That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime movie release date in Fall 2022: TenSura – Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken movie to adapt Volume 7?

Will the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie's story adapt a single light novel or introduce an original story to the timeline?

The That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime movie release date is confirmed to be scheduled for Fall 2022.

The title of the Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken movie hasn’t been announced yet.

The story for the TenSura 2022 movie hasn’t been announced yet. Considering how the second season ended, it’s possible the movie will be an original story or it’ll adapt light novel Volume 7: Saint-Monster Confrontation instead of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3. (Please see the spoilers section below for more details.)

The announcement was made shortly after the second season’s finale, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Episode 48, released on September 21, 2021.

More details will be announced over time. On September 28, 2021, a special program featuring the main voice cast will deliver the latest information concerning the TenSura series. The program will feature scenes from the smartphone app game.

The key visual released for the That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime 2022 movie. Pic credit: Studio 8bits

Animation company Studio 8bit is producing both the main Slime isekai anime series and The Slime Diaries anime. In recent years, Studio 8bit is also known for producing The Irregular At Magic High School (and the upcoming The Honor Student at Magic High School anime), Comet Lucifer, Knight’s & Magic, Encouragement of Climb, and Infinite Stratos.

Director Yasuhito Kikuchi is best known for having directed the original Comet Lucifer anime and the Infinite Stratos anime series. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu created the series composition and he’s worked on the scripts for popular anime such as Arifureta, Black Clover, Bleach, Claymore, Dropkick on My Devil! Season 3, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2, By The Grace of the Gods, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Redo of Healer, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2, and Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina.

This article provides everything that is known about the That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime movie (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken movie/Tensura movie) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken movie release date predictions

As of the last update, Kodansha, Studio 8bit, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie release date. However, it’s been confirmed that the TenSura movie release date will be in Fall 2022.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s impossible to speculate about when the Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken movie release date will occur in the future.

Typically, the anime industry considers Fall to be the months of October, November, and December, whereas the Winter is January, February, and March. November-December and May-July are typically considered the best timing for a tentpole film to have a chance at being a blockbuster premiere whereas January and February are considered the “dump months” for bad movies.

Thus, the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie release date in Japan will be scheduled for either November or December 2022.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie USA release date likely in early 2023

The international release with a That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie English dub will be planned out to optimize its chances in U.S. theaters and other countries like the UK, Canada, and more.

This time the calculations are bit more difficult since the anime production committee and the company which buys the international rights will want to avoid competing with a big-name American movie that’ll overshadow the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie in early 2023.

For example, the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie premiered in Japan in mid-December 2018, whereas the U.S. release date by FUNimation was mid-January 2019. Despite being considered a dump month, Broly set box office records for an anime movie.

Similarly, the Demon Slayer movie USA release date was positioned in April 2021. Setting it slightly ahead of the May blockbusters is probably the wisest move, although the timing was largely forced by COVID-19 restrictions and the re-opening of American theaters.

Based on the same logic, the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie USA release date will either be timed to be soon after the Japanese premiere or timed for optimal exposure against the competition. Therefore, the Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken movie U.S. release date is predicted to be either January or May 2022.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime 2022 movie spoilers (plot summary)

Note: These spoilers assume that the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie will adapt the story of light novel Volume 7. It’s possible the film will be an original story. This news story will be updated once the movie trailer or official story synopsis becomes available.

News of the demon lord Clayman’s defeat by Rimuru shakes the Holy Empire of Lubelius to its core. The chief knight of the nation’s Imperial Guard and captain of the Crusader forces, Hinata Sakaguchi, launched a bold attack on Rimuru not long ago and now they’re concerned about a reprisal.

Things look only direr when a priest sent by Rimuru to attend an urgent meeting of Lubelius bigwigs ends up murdered. The stakes couldn’t be higher for either side as Hinata heads to Tempest to settle things… one wrong move could spell total warfare!

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie release date to watch what happens next in theaters. Stay tuned!