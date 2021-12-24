Taishou Otome Otogibanashi ‘Season 2’ release date: Showa Otome Otogibanashi anime predictions

The only way a sequel could happen is if a Showa Maiden Fairy Tale anime is made. Pic credit: Sana Kirioka

The Taishou Otome Otogibanashi “Season 2” anime TV series could continue the historical fiction series of creator Sana Kirioka, but it will not be a direct sequel.

Thus, it’s not a question of whether Taisho Otome Fairy Tale Season 2 will come out, it’s whether a Showa Otome Otogibanashi anime adaptation of the spiritual sequel will be produced since the original story is already finished.

The anime TV series is being produced by Japanese animation Studio SynergySP, which is best known in recent times for making the Battle Game in 5 Seconds anime and The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? anime.

In 2022, the studio is collaborating with Shin-Ei Animation to create the A Couple of Cuckoos anime, which is based on a manga series.

The main staff making Taishou Maiden Fairytale Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the anime project was helmed by first-time main director Jun Hatori (episode director for Hero Bank). Writer Hiroko Fukuda (3D Girlfriend) handled the scripts and series composition.

Mayumi Watanabe (Kamiwaza Wanda) was the character designer. Composer Yasuharu Takanashi (Fairy Tail, Log Horizon, Naruto, Boruto) created the music.

The Taishou Otome Otogibanashi Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music haven’t been announced yet.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

For the first season, the Taishou Otome Otogibanashi OP “Otome no Kokoroe” was performed by GARNiDELiA, while the ED “Makogoro ni Kanade” was performed by Shunichi Toki, the Japanese voice actor that played Hikaru Shiratori.



Watch this video on YouTube The official music video for the OP.

The first season’s finale, Taishou Otome Otogibanashi Episode 12, released on December 25, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Taishou Otome Otogibanashi Season 2 (Taisho Otome Fairy Tale Season 2 / Taishou Maiden Fairytale Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Taisho Otome Fairy Tale Season 2 release date predictions: A Showa Otome Otogibanashi anime is more likely than a direct sequel

As of the last update, Studio SynergySP or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Taishou Otome Otogibanashi Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Taishou Maiden Fairytale sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Taisho Otome Fairy Tale Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

The Showa Otome Otogibanashi manga series focuses on two new main characters, Jintaro Shima and Tokoyo Kurosaki (pictured above). Pic credit: Sana Kirioka

As previously mentioned, the sequel is most likely going to be a Showa Otome Otogibanashi anime adaptation. The reason is that the primary story is finished and there’s not enough source material for making a second season that directly continues the story of Tamahiko Shima and Yuzuki Tachibana.

As such, if a Showa Otome Otogi Banashi anime is greenlit for production the wait will likely be multiple years.

Taishou Otome Otogibanashi manga, light novel series compared to the anime

The story for the anime TV series is based on the Taishou Otome Otogibanashi manga series by creator Sana Kirioka. Serialized in Shueisha’s Jump Square magazine from July 2015 through September 2017, the manga’s final chapter, Chapter 38: The Day of a Spring Storm, was released in Volume 5.

The spiritual sequel was Showa Otome Otogi Banashi (or, Showa Maiden Fairy Tale). Serialized in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ web magazine from August 2018 through May 2020, the second series also finished with Chapter 42 in Volume 5.

The newest addition to the manga series is Taisho Otome Otogibanashi: Enseika no Shokutaku (or, Taisho Maiden Fairy Tale: Kisei Family Dining Table). Serialized in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ web magazine since October 4, 2021, the newest manga only has one volume released.

Unfortunately, no North American publisher has announced an official English translation for any of the manga series. However, there are fan translation projects that are almost completed.

As might be guessed, Taisho Maiden Fairy Tale: Kisei Family Dining Table is a cooking spin-off based on the original manga timeline. Pic credit: Sana Kirioka

The first seven episodes of the Taishou Otome Otogi Banashi anime were a fairly straightforward adaptation of the first 14 manga chapters although some elements were condensed and rearranged. Then Episodes 8 and 9 jumped all the way to Chapters 25 and 27, 28, and 29. Episode 10 then went back to Chapters 15, 16, and 17.

In other words, the anime switched up the school and the Great Kanto Earthquake story arc in order for the anime to have a more climactic ending.

All in all, it’s predicted that the first season’s finale, Taishou Otome Otogi Banashi Episode 12, will correspond to the ending of the first manga series.

The reason for the prediction is that the title of Episode 12, A Spring Storm, is a direct reference to Volume 5: Chapter 38: The Day of a Spring Storm, the final chapter in the series.

Unfortunately, the anime pulled this off by heavily condensing what’s arguably the best story arc of the original series. But at least the anime finished the story rather than leaving audiences hanging with only a handful of chapters left unadapted.

The good news is that there’s always the possibility of an OVA episode if the first season proves to be popular enough. The food and cooking-based spin-off manga would also be good source material for an OVA.

The bad news is that English-only manga readers can’t go buy the Showa Otome Otogibanashi manga sequel.

Taishou Maiden Fairytale Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Once upon a time in the city of Kobe, there was a girl and a boy. The year was 1928 and both of them lived in abusive households.

Jintaro Shima had just turned 14 and he was passing by Shima Cinema, which had belonged to his grandfather. The boy saw a girl named Tokoyo Kurosaki being slapped by her stepmother and reprimanded for not being perfect.

The boy follows the crying girl as she hid among the Karatachi trees for protection. Tokoyo was beautiful but insisted she was ugly due to her stepmother’s words.

Jintaro befriends Tokoyo and offered to let her come to his home. As the days passed, Jintaro witnessed how Tokoyo’s family treated her and it was so disturbing that Jintaro confronted the stepmother while armed with a sword.

The boy and the girl ran away to hide in Shima Cinema. The two swore an oath to be together until death and they share their first kiss. However, they are quickly separated, seemingly forever, after the police come to arrest Jintaro and take Tokoyo back to her home.

That is until a chance encounter reunites them three years later… But when they finally do meet again the young boy she remembered has seemingly died inside and a demon has crept into his soul.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Showa Otome Otogibanashi anime release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!