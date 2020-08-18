Strike Witches Season 3 has been officially announced 10 long years after the anime TV series finished the second season in Japan. The third season, Strike Witches: Road To Berlin, was confirmed during a 10th-anniversary event.

Anime Studio David Production has confirmed that Strike Witches Season 3 will be scheduled for October 2020, the fall 2020 anime season. (See the release date section below for more details.)

The Strike Witches: Road To Berlin opening (OP) theme song music will be “Wings of Courage” (Yuki no Tsubasa) as performed by Yoko Ishida. The ending (ED) theme song will be “Yearning For Your Wings” (Kimi no Tsubasa) as sung by the voice actresses for the 501st Joint Fighter Wing.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

What’s more, the Strike Witches novel series will be rebooted with a new author. The original novel series known as Strike Witches Suomus Iranko Chutai (Suomus Misfit Squad) was three volumes and it was written by Noboru Yamaguchi, who is also known for writing The Familiar Of Zero.

Yamaguchi died in 2013, but the series certainly did not die with him since the story originally started with a 2005 manga. Writer Toshihiko Tsukiji and illustrator Kosuke Tsukinami will be rebooting the Strike Witches novel series starting on October 1, 2018.

Besides the two anime seasons that aired in 2008 and 2010, there has been a 2012 Strike Witches movie, a 2016 anime spin-off called Brave Witches, OVA episodes, and multiple Strike Witches manga series.

An anime adaptation of the manga Strike Witches 501 Butai Hasshinshimasu! (Strike Witches 501st Unit, Taking Off!) released on April 9, 2019. This anime season was composed of 15-minute episodes focused on slice-of-life antics since the manga followed the everyday lives of the 501st unit as they cooked, cleaned, and performed everyday tasks while on standby between the Neuroi attacks.

Yet another anime TV series called Luminous Witches (working title was Idol Witches) will be premiering in 2021 and continue the war on flight pants.

Called Renmei Kugun Koku Maho Ongakutai Luminous Witches, the story focuses on “witches who don’t fight.” Instead, it’s a squadron that sings and performs in order to build up the confidence of the troops.

The Luminous Witches anime will be produced by animation studio SHAFT.

Yet another Strike Witches anime was announced in July 2020. Called World Witches Take Off! (World Witches Hasshin Shimasu!), the new anime series will premiere in 2021. (Based on alt text info on the official website, it’s possible but not confirmed that the release date will be in January 2021.)

Similar to Luminous Witches, the World Witches anime is focused on comedy and the everyday lives of the witches in both the 501st Joint Fighter Wing (the Strike Witches and the 502nd (the Brave Witches).

Updated August 18, 2020: Exact Strike Witches Season 3 release date confirmed.

Updated July 21, 2020: Added new Strike Witches Season 3 info and World Witches anime announcement.

Updated March 30, 2020: Added Strike Witches: Road to Berlin release time frame and trailer. Added new Luminous Witches anime info.

Updated February 26, 2019: Added premiere date for Strike Witches 501 Butai Hasshinshimasu! anime and additional description.

This article provides everything that is known about Strike Witches Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Strike Witches Season 3 Release Date Is In Fall 2020

The production of the Strike Witches: Road To Berlin anime was confirmed in 2019.

In August 2020, the official Twitter account announced that the Strike Witches Season 3 release date is scheduled for October 7 2020, the fall 2020 anime season.

Strike Witches: Road to Berlin staff and cast

Artist Humikane Shimada is the original creator and character designer for the mixed media series.

Director Kazuhiro Takamura of David Production is returning to adapt Shimada’s designs. Striker Unit is credited for the series composition, while Tatsuhiko Urata (who worked on the first two seasons) is returning as the chief writer.

The Strike Witches Season 3 cast is listed as the following:

Misato Fukuen as Yoshika Miyafuji

Saori Seto as Mio Sakamoto

Kaori Nazuka as Lynette Bishop

Miyuki Sawashiro as Perrine-H. Clostermann

Rie Tanaka as Minna-Dietlinde Wilcke

Mie Sonozaki as Gertrud Barkhorn

Sakura Nogawa as Erica Hartmann

Chiwa Saito as Francesca Lucchini

Ami Koshimizu as Charlotte E Yeager

Mai Kadowaki as Sanya V. Litvyak

Ayuru Ōhashi as Eila Ilmatar Juutilainen

Staff members for producing Strike Witches: Road To Berlin include:

Writers: Takashi Aoshima, Toshihiko Tsukiji

Worldview Setting, Military Investigation: Takaaki Suzuki

Series Literature: Shinya Murakami

Neuroi Design: Naohiro Washio

Music: Seikou Nagaoka

Music Production: Nippon Columbia

Sound Director: Tomohiro Yoshida

Sound Effects: Mutsuhiro Nishimura

Sound Production: Magic Capsule

Producer: Takashi Tachizaki

The Strike Witches Season 3 trailer gives a little hint about the story. It’s apparently based on an Operation Southwind and involves the Strikes Witches characters taking on a heavily defended city.