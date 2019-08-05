Super Kawaii Levi’s x Hello Kitty collection

Get kawaii with this new Levi x Hello Kitty collaboration. The cute kitty brand from Japan has teamed up with the denim king for a new collection that will have fans feeling particularly sugoi.

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

This limited edition assortment of apparel is already selling like hot cakes so get what you can before it all sells out.

There’s a number of items for the Hello Kitty otaku that’s looking to add a bit of denim in their wardrobe. The Levi’s x Hello Kitty Dad Trucker Jacket looks pretty sweet with it’s fun patches and room for more (might we suggest adding some enamel pins to it as well).

You can also get yourself the Women’s Custom Blank Fleece Hoodie which you can customize with our text for when Fall brings its chill. Then you can top it all off with the Levi’s x Hello Kitty Baseball Hat that features an all over print of Hello Kitty and friends. That’s not all because there’s a lot of goodies in this collection like shirts, tote bags, and more.

If you consider yourself a Hello Kitty mega fan then you’ll want to grab yourself something from this collection before it all sells out. Check out this super kawaii line up on Levi’s online store.