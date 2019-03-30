Sword Art Online: Alicization Part 2 release date: SAO Season 3 break begins after Episode 24’s ending – Hiatus likely to end before 2020?

Anime fans are eagerly awaiting the release date of Sword Art: Alicization Part 2 after watching the climactic battle between Administrator Quinella and Kirito. The Japanese TV show has been confirmed to be entering a TV broadcasting break following March 31, which is when Sword Art: Alicization Episode 24 airs in Japan.

Starting April 6, the Monogatari Series anime takes over the Japanese TV time slots currently occupied by SAO: Alicization. It’s currently unknown whether SAO: Alicization will regain the same weekly time slot once its hiatus ends.

Animation studio A-1 Pictures confirmed that Sword Art Online Season 3 will be composed of four cours. The French word cour is a three-month unit of broadcasting time based on the physical seasons.

Before SAO: Alicization began airing, Matsuoka Yoshitsugu (the Japanese voice of Kirito) had mentioned that SAO: Alicization’s four cours would be “split into 2 x 2-cour parts.” Therefore, SAO Season 3 is a split-cour anime, which is when a single anime season takes a long broadcasting break but is still considered a single season.

The anime production companies made it clear they intend on animating the entire Sword Art Online story. Similar to how Attack On Titan Season Part 2 is not called Attack On Titan Season 4, Sword Art: Alicization Part 2 will also likely not be called Sword Art Online Season 4.

Instead, that label will probably belong to the future Sword Art Online: Unital Ring anime, which adapts the final story arc of author Reki Kawahara’s Sword Art Online light novel series.

What will the number of episodes be for the second half? For Part 1 the official website lists eight Blu-Ray/DVD box sets, with each volume containing three episodes. Assuming Part 2 follows suit, that means Sword Art Online: Alicization 2 should also have 24 episodes.

This article provides everything that is known about Sword Art Online Season 3 Part 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Sword Art: Alicization 2 story summary

Warning: Minor spoilers contained in the following plot summary/synopsis.

Sword Art: Alicization Episode 24 will likely end on a cliffhanger since it is adapting the final chapters of light novel Volume 14. Assuming that Episode 25 of Sword Art: Alicization 2 opens with Volume 15, the story will shift back to the real world and show what happened leading up to events on Ocean Turtle.

Sinon will also be competing against a player named Subtilizer in the fourth Bullet of Bullets tournament of the Gun Gale Online game. It turns out Subtilizer is somehow connected to everything happening.

Meanwhile, Kirito is recovering from the aftermath of the battle against Administrator Quinella. Alice takes Kirito to visit her hometown of Rulid Village. Alice must rally the people of the Human Empire together in order to defend against the looming invasion by the Dark Territory.

Sword Art Online Season 3 Part 2 release date likely in late 2019?

As of the last update, Aniplex, A-1 Pictures, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Sword Art Online: Alicization Part 2 release date. Even the break itself has not been officially announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the Sword Art Online Season 3 Part 2 premiere date will take place.

Once the hiatus begins in April 2019, the split-cour anime will take at least a three-month break. That means Sword Art Online: Alicization 2 could return as early as either July 2019 or October 2019. In the worst case scenario, anime fans will need to wait impatiently until January 2020 or beyond. Stay tuned!