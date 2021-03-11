The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 release date: Mahoutsukai no Yome Season 2 (or movie) reportedly in work

After years of waiting, The Ancient Magus’ Bride anime series is finally back! Pic credit: WIT Studio

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 will feature “Child of Thorn” Elias Ainsworth and magic apprentice Chise Hatori going to college as an auditing student and magic professor. But when will the Mahoutsukai no Yome Season 2 anime come out?

On March 9, 2021, it was officially announced that a new Mahoutsukai no Yome OVA anime series will be released as a three-part OAD. An Original Animation DVD, or Original Anime Disc, is usually bundled as a bonus with special editions of new manga volumes.

The new MahoYome OAD is similar to the The Ancient Magus’ Bride: Those Awaiting a Star, which was an anime-only side story written by manga creator Kore Yamazaki that was also bundled as three parts with manga volumes 6, 7, and 8 in 2016 and 2017.

Titled Nishi no Shounen to Seiran no Kishi (The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Mountain Haze), the three episodes will be bundled with manga volumes 16, 17, and 18. The Ancient Magus’ Bride Volume 16 released date is scheduled for September 10, 2021, while Volume 17 is in March 2022, and Volume 18 in September 2022.

(For more details about The Ancient Magus’ Bride OVA, including an interview with the anime studio staff, please read our article focused on that news story.)

Shortly before the OAD series was announced, Ranobe Sugoi claimed that “The Ancient Magus’ Bride will be receiving [a] new Anime project along [with a] new OVA series. Would be great if new anime has movie-tier visuals and animations.”

It was not specified whether this new project is Mahoutsukai no Yome Season 2 or a The Ancient Magus’ Bride movie. However, based on the way the manga’s story continues in the college story arc an anime TV series is more likely than a movie.

This information has not been officially confirmed yet. As such, it should be treated as a rumor.

However, when the OAD series was announced it was described as being the “first part” of the new anime project. Therefore, despite not being officially confirmed yet, it seems that The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 anime TV series is being implied for the future.

The key visual for The Ancient Magus’ Bride: The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Mountain Haze OVA released in March 2021. Pic credit: Studio KAFKA

Anime fans were shocked to find out that the OVA series was switching studios away from Japanese animation company WIT Studio, which is most famous for producing the first three seasons of the Attack On Titan anime TV series (Attack On Titan: The Final Season was produced by Studio MAPPA).

The studio change makes sense because WIT Studio’s schedule is fairly packed. In 2021, they’re also working on original anime like Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song, Netflix’s Vampire in the Garden, and an adaptation of the Ousama Ranking manga. In recent years, WIT Studio’s leaders have been quite open about preferring to develop their own original stories if they can although they’re still adapting manga and light novels.

Coincidentally, WIT Studio announced in early March 2021 that they’re working on a Kickstarter-funded OAD for The Girl from the Other Side: Siuil, a Run manga series. The project is notable since the main Teacher character bears a striking resemblance to our favorite horned mage. The official MahoYome Twitter account is even cross-promoting the two OAD.

Instead of WIT Studio, the three-part The Ancient Magu’s Bride OAD is be produced by a newly established company, Studio KAFKA. But this new anime studio was formed by ex-WIT Studio staff and it seems they’ll be capable of recapturing the magic of the first season.

The studio and staff for The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 haven’t been announced yet. But since most of the main staff from the anime’s first season are returning for creating the OAD, and KAFKA has already been teasing there’s a second part to the anime project, it seems reasonable to assume that KAFKA will produce the second season, as well.

The preview trailer for The Ancient Magus’ Bride OVA series by Studio KAFKA.

The first season was helmed by director Norihiro Naganuma (Blood-C) at WIT Studio. The 2021 The Ancient Magus’ Bride OVA project was helmed by director Kazuaki Terasawa at KAFKA.

The OAD project is the first time that Terasawa has been the leader director. In the past, he’s been the episode/unit director for Anonymous Noise, Cardfight!! Vanguard, and the Overlord anime Season 2 and 3.

Returning staff from the first season includes writer Aya Takaha (Psycho-Pass), who wrote the script alongside Yoko Yonaiyama (Uma Musume Pretty Derby). Artist Hirotaka Katou (Eyeshield 21, Great Pretender) returned as the character designer. Composer Junichi Matsumoto (Plunderer) returned to create the music.

Otherwise, the Chief Animation Director was Kouhei Tokuoka (Bungo Stray Dogs, Golden Kamuy, Noragami Season 2, Sk8 The Infinity, Sword Art Online: Alicization). The CGI Director was Katsuaki Miyaji (Horimiya, Shadows House, Tiger & Bunny).

