The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 release date: Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid Season 2 predictions

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 anime will reveal more about the mystery of the curse. Pic credit: Koharu Inoue

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 anime will have Bocchan/Duke and Alice continuing in their quest to break the curse. But when will Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid Season 2 come out?

The first season of the anime TV series was produced by Studio J.C. Staff, a Japanese animation studio, with the help of Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment, which provided the 3D animation. Studio J.C. Staff is known for the original Sorcerous Stabber Orphen anime, the KonoSuba movie, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, A Certain Scientific Railgun, One Punch Man Season 2 (and, hopefully, One Punch Man Season 3), and the Food Wars! anime series.

In 2021, Studio J.C. Staff is working on the Date A Live Season 4 anime, Combatants Will Be Dispatched! anime, How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom, and Netflix’s EDENS ZERO anime.

A new KonoSuba anime project was announced in July 2021 (could it be KonoSuba Season 3?). Netflix’s The Way of the Househusband Season 2 is already in production. They’ve also scheduled the DanMachi Season 4 release date for 2022.

The main staff and studio that is making The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the anime project was helmed by director Yoshiki Yamakawa (B: The Beginning, DanMachi). Writer Hideki Shirane (Date A Live, DanMachi) wrote the series composition.

Artist Mitsuru Kuwabata (High Score Girl) was the character designer. Composer Gen Okuda and Takeshi Watanabe (Otherside Picnic) created the music.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, The Duke of Death and His Maid OP “Full Moon and Silhouette’s Night (Mangetsu to Silhouette no Yoru)” was performed by voice actors Natsuki Hanae and Ayumi Mano, who played Bocchan and Alice, respectively. The ED “Nocturne” was also sung by Mano.

The first season of The Duke of Death and His Maid anime was streaming with English subtitles on FUNimation (not Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu, or VRV). FUNimation’s The Duke of Death and His Maid English dub release date hasn’t been announced. FUNimation’s Simuldub schedule for Summer 2021 initially listed the anime as only being a Simulcast.

The first season’s finale, The Duke of Death and His Maid Episode 12, was released on September 19, 2021. The 12 episodes were released as six Blu-Ray/DVD volumes, with the first volume having released in Japan on September 29, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 (Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, NBC Universal, Studio J.C. Staff, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

The Duke of Death and His Maid reviews were fairly good. However, some of the review scores were lower than they could have been simply because the TV show used 3D CGI animation at all, not due to the quality of the animation itself. Studio Orange has pretty much set the standard for 3D anime, but the Duke anime arguably pulls it off without being distracting from the story.

Unfortunately, The Duke of Death and His Maid manga sales didn’t get a huge boost that pushed it up onto the Oricon Top 30. But that’s not too much of a surprise since that list was pretty much dominated by the various Tokyo Revengers manga volumes during Summer 2021.

Let’s just hope the anime was popular enough on FUNimation streaming for the anime production committee to justify renewing a sequel.

The Duke of Death and His Maid manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime TV series is based on The Duke of Death and His Maid manga by Koharu Inoue. The series is sometimes known as The Duke of Death and His Black Maid due to the dark victorian outfits worn by the characters.

Serialized in Shogakukan’s Sunday Webry magazine since October 2017, the weekly manga had over 200 chapters by the end of 2021 and is up to Volume 13 as of July 12, 2021.

In July 2021, North American publisher Seven Seas Entertainment announced that they were going to publish the official English translation of The Duke of Death and His Maid manga. The physical Volume 1 release date is scheduled for May 2022.

For the first season to have a solid conclusion related to the overarching plot, the anime did trim the manga’s story back a bit. Most of the elements that were skipped were comedic moments or short slice-of-life stories that weren’t necessary for moving the plot forward.

By Episode 6, the anime had already adapted up through manga Volume 3: Chapter 40, the end of the Witch’s Sabbath story arc.

Another major highlight that the anime can’t skip is Chapter 67 when Bocchan is summoned to the main estate. His mother gives him an ultimatum, demanding that he break the curse by springtime or she will put the Duke’s brother Walter in charge of the family. As part of this conversation, the Duke fights back and declares to his mother’s surprise that he will marry Alice!

It’s predicted that The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 anime will pick up the story in manga Volume 7. Pic credit: Koharu Inoue

All in all, it’s predicted that Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid Episode 12 will find a stopping point corresponding to manga Volume 6: Chapter 82.

It’s the best stopping point in the story since the witch who cursed the Duke is revealed to be Daleth’s older twin sister, Sade. What’s more, Bocchan and Alice make a promise together to one day visit Alice’s hometown once the curse is broken, which is a great scene for ending on a hopeful note that looks to the future.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material in the manga for making The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 anime TV series.

The bad news is that English-only manga readers will need to wait a long time to read ahead of the anime TV series.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This article was initially published before The Duke of Death and His Maid Episode 12 release date and will be updated over time with spoilers.

The next time we watch the anime, the Duke’s younger sister Viola finds herself transformed into an older version of herself. Can she use these unforeseen circumstances as an opportunity to make her own Cinderella story and finally express her feelings to the butler Rob?

Meanwhile, the witches plan on bringing Zain home. Daleth hopes to revive Alice’s mother, Sharon Lendrott, from the enchantment that has her trapped like a sleeping beauty in a coffin.

It turns out that many years ago that Sade had slashed Daleth’s face with a nail for simply looking like her sister. Ever since then Daleth has worn her mask and hates for anyone to see her without it.

Bocchan and Alice find themselves joining a circus, but the Duke has difficulty figuring out a performance. He ends up taking up juggling even though it’s obvious he should have used his curse to his advantage.

Cuff and Zain are still wading through their relationship. How will the witches use the circus as their stage for dragging Zain back to their world?

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!