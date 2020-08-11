The God of High School English dub release date on Crunchyroll announced

Crunchyroll’s The God of High School English dub has been scheduled for August 24, 2020. One of the 2020 Crunchyroll Originals, the English dubbed episodes for GOHS will be released on a weekly basis, with new episodes every Monday.

Mori Jin will be voiced by Robbie Daymond, whose previous credits include Sailor Moon and The Seven Deadly Sins (check out our story on Netflix’s The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5).

Daewi Han will be voiced by Sean Chiplock, whose previous credits including The Last of Us Part II and Re:Zero (see our story on the Re:Zero Season 3 anime).

Mira Yoo will be voiced by Veronica Taylor, best known as the original voice of Ash Ketchum in the Pokemon anime series.

The new 2020 Crunchyroll Original is essentially a test case for the first wave of exclusives. It’s also the second Naver Webtoon/South Korean manhwa series to be adapted by Crunchyroll into anime.

The first was the Tower of God (Kami no Tou) anime, which made it to the top of Crunchyroll’s popular anime list. Anime fans are hoping that the Tower of God Season 2 anime will eventually be confirmed for production after serving up such a teaser during a finale episode.

The God of High School anime is based on a Korean Webtoon, not a Japanese manga

Unlike many anime on Crunchyroll, the anime is not based on The God of Highschool manga or a Japanese light novel series. Instead, it’s based on The God of High School manhwa by creator YongJe Park.

What’s a manhwa, you might ask? Similar to how manga is the name for Japanese comics, manhwa is the South Korean word for comic books.

The God of Highschool manhwa’s story arcs are divided into six major “seasons” or chapter volumes, with the second story arc comprising 76 chapters while the first story arc is almost half that length.

As of GOHS Episode 6, the anime had already finished adapting the first story arc. Therefore, Episode 13 is expected to finish the second story arc while The God of High School Season 2 anime will adapt the third story arc.

Crunchyroll announces multiple English dubs for summer 2020 anime

Crunchyroll has announced a slate of English dub premieres including the Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Season 2 dub, the Monster Girl Doctor dub, and the Rent-a-Girlfriend dub.

Crunchyroll’s Re:Zero Season 2 English dub premieres on August 26, 2020. New English dubbed episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays.

The Monster Girl Doctor English dub releases on August 16, 2020, with new episodes airing every Sunday.

The Rent-A-Girlfriend English dub releases on August 28, 2020, with new episodes airing every Friday.