Hino

When an anime adaptation covers a light novel series it’s inevitable that many details are condensed with some parts skipped. This anime also rearranges plot events in the timeline.

In this case, the anime seems to be following the Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter manga, which similarly relies on flashbacks and skims the source material.

The second half of the first season really began picking up the pacing skipping many chapters in the process.

For example, Episode 9 skimmed over manga chapters 23 through 33 whereas Episode 10 covered Chapters 34 and 35. The Battle of the Hot Springs arc corresponds to light novel Volume 3: Chapter 25.

It was Episode 11 which’s the real head-scratcher. The anime literally skipped an entire and jumped all the way to the ending of Volume 5, which is when the Olivia clone debuts.

Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Episode 12 then showed Olivia’s backstory and how 200 years ago she once knew a boy who looked like Noir. This boy was trained by her and then he died, becoming one of her great regrets.

But Noir is different since he has his harem for backup. With Olivia free of the Death Chains, Noir is now free to continue exploring the dungeon floors.

Hidden Dungeon Season 2 will likely pick up the story again Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Volume 6. Pic credit: Takehana Note

All in all, the finale, Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Episode 12, found an ending corresponding to the ending of Volume 5.

From a thematic perspective, it makes sense to adapt to this point since anime-only fans would want to know when Noir frees Olivia from the Death Chains. While the way it was handled could have resulted in an uneven adaptation, the skipped stories from Volume 4 can probably be adapted out of order by Hidden Dungeon Season 2.

The bad news is that there currently isn’t enough source material available for creating Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Season 2 unless the anime goes back and adapts skipped story arcs. However, the author has been publishing books regularly so that situation will change by 2022.

Unfortunately for manga readers, the anime adaptation is now ahead of the manga. English-speaking light novel readers who want to read ahead of the anime will need to wait until the English Volume 6 light novel comes out.

The good news is that manga/book readers can go to the beginning and read the story arcs skipped by the anime.

Hidden Dungeon Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: These spoilers for Hidden Dungeon Season 2 assume that the story will pick up with Volume 6. However, it’s possible the story could back up and adapt skipped story events from Volume 4 and the first half of Volume 5.

After freeing his master Olivia from the Death Chain Curse, Noir and Olivia are leading a peaceful life in the Sturgia household along with Noir’s childhood friend Emma.

Back at the Hero School, there is a competition to determine the top of the school year. The winner of this competition will compete in an exchange game with other schools.

Noir vows to do his best to accumulate LP so he can become the king of his grade. But these plans are upset when Mira, a treasure hunter girl from another country, appears in front of Noir.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!