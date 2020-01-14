That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime OVA 3 episode release dates set for 2020: Three-part Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken OAD by Fuse to premiere in movie theater

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

The upcoming That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime OVA 3 episodes have officially been confirmed to be coming out in the first half of 2020. What’s more, the new Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken OVA episodes will be a three-part story that will initially premiere in a Japanese movie theater.

Initially announced in November 2019, the third set of Slime OVA episodes is a three-part original story written by Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken light novel series author Fuse. The new Original Anime DVD (OAD) will show Rimuru teaching Shizu’s students as a substitute at the Kingdom of Ingracia’s Freedom Academy.

Rimuru takes part in an orientation where students gain actual field combat experience in the school’s annual outdoors training event. Rimuru is dazzled by the prize he hopes to win and he accepts a challenge by the honorary teacher Jeff. However, an unexpected enemy appears before the students…!

Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken OVA 3 will premiere at Tokyo’s Marunouchi Piccadilly movie theater on January 26, 2020. The screening event will feature Japanese voice actors Miho Okasaki (Rimuru), Chikahiro Kobayashi (Ranga), and Azusa Tadokoro (Chloe).

The three OVA episodes will be bundled as part of limited editions of upcoming manga volume releases. The first OVA episode will release with Volume 14 on March 27, 2020, the second episode with Volume 15, on July 9, 2020, and the third episode with Volume 16 on November 11, 2020.

It’s currently unknown whether Crunchyroll or any other anime streaming service will release the That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime OVA 3 episodes. In the past, Crunchyroll streamed the first two Slime OVA episodes as they released in July and December 2019. FUNimation also streamed an English dub of the anime series.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 anime has been confirmed to be coming out in 2020. It’s expected that the second season of the Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken anime series will release in the second half of the year. Stay tuned!