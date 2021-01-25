The That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Part 2 release date has been confirmed to be scheduled for July 2021, the Summer 2021 anime season.

The first season was 24 episodes. After being delayed by COVID-19, the second season originally premiered on January 12, 2021. The mid-season finale, TenSura Season 2 Episode 12, released on March 23, 2021.

That means Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Season 2 Part 2 is a split-cour anime season.

What’s a split-cour, you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting. Recent examples would include Moriarty the Patriot Part 2, Re:ZERO Season 2 Part 2, and (potentially) Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2.

The total number of episodes for the second season hasn’t been confirmed yet. The first Blu-Ray/DVD disc volume, which releases on March 26, 2021, contains Episode 25 through 30.

Assuming that the second season has four volumes with six episodes each, it’s likely that the second season will have 24 episodes in total.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Part 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first part, the OP was “Storyteller” by TRUE. The ED “Storyseeker” was performed by Stereo Dive Foundation.

This article provides everything that is known about That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Part 2 (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Season 2 Part 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

TenSura Season 2 Part 2 release date set for Summer 2021

As of the last update, Studio 8bit, Kodansha, or any company related to the production of the anime has only officially confirmed that the Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Season 2 Part 2 release date will be in July 2021, the summer 2021 anime season.

The exact That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Part 2 release date has not yet been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

New TenSura spin-off The Slime Diaries also releasing in 2021

What to do while waiting for TenSura Season 2 Part 2? A new season called The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime is designed to fill in the broadcasting gap between the two parts.

The new TenSura: Slime Diaries season is a spin-off that is a gag comedy series that will be different from the main anime’s story. (See the article for more details.)

It tells the story of Rimuru and friends in their daily lives rather than focusing on the main plot.

“Dear diary… I got reincarnated as a slime.” Even in another world, lives aren’t always on the line. There’s plenty of work to be done, from feeding the community and forging the items the community needs; as well as plenty of play …and hijinks throughout! Join Rimuru and friends as they kick back and enjoy their daily lives.

The Slime Diaries release date is scheduled for Spring 2021. Yes, that does mean there will be three straight seasons of the TenSura anime series starting in the winter of 2021 and ending in Summer.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime manga/light novels compared to TenSura Season 2

Affectionately known as Slime Isekai or TenSura, the Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken anime has managed to engulf the hearts of fans in a predator-like embrace.

While it could be argued that the isekai anime section has been flooded with stories about overpowered characters gathering up harems in alternate worlds, TenSura is an original take on the concept even though it follows some of the standard tropes of the genre.

The story for the anime is based on the Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken light novel series by author Fuse and illustrator Mitz Vah. The story began life as an original web novel series on the Japanese-language Let’s Become Novelists website and the web novel’s ending was already released back in 2014.

A free English translation of the web novel is available for download online.

The light novel adaptation has been expanding on the backstories of characters and introducing new elements. Additional characters/monsters like Charybdis were also introduced.

Light novel Volume 17 came out in September 2020. The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Volume 18 release date is scheduled for March 21, 2021.

The light novel will begin adapting the final story arc of the web novel. Assuming that the light novel series takes four to six volumes to adapt the final arc it’s likely that the final volume will release in either 2022 or 2023.

Starting in 2015, Fuse teamed up with manga artist Taiki Kawakami to serialize a monthly manga adaptation of the main story. So far, the TenSura manga is up to Volume 17.

Yen Press has licensed the official That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime English translation. The English version was up to Volume 10 as of January 19, 2021, while Volume 11 is scheduled for June 22, 2021. The English manga will be up to Volume 16 as of May 18, 2021, while Volume 17 comes out July 20, 201.

The first anime season adapted a little over three volumes of light novel content. Episode 24’s ending corresponded to the ending of light novel Volume 4, manga Volume 10: Chapter 52, and web novel Arc 3: Chapter 63.

Oddly enough, in order to reach this stopping point, the first season skipped multiple light novel/manga chapters and even introduced Diablo. Thus, the second season backed up the story by adapting story arcs that were skipped from the beginning of light novel Volume 4.

Reordering the plot leaves the anime’s storytelling feeling a bit disjointed, but it’s necessary since the earlier parts of Volume 4 introduced characters like Clayman that became important later on. But this change was surprising to light novel readers who were expecting Hinata to attack Rimuru right off the bat, never mind Diablo’s summoning.

Slowing down the adaptation rate meant that the anime finally got to focus on some good worldbuilding. To put the new pacing in perspective, TenSura Season 2 Episode 2 only adapted a third of manga Chapter 40 and half of Chapter 41.

Based on the pacing of the second season thus far, TenSura Season 2 Part 2 will likely pick up the story again partway through light novel Volume 5. From a thematic perspective, the best stopping point for That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 23/24 would be the ending of Volume 6.

Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Season 2 Part 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

In order to protect the ideals of Tempest, Rimuru had gathered heroes to protect the alliance. This goal gets complicated quickly when heavily armed humans from the nearby Kingdom of Farmus invade Tempest at the behest of the Western Saints Church and the country’s top military brass.

At the same time, pink-haired Demon Lord Milim Navathe declares war on the Beast Kingdom of Yuurazania… and they’re supposed to be allies of Tempest! Worse, all of this takes place when Rimuru is nowhere to be found!

When Rimuru arrives home he finds Tempest besieged by the enemy army. The attack by Farmus results in the deaths of numerous Tempest civilians. Even the ogress Shion is killed by the Blood Shadows, a force working under Hinata that handles the dirty work of the church.

Rimuru is devastated but Great Sage offers a solution that has a three-percent chance of success. In order to resurrect everyone Rimuru must become a True Demon Lord, but the cost for the ritual is high: 10,000 souls. Rimuru massacres the invading army, killing 10,000 people in an instant, and evolves into a True Demon Lord.

With the power of a Demon Lord, Rimuru is able to resurrect Shion, grant new abilities to his people, and summon a demon that he names Diablo. The resurrected citizens become the Yomigaeri, an immortal fighting squad composed of those who have surpassed even death. Even the Great Sage eventually evolves, allowing Rimuru to revive the Storm Dragon Veldora, with the monster’s spirit inhabiting a human form as one of Rimuru’s clones.

With the attack on Tempest ended, Rimuru establishes alliances between Tempest, the Dwarf Kingdom, and several human countries. But this conference is interrupted by the fairy Ramiris, who warns Rimuru that he faces danger due to the upcoming Walpurgis Banquet of the Demon Lords.

The Walpurgis Banquet is a night that usually heralds in destruction for the land and its citizens. Calamity followed the last time a Walpurgis Banquet was held over a thousand years before. All the Demon Lords must attend and that now includes Rimuru.

A conspiracy to destroy Tempest is lurking between the Demon Lords and Milim is now under the thumb of the conspirator pulling the strings. The main topic of discussion for the Walpurgis Banquet is how to punish Rimuru for daring to become a Demon Lord without their permission.

Rimuru must sniff out that conspirator and confront the powerful person in order to ensure the future for Tempest.

Unfortunately, anime fans will need to wait until the That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Part 2 release date to watch what happens. Stay tuned!