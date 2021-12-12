The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 release date in 2022 confirmed by Hataraku Maou-sama! Season 2 trailer

The announcement of The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 was shocking, but wait until you see the new baby character that shocks everyone! Pic credit: 029

The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 release date is confirmed for July 2022, the Summer 2022 anime season. The announcement was made by a special Hataraku Maou-sama! Season 2 trailer released during an event.

The initial announcement of the anime’s second season took place at Kadokawa Light Novel Expo 2020, which was delayed from October to March 6 and 7, 2021.

The release time frame was announced during the Dengeki Bunko Winter Festival Online 2021 event, which took place on December 12, 2021.

The number of episodes for The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 anime hasn’t been announced yet. In the best-case scenario, the second season could be multiple cours.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month TV broadcasting block based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.



The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 trailer.

Considering how much source material is available for the anime sequel it’s possible there could be multiple cours.

Hopefully, the production schedule will build in breaks to keep the quality high. A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting.

A key visual for The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 released in March 2021. Pic credit: Kadokawa

The second season will feature a returning Japanese voice cast:

Ryota Ohsaka as Sadao Maou/Demon King Satan

Hikasa as Emi Yusa/Heroine Emilia

Nao Touyama as Chiho Sasaki

Yuki Ono as Shirou Ashiya/Demon General Alciel

Hiro Shimono as Hanzou Urushihara/Demon General Lucifer

Kanae Itou as Suzuno Kamazuki

New character Alas Ramus will be voiced by Hina Kino.



The character introduction preview (PV) trailer for Alas Ramus.

The other big announcement is that there will be a studio change for The Devil is a Part-Timer! 2.

The first season was produced by animation studio White Fox, which is known for recent popular anime like Re:ZERO, Cautious Hero, Goblin Slayer, and Arifureta (partially). The second season will be produced by Studio 3Hz, which is known for making the Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online anime.

The main staff for making The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 has been announced. Composer Ryosuke Nakanishi (High School DxD) is returning to create the music. Series composition and scriptwriter Masahiro Yokotani (Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai) is also returning.

Otherwise, the main staff is all new names. Taking over from the first season’s director Naoto Hosoda, the new anime project will be helmed by director Daisuke Tsukushi. It’s only his second time being the lead director after directing the Isekai Cheat Magician anime, but the new director has also been an episode director on popular anime such as Full Metal Panic!, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Kingdom, and My Hero Academia.

A key visual for The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 released in December 2021 shows that the character designs are slightly different in the second season. Pic credit: Studio 3Hz

Character designer Atsushi Ikariya (who was also the chief animation director for the first season) was replaced by Yudai Iino. It’s his first time being credited for character design although he’s also done key animation for Sword Art Online: Alicization and the Takt op. Destiny anime.

The new chief animation director is Yoshihiro Takeda. In the past, he’s been an animation director on Digimon, Shuffle!, and the Strike Witches movie.

The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music has not yet been announced.

For the first season, The Devil is a Part-Timer! OP was “ZERO!!” by Minami Kuribayashi. There was multiple ED performed by nano.RIPE, including “Gekka”, “Star Chart”, and “Tsumabiku Hitori”.

The anime’s first season originally aired way back in Spring 2013. The finale was The Devil is a Part-Timer! Episode 13.







Hataraku Maou-sama! Season 2 release date in July 2022

As of the last update, Kadokawa, Studio 3Hz, or any other company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 release date. The production of a Hataraku Maou-sama! Season 2 sequel was announced in early March 2021 and the release time frame was announced in December 2021.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

This The Devil Is a Part-Timer! Season 2 anime poster appeared in May 2021. It’s the Sasazuka Station platform, which has already appeared in the anime TV series. Pic credit: The Devil Is a Part-Timer! Twitter

We predicted that a studio other than White Fox is handling the second season. When the announcement was made, the studio was focused on Re:Zero Season 2 Part 2.

It’s very likely that Kadokawa would desire that the Re:Zero Season 3 anime be planned out in advance with White Fox’s schedule.

