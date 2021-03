The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 release date: Hataraku Maou-sama! Season 2 announced in 2021

The announcement of The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 was shocking, but wait until you see the new baby character that shocks everyone! Pic credit: 029

The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 #anime is announced in 2021! But when will Hataraku Maou-sama! Season 2 anime come out?

The anime announcement took place at Kadokawa Light Novel Expo 2020, which was delayed from October to March 6 and 7, 2021.

The number of episodes for The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 anime hasn’t been announced yet. In the best case scenario, the second season could be multiple cours.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month TV broadcasting block based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

Considering how much source material is available for the anime sequel it’s possible there could be multiple cours. Hopefully, the production schedule will build in breaks to keep the quality high. A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting.

The second season will feature a returning Japanese voice cast:

Ryota Ohsaka as Sadao Maou/Demon King Satan

Hikasa as Emi Yusa/Heroine Emilia

Nao Touyama as Chiho Sasaki

Yuki Ono as Shirou Ashiya/Demon General Alciel

Hiro Shimono as Hanzou Urushihara/Demon General Lucifer

Kanae Itou as Suzuno Kamazuki

The studio and staff for The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. For the first season, the anime was produced by animation studio White Fox, which is known for recent popular anime like Re:ZERO, Cautious Hero, Goblin Slayer, and Arifureta (partially).

The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music has not yet been announced.

For the first season, The Devil is a Part-Timer! OP was “ZERO!!” by Minami Kuribayashi. There was multiple ED performed by nano.RIPE, including “Gekka”, “Star Chart”, and “Tsumabiku Hitori”.

The anime’s first season originally aired way back in Spring 2013. The finale was The Devil is a Part-Timer! Episode 13.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

This article provides everything that is known about The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 (Hataraku Maou-sama! Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Hataraku Maou-sama! Season 2 release date predictions: Is Fall 2021 likely?

As of the last update, Kadokawa, Studio White Fox or any other company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 release date. The production of a Hataraku Maou-sama! Season 2 sequel was announced in early March 2021.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the Devil Part-Timer Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

It’s not confirmed yet but it’s possible that a studio other than White Fox is handling the second season. The studio is currently focused on Re:Zero Season 2 Part 2.

It’s very likely that Kadokawa would desire that the Re:Zero Season 3 anime be planned out in advance with White Fox’s schedule.

Let’s also hope that the Cautious Hero Season 2 anime is also part of White Fox’s schedule! The Goblin Slayer Season 2 anime was also announced by Square Remix so that will need to be worked into White Fox’s schedule, as well.

Since the second season was announced in March 2021 it’s possible The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 release date will be in Fall 2021. Otherwise, the release will be in 2022.

The Devil is a Part-Timer! light novel’s ending in Volume 21 released in 2020

The story for the anime TV series is based on The Devil is a Part-Timer! light novel series by author Satoshi Wagahara and illustrator 029 (Oniku). The final novel, Volume 21, was initially scheduled to be published in July 2020 but due to COVID-19 the book was delayed to August 7, 2020.

There were also several special bonus light novels released so there are 27 books in total.

The original creator teamed up with artist Akio Hiiragi for creating The Devil is a Part-Timer! manga adaptation. Already up to volume 16, the manga series will probably take several years before it catches up with the book series ending.

There are also multiple manga spin-offs, including one focused on high school and food. It’s not recommended to read those spin-offs before the light novels because they introduce characters that don’t appear until much later in the book series.

Yen Press is publishing the official The Devil is a Part-Timer! English translation in North America. The English Volume 19 is coming out on May 18, 2021, Volume 20 on August 17, 2021, and Volume 21 is likely to be scheduled for December 2021.

The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 anime will pick up the story in light novel Volume 3. Pic credit: 029

The first season adapted the first two light novel books. Manga chapter 24 corresponded to this ending.

However, the anime made several significant changes to the plot of the first two books.

Since the light novel series ended could we eventually see a full adaptation? The good news is that there is already enough books for The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 3 though 10 if the adaptation pacing remains the same.

Better yet, English only fans who wish to read ahead of the anime can jump straight to light novel Volume 3 and manga Chapter 25.

The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

A portal opens in the courtyard of the Devil’s Castle (a tiny walk-up). From it emerges a little girl who calls the Devil King “papa” and the Hero “mama.”

Ashiya and Chiho are shocked to discover that Maou and Emi had that kind of relationship, but nobody’s more surprised than the two new “parents.”

Will Maou the breadwinner be able to make the grade when it comes to child rearing? And will this spell the end of the starry-eyed Emi’s romantic ambitions?

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!