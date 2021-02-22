The Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town? Season 2 anime will have Lloyd finally gaining confidence in his own abilities after he receives martial arts training from a Demon Lord! Pic credit: Studio LIDEN FILMS

The Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town? Season 2 anime TV series will have Lloyd entering the strange world of movie stardom. But when will Tatoeba Last Dungeon Mae no Mura no Shounen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Youna Monogatari Season 2 come out?

The first season of the anime TV series was produced by Japanese animation studio LIDEN FILMS, which is known for recent anime such Blade of the Immortal, Hanebado!, and Boarding School Juliet. In Winter 2021, LIDEN FILMS also released Otherside Picnic, Hortensia Saga, and Cells At Work! CODE BLACK. They also produced the April 2021 Tokyo Revengers anime.

The studio and returning staff for Last Dungeon Boonies Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. The first season was helmed by first-time lead director Migmi, who has previously worked on Death Parade and Gintama as an episode director, and Saga of Tanya the Evil as a Unit Director. Migmi has also worked on non-anime Marvel animation projects like the 2011 Blade TV series and the 2010 Iron Man animation.

Writer Deko Akao (Assassin’s Pride, Carole & Tuesday, Dungeon of Black Company, Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks?, High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World, Noragami, Pokemon Journeys) handled the series composition. Artist Makoto Lino (Demon Lord, Retry!) was the character designer. Composer MICHIRU (Netflix’s 7 SEEDS, Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3, BEM, Izetta: The Last Witch) created the music.

The Suppose a Kid Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town? OP was “Suppose That is the Magic of Bravery (Tatoeba Sore wa Yuuki no Mahou)” by Haruka Yamazaki. The ED was I’mpossible? by Luce Twinkle Wink.

The first season of the anime was streaming on FUNimation with English subtitles. FUNimation’s Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town? English dub hasn’t been announced yet.

The finale of the first season, Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town? Episode 12, released on March 22, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town? Season 2 (Tatoeba Last Dungeon Mae no Mura no Shounen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Youna Monogatari Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Tatoeba Last Dungeon Mae no Mura no Shounen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Youna Monogatari Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Liden Films or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town? Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Suppose a Kid Season 2 sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Tatoeba Last Dungeon Mae no Mura no Shounen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Youna Monogatari Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Anime reviews seem to have a love or hate relationship with the anime TV series. The central theme of the dense OP character is either offputting or audiences seem to love the Priconne/Konosuba-like anime comedy. Hence the scores have been either very high or low, dropping the total to below average.

In recent years, Studio LIDEN FILMS has been known for producing “one and done” anime that are not renewed. Their last major sequel season was in 2016 for The Heroic Legend of Arslan and Terra Formars.

Therefore, unless Last Dungeon Boonies Season 2 is a dark horse project for LIDEN FILMS that breaks this pattern, renewal doesn’t seem likely. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town? manga/light novel series compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on the light novel series by writer Toshio Satou and illustrator Nao Watanuki. Published by SB Creative’s GA Bunko since February 2017, the Tatoeba Last Dungeon Mae no Mura no Shounen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Youna Monogatari book series is up to Volume 11 as of January 14, 2021.

Yen Press is publishing the official English translation in North America. Up to Volume 5 by March 23, 2021, Volume 6 is scheduled for June 22, 2021.

The original author teamed up with artist Hajime Fusemachi for the Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town? manga series. Launched in September 2017 in Square Enix’s Gangan Online magazine, the Last Dungeon Boonies manga is up to Volume 7 as of December 11, 2020.

Square Enix is publishing the English Suppose a Kid Manga. Up to Volume 3 already, Volume 4 is scheduled for June 22, 2021, and Volume 5 for October 26, 2021.

When the anime’s first aired, the manga was only up to Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town? Manga Volume 7. Pic credit: Hajime Fusemachi

Lloyd Belladonna may be the weakest member of Kunlun village, but from the perspective of the rest of the world, he may as well be One Punch Man. Practically a walking deus ex machina, Lloyd acts more as a foil for the actions and drama of the rest of the cast since his own character development has been limited.

But keeping Lloyd humble and dense is all part of his charm. Although some anime fans may find this annoying, to remove Lloyd’s ignorance of his own strength would remove his function as a gag character who fulfills the meaning of the book series’ title.

By contrast, It’s the supposedly supporting roles that fill in the gap for a complex character necessary to generate drama. Despite Lloyd supposedly being the main protagonist, audiences don’t really get to see inside his head so the story is really being told from the perspective of everyone else.

Selen Hemein’s introduction arc as the cursed Belt Princess was emotional, but her sudden devotion to Lloyd came off as very odd in the anime since it reduced their first several interactions together. And once she went full lovestruck yandere stalker persona there seemed to be no going back to exploring why she felt so strongly.

Episode 8 while giving her a genuinely heartfelt moment with Lloyd that also teased the possibility of Lloyd becoming self-aware of his own power. The scenes featuring her relationship with her father also developed the only rational side of Selen’s character (keep in mind she seriously planned on firebombing a hotel to get Lloyd to herself).

Otherwise, most of the supporting cast characters’ motivations and actions have been fairly static. Riho Flavin’s story arc in Episode 5 and 6 fleshed out the character more than usual in comparison to the rest of the cast. If anything, Alan Toin Lidocaine’s “noble bully to friend” story arc has shown the most progression as a person whereas most of the characters fulfill archetype roles to set up the comedy tropes.

But the lack of major character progression is to be expected since Lloyd’s lack of comprehension of his being OP is the running gag that forms the comedic core of the TV show. It’s almost like Wise Man’s Grandchild done right and when the focus is on the comedy the anime really shines.

