The Faraway Paladin Season 2 release date: Saihate no Paladin Season 2 predictions

The Faraway Paladin Season 2 anime TV series will have Will traveling to a fallen dwarven kingdom and confronting the Lord of the Rust Mountains. But when will Saihate no Paladin Season 2 come out?

The first season of the anime TV series was produced by Japanese animation studio Children’s Playground Entertainment. A relatively new company, the studio was mostly a sub-contractor on other studios’ projects for their first several years.

In 2020, they released their first two projects, Hatena Illusion and Tsukiuta Season 2. In 2021, they released The Faraway Paladin anime and The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made anime.

The studio and main staff making The Faraway Paladin Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet.

The first season was helmed by director Yuu Nobuta (High School Fleet, Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear). Writer Tatsuya Takahashi (Beatless, Domestic Girlfriend, Eromanga-sensei, Highschool of the Dead, I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level, Wise Man’s Grandchild, Rewrite, World’s End Harem) handled the series composition and scripts.

Artist Koji Haneda (New Initial D Movie) was the character designer. MONACA composers Ryuuichi Takada and Keigo Hoashi created the music.

The Faraway Paladin Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music haven’t been announced yet.

For the first season, The Faraway Paladin OP “The Sacred Torch” was performed by H-el-ical//, while the ED “Mark of Fire (Shirushibi)” was performed by Nagi Yanagi.



The first season of The Faraway Paladin anime was streaming with English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV (not FUNimation, Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video). The first two episodes were pre-screened in September 2021 before streaming internationally.

The Faraway Paladin English dub release date hasn’t been announced yet.

The first season’s finale, The Faraway Paladin Episode 12, was released on December 25, 2021. The 12 episodes were released as two volumes in The Faraway Paladin Blu-Ray box set.

This article provides everything that is known about The Faraway Paladin Season 2 (Saihate no Paladin Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Saihate no Paladin Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Studio Children’s Playground Entertainment or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed The Faraway Paladin Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of The Faraway Paladin sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Saihate no Paladin Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

The Faraway Paladin reviews were slightly above average for an isekai anime TV show. Similar to Mushoku Tensei, this is an isekai adaptation done right since the opening episodes maintained an atmosphere of mystery and suspense despite covering the usual ground of a wasted life otaku reincarnating in another world and learning magic. Anime audiences responded positively to the first three episodes and it’s possible the rankings could increase over time.

Unfortunately, the first season’s premiere did not give a huge boost to the manga and light novel sales in Japan since the volumes did not reach Oricon’s top 30 manga or top 10 light novel lists for the first several weeks of October 2021. As a comparison, critically-acclaimed series like 86 Eight-Six made the top 10 novel charts, Tokyo Revengers dominated the manga charts during Summer 2021, and even all five volumes of The Detective Is Already Dead light novel series made it onto the top 20 charts.

Streaming revenue is an important factor for an anime sequel to be renewed. The first season consistently was listed on Crunchyroll’s popular anime list, although it was usually only in the top 20.

Arguably, the anime adaptation was done well and deserves for the animation production committee to have The Faraway Paladin Season 2 renewed. But it remains a dark horse in regards to popularity, which can probably be blamed on the crowded isekai anime market. As such, the anime will be facing an uphill battle for renewal and fans will likely be waiting years for a second season… assuming it’s ever greenlit for production.

The Faraway Paladin manga/light novel series compared to the anime

The story of the anime TV series is based on the Saihate no Paladin light novel series by author Kanata Yanagino and illustrator Kususaga Rin. Translated into English as The Faraway Paladin, the series title is also known as Paladin of the End or Ultimate Paladin.

The writer first began self-publishing the story for The Faraway Paladin in May 2015 as a web novel on the “Shōsetsuka ni Narō” (Let’s Become Novelists) website. Divided into five “Chapters” and two side stories, the web novel stopped being updated in 2017 leaving the fifth story, The Goddess of the Twilight Country, unfinished.

Japanese publisher Overlap Bunko began publishing the light novel adaptation in March 2016. The light novel version expanded on the web novel’s premise by making some changes but so far the story of the light novels has not caught up with the web novel.

The Faraway Paladin Volume 4 was released way back in September 2017 (the third story arc, The Lord of the Rust Mountains, technically has two book volumes since it’s divided into two parts). The Faraway Paladin Volume 5 release date hasn’t been announced yet, but the author confirmed that work on the fifth volume had begun back on October 10, 2020.

Progress on the light novels was likely slowed by the author joining up with artist Mutsumi Okuhashi to create The Faraway Paladin manga adaptation. Serialized in Overlap’s Comic Gardo website since September 2017, the manga series was up to Volume 8 as of September September 25, 2021.

North American publisher J-Novel Club is handling the release of The Faraway Paladin’s English translation for the USA, Canada, UK, and other English-speaking countries. The English light novels were already caught up with Volume 4 back in 2018.

As for the English The Faraway Paladin manga, J-Novel Club didn’t license it until 2021 so the first manga volume only came out in physical print on August 17, 2021. However, the digital edition is already up to manga Volume 6 as of September 1, 2021.