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music haven’t been announced yet.

For the first season, The Ancient Magus’ Bride OP was “Here” as performed by JUNNA and the ED was “Wa -cycle” as performed by Hana Itoki. For the second cour, the second OP was “You” by May’n, while the second ED “Tsuki no Mou Hanbun” was performed by Aiki and Akino from bless4.

The first season The Ancient Magus’ Bride was streaming on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, and VRV. FUNimation’s The Ancient Magus’ Bride English dub was released back in 2017/2018.

FUNimation’s The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 English dub hasn’t been announced yet.

The first season’s finale, The Ancient Magus’ Bride Episode 24, released on March 25, 2018.

This article provides everything that is known about The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 (Mahoutsukai no Yome Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Mahoutsukai no Yome Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Studio KAFKA, Twin Engine, Mag Garden, Shochiku, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of The Ancient Magus’ Bride sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Mahoutsukai no Yome Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

As previously mentioned, The Ancient Magus’ Bride OAD release date is in September 2021, when manga Volume 16 releases.

Assuming that the project doesn’t switch studios, the production schedule of Studio KAFKA is publicly wide open although it’s likely they’re working on securing new projects, or they’re already scheduled. Therefore, assuming an official announcement confirms the anime TV sequel in 2021, The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 release date will be in either 2022 or 2023.

Manga creator Koze Yamazaki released this special art for the second The Ancient Magus’ Guide OVA series announcement. Pic credit: Koze Yamazaki

The Ancient Magus’ Bride manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime TV series is based on Mahoutsukai no Yome manga series by creator Kore Yamazaki. Serialized in Mag Garden’s Monthly Comic Garden since September 2014, the series is up to Volume 15 as of March 2021.

Historically, new volumes are released only twice a year, typically in March and September.

In an interview with Crunchyroll, she claimed she didn’t have any plans for The Ancient Magus’ Bride manga’s ending. However, she originally assumed the manga would end in only two volumes since she “never thought [her] manga would have any appeal to the general public”.

The author “wanted to write a story about personal growth, which both children and grown-ups can enjoy,” and the story is about the personal journey of both Chise and Elias.

“I don’t know if I’m thinking of the plot development consciously or if it’s just flowing out of my head. I think of the direction for myself, and the characters talk to me as I’m writing the story,” Yamazaki said.

In addition to the main manga, Yamazaki released two books in 2017 called The Ancient Magus’ Bride: The Golden Yarn and The Ancient Magus’ Bride: The Silver Yarn. The books contained short stories from the original creator along with other book authors like Fate/Apocrypha writer Yuichiro Higashide and Sorcerous Stabber Orphen writer Yoshinobu Akita.

The official English translation of the manga and books is being published by Seven Seas Entertainment in North America. As of October, the English The Ancient Magus’ Bride manga was up to Volume 14 by April 27, 2021. The English translation of The Golden Yarn and The Silver Yarn were published in December 2018 and March 2019, respectively.

While Yamazaki is famous for creating the Mahoutsukai no Yome manga, she has also published two other manga in the past: Futari no Renai Shoka and the supernatural drama Frau Faust. The first manga finished in 2013 and told the story of a young bookstore worker who falls in love with a customer. The second manga ended in 2017 and told the tale of a different version of the legend of Faust, the eccentric scholar who made a deal with the devil.

On March 10, 2021, it was announced that Yamazaki was starting a new series called the Ghost and Witch manga (tentative title) that releases on September 10, 2021.

The announcement for the Ghost and Witch manga stated, “You are nothing more than an object. Now follow your orders like a dog and get to work.” Pic credit: Kore Yamazaki

Manga readers love it when an anime adapts the source material faithfully. Overall, WIT Studio maintained the heart of the story and the art animation style closely followed the manga panels for many scenes.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride: Those Awaiting a Star acted as a prequel of sorts. The book-loving Yamazaki wrote the story as a love letter to reading books.

The first OVA series also provided insight into Chise’s experiences as a “sleigh beggy” child and the terror it brought her. The story takes place in a flashback that occurs well after Chise came to live with Elias, but it’s best to watch it between episodes 12 and 13 since Episode 13 made references to the events of the OVA series.

While the first half of the first season kept true to the original story by adapting only Volume 4: Chapter 18, the second cour dramatically picked up the pacing and skimmed all the way to Volume 9.

