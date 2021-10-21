Takt op Destiny Season 2 release date predictions: Will Madhouse x MAPPA return?

The Takt op. Season 2 anime TV series could shift the story focus from Destiny/Cosette to a different Musicart girl. Pic credit: Madhouse x MAPPA

Will the Takt op Destiny Season 2 anime TV series continue the story of Musicart Destiny/Cosette Schneider and Conductor Takt Asahina, or will the New York Symphonica contain all the answers? It’s a real question of whether a Takt Op Destiny sequel will be renewed, but if it is, when will Takt op Season 2 come out?

The TV series is part of the overall Takt op franchise, which includes anime and mobile games. As such, the title of the Takt op 2 anime sequel might have a different title denoting the change in story focus.

The anime’s first season was produced as part of a collaboration between anime Studios MAPPA and Madhouse. While it’s unusual to have two anime powerhouses working together, MAPPA founder Masao Maruyama was a former producer of Madhouse.

A key visual for the Takt op. video game series. Pic credit: LAM

The studio and main staff making the Takt op. Destiny Season 2 anime hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Takt op. Destiny anime project was helmed by director Yuuki Itou (Granblue Fantasy Season 1). Writer Kiyoko Yoshimura (Garo: Vanishing Line, The God of High School) wrote the scripts, although DeNA/Ouji Hiroi (Sakura Taisen) is listed as the original creator.

LAM created the character designs, and chief animation director Reko Nagasawa (Overlord Season 3) adapted the designs for animation. Composer Yoshihiro Ike (B: The Beginning, Noblesse, Tiger & Bunny) created the music.

The Takt op. Destiny Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Takt op Destiny OP “takt” was performed by Supercell’s Ryo and featured vocals from Mafumafu and gaku. The ED “Symphonia” was performed by Mika Nakashima.

The total number of episodes for the first season hasn’t been announced yet. Assuming no delays, the Takt op Destiny Episode 12 release date will be on December 22, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Takt op Destiny Season 2 (Takt op Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Takt op Destiny English dub release date

The anime premiered in Fall 2021 and was streaming with English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV (not FUNimation, Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video). Crunchyroll’s Takt op Destiny English dub release date hasn’t been announced yet.

Takt op. game continues the story on Android/iPhone mobile

The overall Takt op. franchise is a mixed-media project developed by Banda Namco Arts and DeNA. While MAPPA x Madhouse handled the anime, the Takt Op. Destiny in the City of Crimson Melody (Takt Op. Unmei wa Akaki Senritsu no Machi o) mobile game is being developed by Mobile & Game Studio.

The Takt op game is currently available for download and pre-registration on Android and iPhone smartphone devices. The game is a “classical music-themed x bishojo RPG” featuring various Musicart girls battling.

The exact Takt op game release date hasn’t been announced yet. The official website states that it will be available for download in 2021.

Takt op. Destiny Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Banda Namco Arts, Madhouse, MAPPA or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Takt op Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Takt op. sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Takt op. Destiny Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

The chances of a Takt op. Destiny sequel largely depends on the underlying video game series. If both the anime and the overall franchise are popular, it’s likely that they’ll want to expand the story with another animated outing.

And that’s assuming the ending of Takt op. Destiny Episode 12 even leaves an opening for a sequel. The primary conflict in the first season’s story seems to be focused on restoring Cosette within Destiny. Assuming that Cosette’s story arc is resolved in a self-contained first season, there are other Musicart girls who could become the focus of a second season, never mind the ultimate destruction of the D2.

The secondary issue is whether or not the same animation studios would be involved. Takt op. Destiny is the first time that MAPPA x Madhouse collaborated since MAPPA was founded in 2011.

It’s possible that Takt op. Season 2 could be handled by a different studio. After all, MAPPA apparently outsourced a lot of their work on the much-ballyhooed Episode 2 to Studio VOLN.

Speaking of which, Studio MAPPA took a lot of flack for the animation of Episode 2, with some comparing the relative quality to the works of Studio Silver Link. Whether or not that the critics are right remains to be seen based on watching the remainder of the first season, but it may be possible that anime fans would prefer a Madhouse solo outing for the second season.

Regardless, anime studio schedules are typically booked out years in advance. The same is true for the main staff, although they’re contractors and they’re not tied to a single studio. Still, coordinating the return of the same main staff and both studios would be quite the feat.

Therefore, if the Takt op. Destiny Season 2 anime is produced by MAPPA x Madhouse then anime fans should expect a multi-year wait. If it’s just Madhouse or another studio, the turnaround time could be much quicker.

Anime fans will just have to wait and see if the Takt op Season 2 anime is possible based on the first season’s ending. Stay tuned!