That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 release date: Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Season 3 predictions

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 release date will give anime fans multiple reasons to party! Pic credit: Mitz Vah

The That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 anime will have Rimuru and his friends in the fledgling nation of Tempest partying now that total warfare was avoided. But when will Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Season 3 come out?

The TenSura Season 3 release date may be over the horizon, but the wait for the third season won’t be too bad since new That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Part 2 episodes are coming up fast in 2021.

While the total number of episodes for the second season hasn’t been confirmed yet, it has already been confirmed by the official website that the second season will be a split-cour anime.

What’s a split-cour, you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting. Recent examples would include Moriarty the Patriot Part 2, Re:ZERO Season 2 Part 2, Mushoku Tensei Part 2, and (potentially) Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 (the final anime story arc is unlikely to be called Attack On Titan Season 5).

The Slime isekai’s second season will finish the first part or cour in March 2021. In spring 2021, anime fans will be treated to The Slime Diaries anime.

Yes, that does mean there will be three straight seasons of the TenSura anime series starting in the winter of 2021 and ending in Summer 2021.

The TenSura Season 2 Part 2 release date is scheduled for July 2021, the Summer 2021 anime season. The finale releases in September 2021.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Part 2 will have Rimuru confronting the 10 Great Demon Lords. Pic credit: Studio 8bit

Animation company Studio 8bit is producing both the main Slime isekai anime series and The Slime Diaries anime. In recent years, Studio 8bit is also known for producing The Irregular At Magic High School (and the upcoming The Honor Student at Magic High School anime), Comet Lucifer, Knight’s & Magic, Encouragement of Climb, and Infinite Stratos.

Director Yasuhito Kikuchi is best known for having directed the original Comet Lucifer anime and the Infinite Stratos anime series. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu created the series composition and he’s worked on the scripts for popular anime such as Arifureta, Black Clover, Bleach, Claymore, Dropkick on My Devil! Season 3, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2, By The Grace of the Gods, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Redo of Healer, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2, and Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the second season’s first part, the OP was “Storyteller” by TRUE. The ED “Storyseeker” was performed by Stereo Dive Foundation. The second part hasn’t been announced yet.

The first two seasons were streaming with English subtitles on Crunchyroll and Netflix Japan (not Netflix U.S.). FUNimation’s That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 English dub is “coming soon” according to the SimulDub page.

This article provides everything that is known about That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Season 3/Tensura Season 3) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Season 3 release date predictions

As of the last update, Kodansha, Studio 8bit, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 release date. Nor has the production of a Tensura Season 3 sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s impossible to speculate about when, or if, the Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Season 3 release date will occur in the future.

The chances of a Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Season 3 announcement taking place in September 2021 seems high. Reviews from both critics and anime fans have been good.

The anime has often topped the charts in Japanese TV rankings. Since international streaming revenue is the biggest factor, it’s important that the anime was often in the Top 5 most popular list alongside Attack On Titan, Black Clover, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Re:ZERO.

Therefore, assuming that the anime production committee has already begun pre-production, the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 release date will be in 2022 at the earliest.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime manga/light novels compared to the TenSura anime

Affectionately known as Slime Isekai or TenSura, the Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken anime has managed to engulf the hearts of fans in a predator-like embrace.

While it could be argued that the isekai anime section has been flooded with stories about overpowered characters gathering up harems in alternate worlds, TenSura is an original take on the concept even though it follows some of the standard tropes of the genre.

The story for the anime is based on the Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken light novel series by author Fuse and illustrator Mitz Vah. The story began life as an original web novel series on the Japanese-language Let’s Become Novelists website.

The Slime web novel’s ending in Chapter 249 was already released back in 2014. The story was divided up into 10 major story arcs.

A free English translation of the web novel is available for download online.

The light novel adaptation has been expanding on the backstories of characters and introducing new elements. Additional characters/monsters like Charybdis were also introduced.

Light novel Volume 17 came out in September 2020. The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Volume 18 release date is scheduled for March 21, 2021.

Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Volume 18 will begin adapting the final story arc of the web novel. Assuming that the light novel series takes four to six volumes to adapt the final arc it’s likely that the final volume will release in either 2022 or 2023.

