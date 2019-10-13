The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. will return with a new series in 2020 on Netflix

Earlier this year the anime series The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. ended with some fans a bit confused. Why? Well, for those who also follow the manga series it was a quick ending that left a lot of material that was still unused.

But it seems that there’s a reason for that because it was announced by Netflix recently that a new season has been put into production. Entitled The Disastrous Life of Saiki K: Chapter: Restart, this will actually be a new series that will also feature some new characters. This new series is set to stream worldwide in the winter of 2020.

Hiroaki Sakurai will be returning to direct for EGG FIRM and J.C. Staff. Masayuki Onji will also be returning as the character designer along with Psychic Lover, who will be composing the music. The returning vocal cast will include; Hiroshi Kamiya as Kusuo Saiki, Daisuke Ono as Riki Nendo, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shun Kaido, Satoshi Hino as Kineshi Hairo, Natsuki Hanae as Reita Toritsuka, and Ai Kayano as Kokomi Teruhashi.

The new additions to the voice cast will include Kousuke Toriumi as Takumi Iguchi, who is described as a hot-blooded teacher who is often mistaken as a pervert because of his filthy face. Nao Toyama will be voicing Hii Suzumiya, who is a character that always seems to suffer bad luck but takes them as her own mistakes.

The series follows a high school student by the name of Kusuo Saiki, who was born with a wide array of psychic abilities such as telepathy, psychokinesis, teleportation, and more. Seeking to live a normal life, he tries to avoid as much attention as possible but still ends up secretly using his powers among his fellow classmates at P.K. Academy.

Shūichi Asō wrote and illustrated The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. which first serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump in 2012. The series ended earlier this year but a sequel soon followed. There was also a live-action film directed by Yuichi Fukuda which stars Kento Yamazaki and Asmik Ace which opened in theaters in 2017.

The first season of the anime series was adapted by GG FIRM×J.C.STAFF in 2016 that has 24 episodes. A second season also with 24 episodes followed in 2018. The “third season” was actually a special 55-minute long episode that adapted the final chapters of the original manga.