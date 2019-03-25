The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K. Season 3 release date: Original sequel confirmed as Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan Season 4 on Netflix

25th March 2019 8:11 AM ET

Updated March 25, 2019: Added Netflix official announcement of The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K. Season 4 (or Season 3, if the “conclusion” movie special is excluded).

Updated December 3, 2018: Added release date for the Disastrous Life Of Saiki K. conclusion anime special.

The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K. Season 3 was officially confirmed to be in production as a Netflix Original anime series at AnimeJapan 2019. Director Hiroaki Sakurai is returning along with J.C. Staff and Egg Firm, who co-produced the earlier seasons.

The announcement of Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan Season 3 was surprising since the anime series had already adapted the original source material. Therefore, the third season will likely be an original story unless it follows the newer chapters released for the 4-panel manga sequel (see below for more details).

It should be noted that Netflix currently lists the 55-minute finale special released in December 2018 as being Season 3. Therefore, the new Netflix Original anime series might be considered to be The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K. Season 4.

Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan Season 2 Episode 24 ended with Saiki also behaving surprised at the prospect of an anime sequel because he had not heard anything about it. He finishes off by saying, “See you next time!” and the end card has the exact same message.

Voice actor Kamiya Hiroshi plays the role of the main character and he was asked by MoCa News if he would still play as Kusuo Saiki in the “new animation.” In response, Hiroshi said that he hopes what Saiki said in the anime finale comes true and that an “original episode” is made.

This article provides everything that is known about Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K. manga compared to the anime

The anime’s story is based on the Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan manga series (also written as Saiki Kusuo no Ψ-nan) by mangaka Shuichi Aso. The one-shot manga series started serializing in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012 and has been collected in tankobon hardcover format. Volume 25 released in April 2018 and Volume 26 is scheduled to be released in Japan on August 23, 2018.

As of the ending of the second season, no international book publisher has licensed the English translation of The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K. manga series. There are English-based fan translation projects, but they have translated only about two-thirds of the chapters and thus is currently behind the events of the anime. However, the anime adaptation skipped many chapters so it’s still worthwhile to read from the beginning.

Unfortunately, there’s not much source material left to adapt since the manga ended with Chapter 279. The first season adapted up to Chapter 123 and Season 2 Episode 14 corresponded to Chapter 196, which is in Volume 19. The second season covered most of the remaining major story arcs.

Back in September 2018, Weekly Shonen Jump confirmed that the anime series would finish the story told by the first manga. The staff at anime studio J.C. Staff/Egg Firm revealed a visual that claims, “Finally, a conclusion… ?”

Billed by Netflix as Season 3, the special conclusion anime adapted the final chapters of the original manga. Kusuo and the rest of his classmates went on a trip to Oshimai-City (“oshimai” literally translates as “The End”).

Thankfully, it still is possible to make an anime sequel based on a manga. The original one-shot manga series may have ended in early 2018, but the Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan manga resumed in Jump Giga magazine with a four-panel manga sequel starting on March 5, 2018. Jump Giga is an irregularly published spin-off of Weekly Shonen Jump and it’s uncertain how long the manga sequel will be.

It’s currently unknown if The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K. Season 4/Season 3 will follow this new 4-panel manga. Both seasons skipped a lot of chapters of the first manga series, but not quite enough to make Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan Season 3/Season 4. In combination with stories from the unadapted chapters, the manga sequel will probably provide the basis for the third season. It’s also possible the third season will only be 12 episodes and there might be anime original content.

The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K.: Netflix Release Date For Season 2 Part 2 Finally Arrived… With No Dub

While the Japanese are already talking about Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan Season 3, Netflix U.S. and UK only recently released The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K. Season 2 for Americans to binge-watch. The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K. Season 2 episodes 13 through 24 were released as a Part 2 months later on Netflix U.S.

Unfortunately, it currently lacks an English dub like the first season. So far, there has not been any word on whether Netflix will release The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K. English dub for Season 2.

The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K. Season 3 Release Date

As of the last update, J.C. Staff and Egg Firm have only officially confirmed the production of a new Netflix Original series but did not announce The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K. Season 3 release date (or Season 4, depending on whether you count the conclusion movie special).

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan Season 4 premiere date will occur in the future.

Let’s just hope a “real” Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan Season 3 based on the four-panel manga sequel will occur in the future. Anime fans will just have to wait and see whether the new series is mostly original content. Stay tuned!