Let’s also hope that the Cautious Hero Season 2 anime is also part of White Fox’s schedule! The Goblin Slayer Season 2 anime was also announced by Square Remix so that will need to be worked into White Fox’s schedule, as well.

Since the second season was announced in March 2021 we predicted that The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 release date will be in 2022.

The Devil is a Part-Timer! light novel’s ending in Volume 21 released in 2020

The story for the anime TV series is based on The Devil is a Part-Timer! light novel series by author Satoshi Wagahara and illustrator 029 (Oniku). The final novel, Volume 21, was initially scheduled to be published in July 2020 but due to COVID-19 the book was delayed to August 7, 2020.

There were also several special bonus light novels released so there are 27 books in total.

The original author is currently working on a new light novel series called Dracula Yakin!, a story about a vampire named Yura Toraki who works the convenience store night shifts in modern times to avoid turning to ash in the sun. But then one fateful day he runs into Iris, a girl whose livelihood is to get rid of vampires!

The Dracula Yakin! Volume 3 release date is set for July 9, 2021. What’s interesting is that the author has confirmed the new series shares the same universe as The Devil is a Part-Timer! since Volume 3 features a character from the other series.

Here is an animated preview for the Dracula Yakin! book series:

The original creator teamed up with artist Akio Hiiragi for creating The Devil is a Part-Timer! manga adaptation. Already up to Volume 18 as of June 25, 2021, the manga series will probably take several years before it catches up with the book series ending.

There are also multiple manga spin-offs, including one focused on high school and food. It’s not recommended to read those spin-offs before the light novels because they introduce characters that don’t appear until much later in the book series.

Yen Press is publishing the official The Devil is a Part-Timer! English translation in North America. The English Volume 19 is coming out on May 18, 2021, Volume 20 on August 17, 2021, and Volume 21 is likely to be scheduled for December 2021.

The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 anime will pick up the story in light novel Volume 3. Pic credit: 029

The first season adapted the first two light novel books. Manga chapter 24 corresponded to this ending.

However, the anime made several significant changes to the plot of the first two books. Some of these skipped plot developments have further ramifications later on in the story.

For example, in Episode 5 Emi meets up with Albert and Emeralda after the fight with Lucifer. Emi is given a magical angel feather that functions as a gate or a rainbow bridge to wherever she wants to go. Essentially, the Hero is given a method to return home, but the anime skipped this scene in addition to character development involving Emi’s mother, Lailah.

Anime audiences were already told that Emi Yusa is half-angel, with her mother Lailah being the full angel. When Emi was given the feather she was told, “Your father was a pretty great man.” Later on in Volume 2, it’s mentioned that during a phone call with Emeralda that Lailah is supposed to be staying with Emeralda for the time being. However, Emeralda hasn’t seen Lailah for a long time.

The anime also made some changes to the final battle against Archangel Sariel (Mitsuki Sarue) in Episode 12. The anime adds how the angel became more powerful when closer to the moon. Archbishop of the Church of Ente Isla Olba Meyer also wasn’t present for the battle.

What really happened was that Sadao Maou confronted Suzuno Kamazuki and convinced her to turn on Sairel. In return, Suzuno destroyed a subway station to cause humans to panic and thus boost Maou’s demonic powers for the fight against the angel.

Since the light novel series ended could we eventually see a full adaptation? The good news is that there is already enough books for The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 3 though 10 if the adaptation pacing remains the same.

Better yet, English only fans who wish to read ahead of the anime can jump straight to light novel Volume 3 and manga Chapter 25.

The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

A portal opens in the courtyard of the Devil’s Castle (a tiny walk-up). From it emerges a little girl who calls the Devil King “papa” and the Hero “mama.”

Ashiya and Chiho are shocked to discover that Maou and Emi had that kind of relationship, but nobody’s more surprised than the two new “parents.”

Will Maou the breadwinner be able to make the grade when it comes to child-rearing? And will this spell the end of the starry-eyed Emi’s romantic ambitions?

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!