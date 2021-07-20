The Case Study of Vanitas Season 2 release date: Vanitas no Carte Part 2 confirmed in 2022

The Case Study of Vanitas Part 2 release date is confirmed to be in 2022. Pic credit: Yen Press

The Case Study of Vanitas Season 2 anime TV series will have Noe and Vanitas facing off against a phantom from the past. But when will Vanitas no Carte Season 2 come out?

The Case Study of Vanitas Season 2 release date may be over the horizon, but the wait for the second season won’t be too bad since Episode 13 is confirmed to be coming up fast in 2022.

The total number of episodes for the first season has already been announced. The official website confirmed that the second season would be a split-cour anime with 24 episodes in total released as eight Blu-Ray/DVD volumes.

What’s a split-cour, you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons, usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting. Recent examples would include That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Part 2, Moriarty the Patriot Part 2, Re:ZERO Season 2 Part 2, Mushoku Tensei Part 2, and Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 (Shingeko no Kyojin’s final anime story arc is not called Attack On Titan Season 5).

There are rare cases where a split-cour anime series will officially label the second part as a second season. For example, 86 Part 2 was announced in advance, but when the first part ended, it was announced that the continuation would be considered the 86 Season 2 anime TV series.

In this case, The Case Study of Vanitas Part 2 should be considered part of the first season since all 24 episodes are already numbered.

The anime’s first season premiered during the Summer 2021 anime season. The mid-season finale, The Case Study of Vanitas Episode 12, will release on September 18, 2021.

The Case Study of Vanitas Episode 13 release date hasn’t been confirmed yet. However, since most split-cour anime only take a broadcasting break for three months, Part 2 should release in January 2022, the Winter 2022 anime season.

Thus, the finale, The Case Study of Vanitas Episode 24, was released in March 2022.

The first anime key visual released for the first cour of The Case Study of Vanitas anime. Pic credit: Studio Bones

The studio and main staff making The Case Study of Vanitas Season 2 has not yet been announced.

For the first season, the anime TV series was produced by Studio Bones. The company is divided up into multiple studios, lettered A through E.

My Hero Academia Season 5 and 2021 My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission movie are being produced by Studio C. Mob Psycho 100 was produced by Studio B (the anime director and the official accounts seem to be teasing Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 with a countdown).

In 2021, Studio Bones also released Netflix’s Godzilla: Singular Point anime and the Sk8 The Infinity anime (a sequel has been announced, but it’s unclear whether it’s Sk8 The Infinity Season 2 or a movie project).

The project was helmed by director Tomoyuki Itamura. His previous work included directing Monogatari and working as an episode director on the Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime series (Magia Record Season 2 and Madoka Magica movie 4: Walpurgis no Kaiten were both confirmed in 2021).

Writer Hitomi Mieno wrote the series composition. She’s best known for her work on the Noragami anime series. In recent times, she has worked on Assassin’s Pride, Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town?, Pokemon Journeys, The Dungeon of Black Company, and Tanmoshi: The Detective Is Already Dead.

Tomoyo Nakayama (Demon Lord, Retry!) and Yoshiyuki Itou (Fullmetal Alchemist, Soul Eater, Space Dandy) were both character designers, with the latter also acting as the chief animation director. Composer Yuki Kajiura (.hack, Aldnoah.Zero, ERASED, Fate/stay night, Demon Slayer, Madoka Magica, Pandora Hearts, Sword Art Online) wrote the music.

The Case Study of Vanitas Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, The Case Study of Vanitas OP was “Sora to Utsuro by sasanomaly, while the ED “Zero” was performed by LMYK. The Case Study of Vanitas Part 2 OP and ED haven’t been announced yet.

The first season was streaming with English subtitles on FUNimation and Hulu (not Netflix Japan or Crunchyroll). FUNimation’s The Case Study of Vanitas English dub hasn’t been announced yet. The Simuldub schedule initially listed the anime as being a simulcast only.

This article provides everything that is known about The Case Study of Vanitas> Season 2 (Vanitas no Karte Season 2/Vanitas no Carte Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Vanitas no Carte Season 2 release date predictions: A long wait?

As of the last update, Aniplex, Square Enix, Studio Bones, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed The Case Study of Vanitas Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Vanitas sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s impossible to speculate about when, or if, the Vanitas no Carte Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

Reviews have been good, with scores hovering slightly above average. Manga fans have been happy with the adaptation thus far.

We’ll get an idea of the series’ popularity in Japan when The Case Study of Vanitas Blu-Ray/DVD Volume 1 releases in the last week of October 2021. Unfortunately, FUNimation streaming numbers are not available.

Even if the anime is financially successful, the problem is the source material. It’ll be at least a year or two years before the monthly manga has enough new chapters for a single-cour second season.

And that’s assuming the next story arc is not longer than Part 2. As such, anime fans should be prepared for the long haul.

The Case Study of Vanitas manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on The Case Study of Vanitas manga series by creator Jun Mochizuki (Mochijun). She is best known for creating the Pandora Hearts manga series, which was also adapted into an anime TV series.

The Vanitas manga started serialization in Square Enix’s Monthly Gangan Joker in December 2015. By June 2021, the manga was up to Volume 9 with over 50 chapters.

The author announced a The Case Study of Vanitas hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The creator was concerned for the safety of her assistants who needed to commute to work. The break lasted for six months, and there was no indication that the creator or her assistants were infected by the virus.

The official English translation is being published by Yen Press in North America. The English The Case Study of Vanitas manga is digitally published online on Yen Press’ website, with new chapters available concurrently with the Japanese release.

The physical volumes are delayed in comparison, with new volumes usually coming out at least six months after the Japanese release. The English version is up to Volume 8 as of May 2021.

When the anime first premiered in 2021, the manga series was up to The Case Study of Vanitas Volume 9. Pic credit: Jun Mochizuki

During Aniplex Online Fest 2021, the producers of the TV show discussed the character designs and their approach to the animation. They mentioned how the characters’ facial expressions and interactions were vital to the storytelling, especially considering how dynamic a complex character like Vanitas can behave.

In adapting the manga, Studio Bones has remained faithful to the source material. It’s not quite a panel-by-panel adaptation, although it often comes close. The first three episodes also introduced some minor rearranging of page events as part of the transition between episodes.

The pacing was initially slow with Episode 1 to establish the characters and allow time for worldbuilding. Then Episodes 2 and 3 began adapting a little over two chapters each.

It’s expected that the adaptation pacing will average slightly less than two chapters per episode. That way, Part 1/Episode 12 can finish the third story arc about the Catacombs, and then The Case Study of Vanita Episode 13 will start the lengthy Beast of Gevaudan arc.

The manga art of Jun Mochizuki is beautiful, so it’s rare when the dramatic impact was heightened by the anime. Pic credit: Studio Bones/Jun Mochizuki

All in all, it’s predicted that the finale, The Case Study of Vanitas Episode 24, will find a stopping point that corresponds to manga Volume 8: Chapter 43.

The bad news is that by March 2021, the manga should be up to Chapter 61, which means the anime is almost caught up. The good news is that English-only manga readers can read ahead of the anime immediately with digital downloads.

The Case Study of Vanitas 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This article was initially published before The Case Study of Vanitas Episode 24 release date and will be updated over time with spoilers. In the meantime, here is a summary of manga Volume 8.

The Beast of Gevaudan is put to rest once and for all as Chloe makes peace with her truest desire—but Vanitas’ troubles continue as both he and Jeanne are struck with certain… ailments of the heart! There’s no time for him to dwell on this rather unwelcome development, though, as Domi is swept away in the machinations of a phantom from his past…

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until The Case Study of Vanitas Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!