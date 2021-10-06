The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Season 2 release date: Jahy-sama wa Kujikenai! Season 2 predictions

When will the Jahy Season 2 anime come out? Pic credit: Studio A-1 Pictures

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Season 2 anime TV series will have the titular second greatest authority in the Dark Realm confronting a mysterious new power that demands the mana crystals back. But when will Jahy-sama wa Kujikenai! Season 2 come out?

The first season of the Jahy anime series was produced by Japanese animation Studio Silver Link, which is known for other anime series such as Strike The Blood, Death March To The Parallel World Rhapsody, Wise Man’s Grandchild, and BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense.

In 2021, Silver Link also released The Dungeon of Black Company, Restaurant to Another World Season 2, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma☆Illya Movie, and The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat.

Studio Silver Link is also producing many anime sequels in the future. Strike The Blood Season 5, BOFURI Season 2, Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2, The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 anime, and a My Next Life as a Villainess movie are all confirmed to be in production.

The animation studio and main staff making Jahy Season 2 haven’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the anime project was helmed by director Mirai Minato. The director will be working on many sequels in the future since he was the main director or assistant director on BOFURI, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma☆Illya, Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World, Dungeon of Black Company, and The Misfit of Demon King Academy.

In 2022, the director is already confirmed to be working on The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody (Shijou Saikyou no Daimaou, Murabito A ni Tensei suru) and Even So, Ayumu Draws Closer to the Endgame (Soredemo Ayumu wa Yosetekuru).

Writer Michiko Yokote (.hack, Bleach, Cowboy Bebop, Gintama, Masamune-kun no Revenge) wrote the series scripts. Character designer Saori Nakashiki (Darling in the FranXX, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) also was the chief animation director. First-time anime composers Kouji Fujimoto and Osamu Sasaki created the music.

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music haven’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! OP “Fightin Pose” was performed by Yui Ogura, while the ED “In Other Words, I’m Always Undefeated! (Tsumari wa Itsumo Kujikenai!)” was performed NEGI U.

The second cour’s OP “Petals” was performed by Miho Okasaki, while the second ED “Seikatsu Konkyū Dame Dinero” was performed by Sumire Uesaka.

The first season’s TV broadcast schedule was a bit odd since it started streaming near the end of the Summer 2021 anime season on August 1, 2021. The Jahy anime was streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV (not Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, or FUNimation).

Crunchyroll’s The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! English dub has not been announced yet.

Assuming no delays, the first season’s finale, The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Episode 20, will release on December 19, 2021. The 20 episodes will be released as five Jahy Blu-Ray volumes, with the first volume having released in Japan on December 22, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Season 2 (Jahy-sama wa Kujikenai! Season 2 / Jahy Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

In Jahy Season 2 the main character will have progressed to the point that she desires to open her store, but now new problems are haunting her! Pic credit: Studio A-1 Pictures

Jahy-sama wa Kujikenai! Season 2 release date predictions: Renewal iffy?

As of the last update, Square Enix, Studio Silver Link, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Jahy-sama Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Jahy sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Jahy Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

As previously noted, Studio Silver Link has a recent history of producing many, many anime sequels. But that also means the director’s schedule will be booked up through at least 2023.

The Jahy reviews have been average but not great. Many compare the Jahy anime to The Devil is a Part-Timer! anime due to the similar reverse isekai premise, but the latter TV scored significantly higher with reviewers whereas Jahy has only been mildly amusing as a slice-of-life comedy. The execution and comedic timing often feel off and the repetitive jokes seem to share the same punchline, but the latter problem is the fault of the source material.

Often an indicator of an anime’s success is a boost to manga sales. Back in April 2020, the Jahy manga’s first 5 volumes had 200,000 copies in circulation in Japan.

In August and September 2021, the Jahy manga didn’t make it onto the Oricon Top 30 manga sales charts. To be fair, many series didn’t make it during that time frame since the various Tokyo Revengers manga volumes were dominating the charts.

While The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 anime is confirmed to be in production it’s hard to say if the same will happen for Jahy. We’ll just have to wait and see if the Jahy Season 2 anime is renewed.

Of course, even if the second season is greenlit for production, the elephant in the room is that the anime already adapted most of the source material. Therefore, the wait for the Jahy Season 2 release date will need to be at least several years.

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime TV series is based on The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! manga series by creator Wakame Konbu.

Originally launched as a one-shot manga in March 2017, Square Enix’s Monthly Gangan Joker magazines began regularly serializing the manga in August 2017. As of July 2021, the manga was up to Jahy Volume 7, which included up through Chapter 59.

The official English translation is being published in North America by Square Enix. The first English volume originally was supposed to release in September 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was delayed until July 2021. Both the digital and paperback Volume 2 is scheduled to come out on January 25, 2022, and Volume 3 comes out on April 12, 2022.

When the anime premiered in August 2021 the manga was only up to Jahy Volume 7. Pic credit: Wakame Konbu

The Jahy anime series is faithful to the source material. Similar to other anime adaptations of manga series like Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, the chapters were adapted out of order and the story was condensed.

