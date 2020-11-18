The Day I Became a God Season 2 release date: Jun Maeda’s Kamisama ni Natta Hi Season 2 predictions

Jun Maeda’s The Day I Became a God Season 2 anime may be desired by fans who want to see more of Odin Hina Sato, Yota Narukami, and Kyoko Izanami. But does the Kamisama ni Natta Hi Season 2 anime even have a chance to come out?

The anime’s first season was produced as a collaboration between Aniplex, visual novel developer Key, and Japanese animation studio P.A. Works, best known for anime classics like 2010’s Angel Beats! and 2015’s Charlotte.

In recent years they’ve also created Sirius the Jaeger, Appare-Ranman!, Fairy Gone, and Uma Musume: Pretty Derby.

The anime project had been in the works for years since the voice acting was already pre-recorded ahead of the SARS-COV-2 pandemic.

Jun Maeda wrote the original script for The Day I Became a God anime. He also wrote the music and the theme song lyrics.

The anime’s first season was helmed by director Yoshiyuki Asai, who also directed Charlotte. He’s also worked on Angel Beats! (storyboarding), Fairy Tail (storyboarding and episode director), and Soul Eater (storyboarding and episode director).

Key graphic artist Na-Ga is the character designer, and he also created the characters for Angel Beats! and Charlotte. He’s also worked on Little Busters! and Kud Wafter.

It’s also notable that the Japanese voice actor for Hina was Ayane Sakura. She previously voiced Nao Tomori in the Charlotte anime.

Kamiya Hiroshi voiced Yota, and he was also the main character of Angel Beats!

The Day I Became a God Season 2 OP (opening) theme song music and ED (ending) have not yet been announced.

For the first season, The Day I Became a God OP “Your Myth (Kimi to Iu Shinwa)” and ED songs “Goodbye Seven Seas” and “Takaramono ni Natta Hi” were all performed by singer Nagi Yanagi.

The Day I Became a God anime’s first season was streaming on FUNimation Now, Hulu, and Netflix Japan (not Netflix U.S.). FUNimation’s The Day I Became a God English dub began streaming on October 31, 2020.

The finale, The Day I Became a God Episode 12, releases on December 27, 2020.

Kamisama ni Natta Hi Season 2 release date prediction: The world will probably end first

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Kamisama ni Natta Hi Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Angel Beats!, Charlotte, and The Day I Became a God have multiple things in common. Besides being produced by P.A. Works, they were all original stories written by Maeda.

The issue is that they were all self-contained stories that left no room for Angel Beats! Season 2 or Charlotte Season 2 as sequels. However, the Charlotte manga extended the plot significantly, so a Charlotte reboot as an anniversary anime project would make sense.

Similarly, the Angel Beats! Heaven’s Door manga was a prequel that showed Yuri’s gang before Otonashi’s arrival. The Angel Beats! The Last Operation manga was also a remake of the anime’s story, which added extra character development, so it’d be perfect for adapting into another anime reboot.

Assuming that Maeda continues this trend, it’s very likely that The Day I Became a God Season 2 will be impossible based on the anime’s ending episode. After all, the entire premise is that the world will “end” in some manner.

But perhaps a Kamisama ni Natta Hi prequel will be possible? After all, Yota’s parents do seem to recognize Hina in some manner. The story might end up as a manga or fodder for a The Day I Became a God OVA episode.

The Day I Became a God manga adaptation begins after the anime

Weeks after the anime had already premiered, a The Day I Became a God manga adaptation began serialization in Kadokawa’s ComicWalker website. The first chapter was released on November 14, 2020.

Maeda is writing the manga and the illustrator goes by the name of Zen.

It’s unknown if the Kamisama ni Natta Hi manga series will extend the plot, similar to how the manga adaptations have extended Maeda’s works.