Starting in 2015, Fuse teamed up with manga artist Taiki Kawakami to serialize a monthly manga adaptation of the main story. So far, the TenSura manga is up to Volume 17.

Yen Press has licensed the official That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime English translation. The English version was up to Volume 10 as of January 19, 2021, while Volume 11 is scheduled for June 22, 2021. The English manga will be up to Volume 16 as of May 18, 2021, while Volume 17 comes out July 20, 201.

Rimuru’s actions in the second season brought down the wrath of the Ten Great Demon Lords. Pic credit: Mitz Vah

The first season adapted a little over three volumes of light novel content. Episode 24’s ending corresponded to the ending of light novel Volume 4, manga Volume 10: Chapter 52, and web novel Arc 3: Chapter 63.

Unfortunately, in order to reach this stopping point in two cours, the first season skipped multiple light novel/manga chapters and even introduced Diablo. Thus, the second season backed up the story by adapting story arcs that were skipped from the beginning of light novel Volume 4.

Why did Studio 8bit reorder events in this manner? The anime production committee actually wanted the first season to adapt even more books, but author Fuse and the studio convinced the committee members that rushing the pacing would not be good over the long run.

As a middle ground, they settled on ending with the Volume 4 cliffhanger. This decision resulted in the second season’s storytelling feeling a little disjointed, but it was a necessary evil.

This change was surprising to light novel readers who were expecting Hinata to attack Rimuru right off the bat in the second season’s opening episodes. Diablo’s summoning was also expected since the character had already been shown in Episode 24: Black and Mask, never mind that they cast Takahiro Sakurai for the role.

Reordering the plot leaves the anime’s storytelling feeling a bit disjointed, but it’s necessary since the earlier parts of Volume 4 introduced characters like Clayman that became important later on. On the positive side, slowing down the pacing meant that the anime finally got to focus on some good worldbuilding, including all the pertinent politics and plotlines skipped by the first season.

To put the new pacing in perspective, TenSura Season 2 Episode 2 only adapted a third of manga Chapter 40 and half of Chapter 41. Season 2 Episode 4 adapted manga Chapters 53 and the first half of 54 in combination from a flashback from Chapters 44 and 45.

It wasn’t until Season 2 Episode 4 that the anime caught up and began adapting light novel Volume 5. With all the skipped content covered, TenSura Season 2 Episode 5 and beyond became smooth sailing now that the story was back on track.

It’s predicted that the That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 anime will pick up the story again in light novel Volume 8. Pic credit: Mitz Vah

Based on the pacing of the second season thus far, Part 1 will likely find a mid-season stopping point around Volume 16: Chapters 74, when during the Man-and-Monster Summit Rimuru crafts a public narrative for his Demon Lord evolution by blaming the deaths of the Kingdom of Farmus troops on the now-human Storm Dragon Veldora. In this manner, Rimuru establishes alliances between Tempest, the Dwarf Kingdom, and several human countries.

Season 2 Part 2 will then start adapting light novel Volume 6, which centers around the Walpurgis Banquet of the Demon Lords and the conspiracy to destroy Tempest.

All in all, it’s predicted that the second season’s finale, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 23/24, will find a stopping point that corresponds to the ending of light novel Volume 7: The Octagram Soars Brightly.

It’s the best stopping point since the book resolves a major conflict that has been brewing for multiple light novels.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material for creating That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3. Better yet, English-only fans can read ahead of the anime by jumping to the English Volume 8.

The bad news is reserved for manga readers. The second season’s ending is many manga volumes ahead so it will be at least a year before the manga chapters catch up to the anime.

TenSura Season 3 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This news story was initially published before That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Episode 23/24 was streaming and will be updated. These spoilers assume that TenSura Season 3 will pick up the story again in light novel Volume 8.

It’s festival time in Tempest, and this demon slime knows how to throw a party! After reconciling with Hinata and the Western Holy Church, Rimuru’s pulling out all the stops to prepare a massive bash in his nation of monsters-with a little help from his many friends and allies! It’s the perfect opportunity to debut his new demon lord title while showing the world everything the Jura-Tempest Federation has to offer. Will this big event go off without a hitch?

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!