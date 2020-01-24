That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 release time frame leaked: TenSura: Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken S2 reportedly set for fall 2020

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

A newly leaked image reportedly shows the time frame for the That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 release date.

A Happy Lunar New Year illustration celebrating the TenSura series allegedly says that the Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Season 2 anime will be coming out in October 2020, the fall 2020 anime season.

Twitter user Sugoi Ranobe Plus first reported the image art.

“Happy Lunar New Year illus. from “Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken” (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime) series,” says the tweet. “Also, more importantly, it’s been revealed that the 2nd season of anime adaptation will premiere in October 2020.”

Within an hour later, respected anime news leaker AIR (Anime Intelligence and Research) also tweeted the same image in a higher resolution. AIR claims, “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime S2 anime will premiere in Fall 2020.”

Although the official website or TenSura Twitter account has not yet shared this announcement, the time frame does make sense.

In the past, the official website did confirm that That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 would be released sometime in 2020 but did not specify the specific time frame.

The fall 2020 anime season is stacked

The fall 2020 anime season will be featuring several highly-anticipated anime series.

There is, of course, the Attack On Titan Season 4 anime and The Promised Neverland Season 2 anime. However, the Log Horizon Season 3 anime was also recently confirmed to be coming out during the fall 2020 anime season.

Multiple That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime OVA episodes also scheduled for 2020

The wait for Multiple That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 has not been too bad since the TenSura anime series has received multiple OVA episodes already.

Released in 2019, the first two Original Animation DVD (or OAD) were bundled only with the limited editions of light novel Volumes 11 and 13.

The Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken light novel series is being created by author Fuse and illustrator Mitz Vah.

The third set of Slime OVA episodes were announced in early 2020. It’s a three-part original story written by Fuse that will premiere in Japanese movie theaters on January 26, 2020.

The three OVA episodes will release with Volume 14 on March 27, 2020, Volume 15, on July 9, 2020, and Volume 16 on November 11, 2020.