The anime also adapted some of the bonus/omake chapters. For example, the ending of Episode 3 had the space pirate battle that was provided at the end of Volume 1.

Notably, earlier manga chapters tended to have self-contained stories while later manga volumes began to develop short story arcs. In those cases, the anime adapted the related chapters in consecutive order.

The following is a guide to skipped chapters and the order in which the anime episodes adapted the manga:

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Episode 1: Chapters 1, 4, 3

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Episode 2: Chapters 2, 5

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Episode 3: Chapters 6, 7, 8

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Episode 4: Chapters 9, 11, 10

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Episode 5: Chapters 12, 14, 15

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Episode 6: Chapters 16, 17, 18

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Episode 7: Chapters 21, 22, 19

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Episode 8: Chapters 13, 26, 23

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Episode 9: Chapters 27, 24, 25, 20

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Episode 10: Chapters TBA

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Episode 11: Chapters TBA

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Episode 12: Chapters TBA

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Episode 13: Chapters TBA

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Episode 14: Chapters TBA

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Episode 15: Chapters TBA

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Episode 16: Chapters TBA

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Episode 17: Chapters TBA

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Episode 18: Chapters TBA

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Episode 19: Chapters TBA

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Episode 20: Chapters TBA

All in all, it’s predicted that the first season’s finale, Jahy Episode 20, will find a stopping point corresponding to manga Volume 7: Chapter 57.

Volume 7 is a good stopping point since Jahy took the mana crystal from Magical Girl Kyouko Jingu and the Demon Lord Maou-sama has been reborn (albeit as a shut-in). Saurva finally “fights” Jahy for the number-two spot… and only succeeds in getting Jahy to remember her name.

Chapter 57 provides a good moment of introspection where Jahy looks back on her life and realizes that despite having regained her power that’s she happiest being surrounded by people who believe in her.

The bad news is that the anime is almost caught up with the manga so it’ll be years before there are enough new chapters for making The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Season 2. Worse, the official English translation of the manga probably won’t catch up with Volume 7 until early 2023.

Those who want to read ahead of the anime can jump to Volume 7: Chapter 59. (It’s predicted that Chapter 58, a side story about Mao and the Magical Girl’s school life, will be adapted out of order by the first season.)

Jahy Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This story was initially published before The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Episode 20 release date and will be updated over time. These spoilers assume that Jahy Season 2 will pick up the story in Chapter 59.

Jahy is being haunted… again! Way back in Episode 7, Jahy held a night jam session with a poltergeist haunting the empty apartment next to her own. Then she spotted a haze of light leaving Saurva’s body.

Now, the boss and her landlord sister Ryou have been hearing rumors about ghosts sucking out souls if a human asks for power. Jahy was dismissive of the rumors only to be woken by weird noises in the night.

When Jahy ran outside her apartment onto the streets she finds herself confronted by a ghostly horned creature that whispers, “Do you want power?” Scared, Jahy denies she wants power, but then this white ghost demands, “Return the crystals.”

The mysterious light is shaped like Mao-sama, but Jahy senses the presence of a Magical Girl. Pic credit: Wakame Konbu

And that’s when Druj comes to the rescue. At first, Jahy is tempted to use her newfound power to impress her minion by fighting the ghost herself, but then she decides to ask Druj for her support.

Druj is delighted to hear this request for help since it reminds her of how she met Jahy. Many years ago back in the Demon Dark Realm, Druj used to despise her demon power, which only allowed her to control the hearts of others.

Being known for this ability, other Demons began to avoid her control. She knew that when others were friendly to her it was only an illusion created by her powers (it’s also the reason she’s so successful in the human world).

Despairing, Druj decided to voluntarily release her mana crystal, which in the Dark Realm was tantamount to committing suicide since she’d fade from existence after losing her magic. Right when Druj was about to die Jahy literally busted down a wall and convinced Druj that she needed her power to rule the Dark Realm as the right hand of Mao-sama.

Hearing this made Jahy remember the reason she wanted Druj to never lose faith in her was due to how Drug admired Jahy more than anyone else and believed in her.

Unfortunately, while this lengthy flashback where Druj explained why she desired to be relied upon allowed the two women to grow closer, it also gave the ghost plenty of time to slip away without either Druj or Jahy noticing.

With that mystery still lingering, chibi Jahy and the Solid Number Three of the Dark Realm Saurva cross paths when they’re both enjoying a festival in their own ways. Back at the restaurant, Jahy realizes that she’s saved up a good chunk of money so she hits upon the idea of starting her own restaurant!

Druj loves the idea and wants to help. But when Landlord is upset that Jahy might be leaving them, Jahy starts to have her doubts and she’s afraid of how the Boss might respond to the news.

But Boss wasn’t angry at all. Instead, she was disappointed that Jahy didn’t come talk to her. The Boss is sad that Jahy will be leaving, but she wants to help Jahy achieve her dreams since the Boss views Jahy as family.

And that’s when the menacing aura of the white ghost appears right behind the Boss.

Jahy Chapter 64 ends on a cliffhanger. Pic credit: Wakame Konbu

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!