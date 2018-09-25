Tenrou: Sirius the Jaeger Season 2 release date on Netflix — Will P.A. Works’ original anime receive a second season?

Will Tenrou: Sirius the Jaeger Season 2 bring back the fight between anime werewolves and vampires? Meanwhile, English-speaking anime fans are simply wondering when they can watch Tenrou: Sirius the Jaeger on Netflix U.S. for the first time.

Unlike many 2018 anime, Sirius the Jaeger is based on an original story written by Keigo Koyanagi, who is known for doing the series composition on the upcoming 2019 Rising of the Shield Hero and past episode scripts for Made In Abyss, Killings Bites, and other anime. With director Masahiro Ando at the helm, anime studio P.A. Works of Angel Beats! fame produced the original story.

So far, it seems to be a standalone work. A Tenrou: Sirius the Jaeger manga adaptation has not been announced, nor is there a light novel series.

The Tenrou: Sirius the Jaeger Blu-Ray/DVD box set was announced in September 2018. The anime series will be split into two volumes, with each containing six episodes. Volume 1 will be released on December 19, 2018, and Volume 2 is scheduled for March 27, 2019.

This article provides everything that is known about Tenrou: Sirius the Jaeger Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Tenrou: Sirius the Jaeger Netflix release date in the U.S.

When Netflix licenses anime to be exclusive to their streaming platform the episodes become available on Netflix Japan on the same day they are broadcast on TV in-country. International audiences are not so lucky. Netflix usually sets up the international release for binge-watching.

Tenrou: Sirius the Jaeger Episode 12 was originally scheduled to air in Japan on September 27, 2018. Warner Bros. Japan has officially confirmed via Twitter that the first season is coming out in December 2018, although the exact premiere date will apparently be announced at a later time.

Thank you everyone for coming to Sirius the Jaeger screening at AnimagiC!! More episodes will be on Netflix in December and stay tuned!! #animagic20th #sirius #netflix pic.twitter.com/drlykXPuUu — 『天狼 Sirius the Jaeger』Official (@sirius_anime) August 5, 2018

Netflix could have handled it like the Violet Evergarden anime, which began streaming in the United States the day the finale broadcasted in Japan. Hopefully, Netflix U.S. delayed the release date for Tenrou: Sirius the Jaeger Season 1 for an English dub. A dubbing has not been officially confirmed for the anime, but many Netflix anime exclusives receive English, Spanish, German, and French dubs.

Tenrou: Sirius the Jaeger Season 2 release date

As of the last update, P.A. Works or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Tenrou: Sirius the Jaeger Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Tenrou: Sirius the Jaeger Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Warning: Major anime spoilers contained below.

Thus far, it seems like the anime is wrapping up the major plot points in order to find a solid ending. By Episode 11, Yuliy finally reconciled with his brother Mikhail. The Arc of Sirius is revealed as a golden ball, which was kind of an anticlimactic moment since Yevgraf simply ate the Arc.

Sirius the Jaeger Episode 12 is clearly being set up as the finale. The true power of the Arc of Sirius will be revealed and likely it will somehow save them all.

But will this season finale leave an opening for a sequel? Anime fans will just to watch and see what happens next. Stay tuned!