Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari Season 2 and 3 production confirmed: The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 3 anime announced at Crunchyroll Expo 2019

The production of The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 anime has been confirmed during Crunchyroll Expo 2019! The announcement of Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari Season 2 was made during the special stage panel that took place Sunday afternoon. The surprising part was that The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 3 was also announced!

Crunchyroll Expo 2019 took place August 30th through September 2, 2019. The Crunchyroll Expo Shield Hero special stage panel included character designer Masahiro Suwa, producer Junichiro Tamura, voice actor Sarah Emi Bridcutt, and opening music artist MADKID.

The presence of the Shield Hero anime was everywhere with Crunchyroll promoting the series with banners and several special panels. On Saturday, August 31st, producer Tamura was joined by Suwa for a live drawing session. Shield Hero soundtrack composer (who also worked on Made In Abyss) and voice actress Sarah Emi Bridcutt (voice of Shield Hero’s Myne) also had their own panels on Saturday.

Shield Hero Season 3 was a shocker but the announcement of The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 at Crunchyroll Expo 2019 was not too much of a surprise since Tamura says Crunchyroll originally “tipped” him off several years ago to the Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari light novel series by author Aneko Yusagi and illustrator Minami Seira. That’s the main reason Crunchyroll is directly on the anime production committee.

“Overseas streaming services such as Crunchyroll have a larger effect each year on the financial success of anime,” Tamura explained. “I do think international demand has a huge impact on production decisions and will have even more as we move forward.”

But the other reason that Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari Season 2 is not a surprise is due to the anime’s financial success. Tamura works for manga and light novel publisher Kadokawa, which co-produced the Shield Hero anime series, and they have a vested interest in renewing any anime series that makes them the big bucks.

In fact, when Kadokawa released their first-quarter profits for 2019 the report said that anime quarterly profits rose largely due to North American licensing income from The Rising Of The Shield Hero. Based on these numbers, Kadokawa intends on producing at least one Isekai anime adaptation per season.

It would also make sense for Naofumi and Raphtalia to be in Isekai Quartet Season 2, which has already been confirmed to be in production.

For more details, light novel/manga and anime comparisons, interviews, and spoilers please see our full-length article for The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2. Stay tuned!