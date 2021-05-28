Super Cub Season 2 release date predictions

The Super Cub Season 2 anime has plenty of source material available from the light novel series and the manga Pic credit: Studio Kai

The Super Cub Season 2 anime TV series will have Koguma and her friends Reiko and Shii continue their adventures in motorcycling. But when will Super Cub Season 2 come out?

The first season of the Super Cub anime was produced by Japanese animation Studio Kai, which is best known for Netflix’s Cagaster of an Insect Cage anime and Uma Musume: Pretty Derby Season 2. They also co-developed 7 SEEDS Season 2 with Studio Gonzo.

For their next project, Studio Kai will be working with Studio HORNETS on an isekai adventure called Skeleton Knight in Another World (Gaikotsu Kishi-sama, Tadaima Isekai e Odekakechuu).

The main staff and studio for Super Cub Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet.

The first season was helmed by first-time main director Toshirou Fujii (episode director on 18if and Naruto Shippuuden). Writer Toshizou Nemoto (Log Horizon) wrote the series composition.

Artist Tooru Imanishi (WorldEnd: What do you do at the end of the world? Are you busy? Will you save us?) was the character designer. Composer Tomohisa Ishikawa (Kite Liberator, Appleseed Saga Ex Machina) and ZAQ wrote the music.

The Super Cub Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) haven’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Super Cub OP “Mahou no Kaze” was performed by Akane Kumada, while the ED “Haru e no Dengon” was performed by Japanese voice actresses Yuki Yomichi (Koguma), Ayaka Nanase (Reiko), and Natsumi Hioka (Shii Eniwa).

The first season’s finale, Super Cub Episode 12, released on June 23, 2021.

The Super Cub Blu-Ray box set will include all 12 episodes and will release on August 25, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Super Cub Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

FUNimation’s Super Cub English dub release date

FUNimation was exclusively streaming Super Cub with English subtitles in Spring 2021.

A FUNimation Super Cub dub hasn’t been announced yet. FUNimation’s Simuldub scheduled simply lists the anime has a Simulcast.

Super Cub Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Bandai Namco Arts, Studio Kai, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Super Cub Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Super Cub sequel been announced.

The Super Cub reviews from anime fans have been about average whereas critics have been won over by its super-chill depiction of a teenage girl overcoming depression and loneliness with the help of motorcycle-loving friends. Arguably, it’s beautiful and immersive, yet it stands as a dark horse among its competition in Spring 2021.

The Super Cub anime’s lowkey vibe will probably draw in audiences that enjoy works like Laid Back Camp and Encouragement of Climb. Both of those series have been renewed for multiple sequels, so why not Super Cub Season 2?

Super Cub manga, light novel series compared to the anime

The story for the anime TV series is based on the Super Cub light novel series by writer Tone Kouken and illustrator Hiro. Published by Kadokawa’s Sneaker Bunko imprint since May 2017, the Super Cub books are up to Volume 8 as of March 2021.

The original writer teamed up with artist Kanitan to create the Super Cub manga, which launched in Comic Newtype magazine in December 2017. As of February 2021, the manga adaptation was up to Volume 5.

Unfortunately, no North American publisher has announced an official Super Cub English translation. However, there is a fan translation project for an English Super Cub manga that’s slowly catching up with the Japanese chapters.

Koguma is an adorable little cinnamon bun and it’s smiles like these that make the anime feel special Pic credit: Studio Kai

The anime managed to capture the heart of the story and its love for motorcycles was abundantly clear. The plot beats between the anime, manga, and light novels were similar although sometimes the dialogue differed, and certain details (like Japanese licensing restrictions and laws) were dropped.

Oddly enough, the anime didn’t explain why Koguma was alone, nor did it mention that her mother abandoned her. In the light novel, Koguma’s father died in an accident shortly after she was born and her mother used up all the money before Koguma entered high school.

The anime does mention that Koguma has savings and a modest income from her scholarship. But she received the scholarship when local authorities intervened to help the poor girl after her mother disappeared leaving behind only a note that said, “Bye.”

The relationship between the mother and daughter was so bad that Koguma told officials that she didn’t even want to search for her mother. The reason why Koguma had no friends at all was caused by her mother moving to the rural town away from Tokyo right before high school started.

The opening of the Super Cub manga was super-depressing, but the story quickly transitioned to how Koguma began to find happiness Pic credit: Kanitan

At the beginning of the story, Koguma was literally “The Girl with Nothing”, which was the title for both the first episode and title. Perhaps someone involved in the production felt that starting on such a sour note would put a damper on the first episode, but the way the anime expressed these despondent emotions through visuals and music to develop this atmosphere worked just as well, if not better.

After all, it’s plainly conveyed that she has no parental support and no friends. Koguma’s backstory further explained her situation but it did nothing for developing the plot from thereon. So, while it’s an interesting detail, it’s not necessary for anime-only audiences to know it in order to enjoy the story.

Still, it would have been nice if the anime had imparted some of the light novel’s narrative details about Reiko so it became more obvious how their friendship was special beyond bonding over Honda Cubs.

In the books, Reiko’s parents ran a Tokyo company. She was given everything and lived alone in the family vacation home. Reiko didn’t have friends in the class and was alone since she chose to be that way, so for her to choose to become friends with Koguma stood out.

The pacing of the anime gave the story plenty of time to breathe and soak in the atmosphere. If anything, the manga seems fast-paced in comparison.

By the halfway point of Super Cub Episode 6, the anime had adapted up until Super Cub manga Volume 3: Chapter 14, which corresponds to the ending of light novel Volume 2. The second book featured the time skip to winter.

The Super Cub Season 2 anime TV series will pick up the story again in light novel Volume 3 Pic credit: Hiro

All in all, it’s predicted that the first season’s finale, Super Cub Episode 12, will find a stopping point corresponding to light novel Volume 2 and manga Volume 5 or 6.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material for making the Super Cub Season 2 anime. Better yet, it won’t be long before the Super Cub manga surpasses the anime so manga readers can start reading ahead.

Super Cub 2 anime TV spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

It’s been almost a year since Koguma met the Super Cub which changed. Now in her third year of high school, Koguma is spending her days with Reiko and Shii in a more lively atmosphere than before and she can go anywhere she wants.

After being accepted to a university in Tokyo, Koguma was already beginning to dream of her future university life but then she realized college was “no motorcycles allowed.”

Still, it’s not like life is without options or new opportunities. With high school graduation approaching, Ukitani, the president of a motorcycle delivery company, appears and wants to headhunt Koguma, so she starts a new part-time job.

The problem is that the company president seems to be a childish man, not a capable businessman. The other delivery riders have different personalities and there’s even a ghostly girl named Fumi. What unexpected melodrama will come Koguma’s way next?

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Super Cub Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!