The cursed belt of censorship! The hot springs (onsen) scene from Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town? Episode 8 used Selen’s belt as an anime-only visual gag that replaced the usual light beams and perfectly positioned clouds of steam, which was definitely a unique twist on this anime trope. Pic credit: FUNimation/LIDEN FILMS

The first four episodes adapted the first light novel book volume and the opening story arc was arguably the highlight of the first season. The only negative is that the anime couldn’t adapt book lines like, “She smiled like a waitress cleaning up a child’s vomit.”

While plenty of giant grasshoppers were tossed to the sky Team Rocket style, the anime also missed out on scenes like Lloyd being a casual hero when shopping out for groceries. But even the manga is forced to condense materials in comparison to the light novels so it’s not surprising how much the anime cut to fit the story into the episodic time constraints.

Unfortunately, starting with Episode 5 the anime lost some of its luster largely due to the pacing increasing to only two episodes per light novel. With the story condensed so much, the anime felt as if it was quickly jumping between plot beats, not giving the comedic scenes ample room to breathe.

Most of the tournament story arc was reduced to a handful of fights with no real buildup. Cutting out so many chapters greatly impacted the characterization of Rol Calcife and sisters Phyllo Quinone and Mena. Rokujou’s headmistress was a solid villain in the books whereas in the anime Rol’s role was greatly diminished.

The anime even reordered some character introductions. Some scenes involving second-year student Micona were moved up from Volume 4 to Episode 5, which adapted the first half of Volume 2.

But the rush was necessary in order to introduce the main villain Sou within the first season. The overarching plot starts up in later book volumes so it wouldn’t have made sense to only adapt three books.

At the same time, the anime experience probably would have been better if the focus had remained on the wacky humor rather than jumping ahead to the serious bits.

The Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town? Season 2 anime will pick up the story again in light novel Volume 6. Pic credit:

All in all, it’s predicted that the first season’s finale, Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town? Episode 12, will find a stopping point corresponding to the ending of light novel Volume 5.

The good news is that there are plenty of light novels available now for making Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town? Season 2. Better yet, English-only light novel readers can read ahead of the anime when Volume 6 comes out on June 22, 2021.

The bad news is that the manga series was only up to the Micona story arc as of manga Volume 7, which means that manga readers will need to wait at least a year until they can read ahead of the anime.

Notably, the anime seems to be following the manga in many ways, so the characterization of loli-baba Alka is a little different from the novels. The anime didn’t mention that Selen’s belt was accidentally created by Alka during a cooking experiment that went horribly wrong! Last Dungeon Boonies book readers who found Alka annoying probably enjoyed watching Lloyd give a “massage” in Episode 8. Pic credit: FUNimation/LIDEN FILMS

Suppose a Kid Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The next time we watch the anime TV series we will be going to the movies! No, that doesn’t mean a Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town? movie is planned. Instead, Lloyd finds himself drawn into a plot involving a fantasy Hollywood.

The story begins with the surrounding countries, including the Kingdom of Azami, holding a meeting to deal with the Giou Empire a short time after the disturbance caused by the Demon King. Unable to figure out the situation, the King of Rokujou the Azami Kingdom to send a soldier to act as a stunt double in an action film as part of their country’s film industry.

When Lloyd hears about the action movie he yearns to play a cool soldier in the movie. But his lack of self-confidence causes him to think he’s not tall enough for the role.

Lloyd is even more troubled when Alka claims he’s cute, not cool like he wants to be. In response, Alka uses magic runes to “adultify” Lloyd, making him even more of a heartthrob for the girls.

Given the stage name Roy Akizuki, Lloyd infiltrates this Rokujou Hollywood where people of the underworld are lurking in the shadows of the showbiz world. Worse, the royal family of Rokujou is being blackmailed in order to control them.

As might be expected, Sou and Shoma are the masterminds pulling the strings. But just when you think it’ll be easy for Lloyd to unravel the conspiracy there’s a little misunderstanding.

You see, Llloyd believes people are testing his skills as an actor by putting on little acts of improv theater. So even when the underworld’s big boss reveals himself and threatens Lloyd’s life, it’s wrongly assumed it’s all just acting so Lloyd reacts in his usual misguided ways.

While Lloyd was only playing at being an action stunt double, the real action heats up when Lloyd travels to the Ascolbin Autonomous Region, a spiritual mountain where the divine beast dwells. Anzu, the female lord of Ascolbin and a master swordsman, recruits Lloyd and the other students from the Azami Kingdom’s military academy as helpers.

They participate in a martial arts tournament to select a lord in place of students of Anzu who were drugged by a rival tribe. Lloyd gains a bit of strength and confidence after enduring the Demon King’s direct training, but then oddly enough the enemy side chooses Alan of all people to represent them!

But don’t think the story is getting too serious. The Ritual of the Sacred Peak itself is completely in the vein of a Japanese TV variety show. Heroines wear swimsuits for no apparent reason and engage in a cavalry battle. There’s even a match where they sling radishes!

Lloyd wishes to avoid this mismatched martial arts match since he still mistakenly believes that Alan is stronger than him. Alan, for his part, is desperate to avoid a direct confrontation with Lloyd but his efforts keep being misunderstood. What will happen in this fierce battle for pride?

Last Dungeon Boonies Season 2 will also shift the romantic comedy elements to Phyllo, whose backstory in Rokujou is explored and she’s reunited with her mother. When they travel to Ascolbin the story follows Phyllo’s recovery from her recent slump since she has lost sight of the meaning of training herself in the martial arts.

Meanwhile, forces in the world begin to make a big move. The secrets of the world will unravel and be laid bare, with even more masterminds stepping out from the shadows.

Unfortunately, anime fans will need to wait until the Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town? Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!