To pull off this fast pacing, the anime greatly condensed the manga’s dialogue down to voiceovers for certain scenes. Some anime scenes briefly summarized what was happening by silencing the characters and awkwardly showing their lips moving to the tune of background music.

In fact, when the first season’s finale in Episode 24 first aired the anime was actually ahead of the manga! Normally, anime fans hate an “anime original ending”, but in this case, Yamazaki wrote the ending for the anime’s first season herself so it would (mostly) match up with her plans for the manga.

One addition was the song sung by Chise during the confrontation between her and Cartaphilus. The biggest change was an extra scene where Chise chastised Elias for what he did to Stella after waking up, never mind chewing out Ruth and the others.

The story for The Ancient Magus’ Bride OVA: The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Mountain Haze apparently takes place in a time gap in the manga series that occurs right before Cartaphilus begins sleeping. That means the short story is set in the timeline in-between scenes in manga Chapter 45, which is coincidentally the ending of the anime’s first season.

During the final scene, Chise was also wearing a black gothic-style wedding dress in the manga, whereas in the anime it was all white. The manga also made it more clear that Chise had not intended the rings to be viewed as engagement rings. While Chise didn’t correct Elias’ misunderstanding, she did think, “…Now it looks like that’s what I was actually going for.” Pic credit: Koze Yamazaki

All in all, the finale, The Ancient Magus’ Bride Episode 24, adapted everything up until the last 5 pages of Chapter 45.

It was the best stopping point since it provided plot resolution to the major conflict between Elias and Chise while showing them going home together after vowing to work any future conflicts out with open communication. The final 5 pages of the manga then jumped straight into introducing the next major story arc focused on Chise attending College.

The good news is that the manga was up to Chapter 78 when the second OVA series was announced in March 2021. That means by March 2022 there should be 80 chapters, which is more than enough for making The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 anime TV series.

Better yet, English-only manga readers can jump straight to Volume 10 if they wish to read ahead of the anime.

The only negative is that if the second season is two cours again then it’s likely anime fans will be waiting another four years for The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 3 anime since the anime will catch up again.

Elias and Chise will both be attending a secret magical college in London in The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 anime. Pic credit: WIT Studio

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 anime TV spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Defeating the alchemist Cartaphilus and putting him to rest may have ended the conflict temporarily, but the puppeteer Ashen Eye is still lurking in the shadows. The aftermath of the fight also left long-lasting repercussions for Chise’s health.

Helping the rampaging dragon cost Chise her human arm, which is now blackened and bound into a normal shape. Chise drew the magic of the dragon’s fear, anger, and pain into her own body, endowing her with new powers while cursing her with a future where these dark emptions are eating away at her body like cancer.

Having forestalled her death, Chise accepts the dragon’s curse since it’s uncertain when she’ll die, which is like any other person, after all. Elias desires to discover a solution for rescuing his bride from this fate, but in the meantime she’ll try to live life to its fullest.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 anime TV series will pick up the story again in manga Volume 10: Chapter 46. This cover art shows Chise in her student uniform clothing. Pic credit: Koze Yamazaki

To start, Chise accepts the suggestion made by the alchemists in Episode 19 that she should attend the college, a society of alchemists, as an auditing student. Deep beneath the British Library, Chise and Elias are introduced to headmistress Liza Quillain and the curtain rises on a new story set on a new stage. There, human children learn, think, and grow…but what of those who are inhuman?

Anime audiences will be introduced to a whole plethora of new characters and Chise will need to learn how to handle student life. Elias also attends as a magecraft professor to give lectures and we learn more about how magic and alchemy functions in this world. The story will also delve down into Elias’ past.

Anime audiences might also be surprised to learn that a very grumpy one-eyed Cartaphilus will occasionally rouse from his slumber to keep tabs on Chise. After all, he’s still waiting on a reply to his question… It’s also learned that the curse in Chise’s eye cannot be removed even if she removes Joseph’s eye.

It’s also made very clear that sleigh beggys such as Chise are actually more commonly born than natural magi. Most sleigh beggys are physically weak and end up being harvested as magical batteries for wizardry. As a sleigh beggy with a dragon’s cruse, and one of immortality, Chise is the perfect research specimen for the college, which might be able to figure out a way to remove her curse and also to improve the fate of all sleigh beggys.

As Chise and Elias settle into their new roles at the College, old and new allies alike have lessons to teach them both inside and outside the school’s walls. The Church, the Seven Shields, and a motley array of students… Each has mysteries to uncover.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!