When the anime’s first season premiered in October 2021, the light novel series was only up to Volume 4, but The Faraway Paladin Volume 5 is in the works. Pic credit: Kususaga Rin

It was almost a relief to be watching an isekai anime where the protagonist wasn’t a self-insert potato-kun going on a harem-gathering trip as a form of wish-fulfillment for his degenerate desires. As previously mentioned, the anime followed the usual tropes by having Will reincarnated as a baby with his memories intact, but from there the execution of the story evoked a sense of genuine mystery with its worldbuilding.

What are these horrible secrets that Will’s adoptive are keeping? Why did the ghostly Gus try to kill Will and then hide his true motivations? Why is the echo of the evil god Stagnate appearing before Blood and Mary after Will’s coming of age duel with his “father?”

While the anime did a great job of building the atmosphere of mystery, at the same time Episode 1 pretty much speed-ran the prologue and first chapter of light novel Volume 1 (and the first three chapters of the manga) by skimming over the exposition and inner monologues. But this should not be surprising since anime adaptations almost always heavily condense the dialogue to fit the story into the TV episodic format.

Episodes 2 and 3 continued this pacing of adapting a chapter per episode. The most notable change was the ordering of events was changed in regards to Will and Blood getting drunk and going to peek in Mary’s room, which originally happened earlier in the manga and light novel. The anime even adapted the scene where Will experienced puberty, but the scene felt more grounded in the reality of teenage awkwardness in comparison to Mushoku Tensei or The World’s Finest Assassin.

It’s predicted that The Faraway Paladin Season 2 anime TV series will pick up the story again in light novel Volume 3. Pic credit: Kususaga Rin

All in all, it’s predicted that the first season’s finale, The Faraway Paladin Episode 12, will find a stopping point corresponding to the ending of light novel Volume 2: The Archer of Beast Woods and manga Volume 6.

It’s the best stopping point since Will has managed to find humanity and after becoming officially knighted has earned the title of Faraway Paladin. The third story arc, The Lord of the Rust Mountains is long enough for a second season on its own, and Volume 4: The Torch Port Ensemble builds on those two books by showing what happened to Will during the winter after returning from the Rust Mountains.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material for making The Faraway Paladin Season 2. Better yet, English-only book readers can jump straight to light novel Volume 3 or manga Chapter 31 if they wish to read ahead of the anime.

The Faraway Paladin Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This news story was initially published before The Faraway Paladin Episode 12 release date and will be updated over time. These spoilers assume that the second season will pick up the story again in light novel Volume 3.

It’s been some time since Will became the Faraway Paladin. Will and Menzel have defeated the demons and chimera who wrought havoc on the lives of the villagers of Beast Woods, and smiles are finally starting to return to everyone’s faces again.

However, order has not completely been restored to this faraway land. Strange things are happening, including plants blooming out of season and dying at random. At Duke Ethel’s request, Will and Menel are off to investigate, not knowing that their journey will lead them to the Rust Mountains, the former capital of the dwarves and land where magical beasts nest.

According to the ominous prophecy of the King of the Forest, a fire of black plague is about to break out in the Rust Mountains. To learn more about the land, Will went to see the dwarves and found Grendir, a former dwarven guard who survived the hell of the Great War two hundred years ago.

Grendir tells them about the events in the Land of the Iron Dwarf. It was the story of those who fought alongside the last ruler of the Iron Country, Lord Aurvangr, and those who followed the king’s orders for a remnant to survive.

During the Great War, the Demons sent an emissary to Lord Aurvangr, claiming that the dwarves would be spared if they forged weapons for the demon army. In response, the king beheaded the emissary and said that the demon leader could have the weapons the dwarves would use to fight the demons.

In the face of overwhelming odds, the Dwarves were forced to evacuate the Iron Mountains during the demon invasion. To give time for the refugees to escape, the Iron Country king took his most experienced warriors into a suicide mission where they laid traps and lured the enemy into their country’s underground passages.

To this day the dwarves still wander the lands while hoping to return to the mountains and reclaim their home. Standing in their way is Valacirca, a ferocious dragon that is called the Lord of the Rust Mountains.

In The Faraway Paladin Season 2, the dwarf Vindalfr becomes Will’s squire and friend. Pic credit: Mutsumi Okuhashi

During his travels, Will meets a young dwarf named Vindalfr in town. Will, who saw himself in his previous life as having a personality similar to this dwarf, proposed to hire Vindalfr as a squire to train him. The dwarves are baffled when Vindalfr chooses to accept.

Vindalfr’s first battlefield has them traveling to the Mound of Pillars, where Will finds the Herald, the messenger of Stagnate, waiting for him in the form of a black raven with crimson eyes.

“Welcome to my home. It’s been two years, hasn’t it? Warrior of Light.”

The female god Stagnate skillfully tries to seduce Will, but the goddess’ coming heralds a darker purpose. Stagnate reveals Will’s death, which awaits the Faraway Paladin if he chooses to face the dragon Valacirca in the fallen Dwarven kingdom.

What fate awaits the Faraway Paladin? The goddess of undeath is clear: “I will say it once more. If you challenge him, you will die.”

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until The Faraway Paladin Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!