Strike The Blood Season 5 release date: Strike The Blood Final OVA adapts Volume 22 ending [Trailer]

A Strike The Blood Season 5 OVA series has been confirmed to be in production. Called Strike The Blood Final, this new OVA will adapt light novel Strike The Blood Volume 22, the final book in the series.

The announcement was included as part of the release of the sixth and final OVA volume for the fourth season, which came out in Japan on June 30, 2021. A Strike The Blood Season 5 trailer was also released.

The Strike The Blood Season 5 OVA episodes will be released as Blu-Ray/DVD home video releases.

The total number of episodes hasn’t been announced yet. However, based on the pacing of adaptation so far it’s likely to be around three to four episodes.

The Strike The Blood 5 anime will feature a returning main staff and studio.

The fourth season was animated by Studio Connect, which is best known for the Strike The Blood anime series. They also have a repeated history of collaborating with Studio Silver Link on projects like Armed Girl’s Machiavellism and Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody.

In 2021, Studio Connect is also releasing The Honor Student at Magic High School anime which is a spin-off series based on The Irregular at Magic High School anime.

For the fourth season of the Strike The Blood anime, director Hideyo Yamamoto returned to helm the project for studio Connect. Hiroyuki Yoshino once again wrote the screenplays. Keiichi Sano again created the anime character designs, and Jin Aketagawa oversaw the sound creation at Magic Capsule.

The Strike The Blood Season 5 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

The Strike The Blood 4 OP was performed by Kishida Kyodan & The Akeboshi Rockets. The ED was performed by Risa Taneda.

The fourth season included an original episode called Strike The Blood: Disappearing Holy Lance Arc (Strike The Blood: Kieta Seiso-hen).

In August 2020, Crunchyroll announced they will begin streaming the first, second, and third season of Strike The Blood. Starting on August 4, 2020, Crunchyroll began streaming Strike The Blood in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Netherlands, Scandinavian countries, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Central America, and South America.

The anime streaming service now carries the first two seasons and the OVA, the two-episode Kingdom of The Valkyria. Oddly enough, the Crunchyroll system mistakenly lists Kingdom of The Valkyria as “S3” while the second season is listed as S4.

In any case, the third season will be released at an unspecified later date. Crunchyroll has not yet announced any plans to stream the fourth season, never mind Strike The Blood Season 5.

Strike The Blood Season 5 English dub

It’s currently unknown if a Strike The Blood Season 5 dub will be produced. For the first season, Discotek licensed the dubbed version for release in North America.

However, Strike The Blood Season 2, Season 3, Season 4, and other OVA projects did not receive an English dub. Similar to the previous season, Strike The Blood Season 5 will probably only have English subtitles.

Strike The Blood Season 5 release date predictions

As of the last update, Studio Connect or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Strike The Blood Season 5 release date. The production of a sequel was announced in late June 2021.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Strike The Blood Final release date will occur in the future.

In the past, each Blu-Ray/DVD home video release included two episodes. Therefore, the final episodes will likely be split into two volumes that are released about a month apart.

Anime productions are typically planned out years in advance. Therefore, assuming the fifth season is already in early production, it’s possible the anime will be released in 2022.

Strike The Blood light novels compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on the Strike The Blood light novel series by author Gakuto Mikumo and illustrator Manyako. Published in May 2011, the book series ended in August 2020 with Strike The Blood Volume 22.

The Strike The Blood manga adaptation was created by the original author and artist Tate. With the Strike The Blood manga ending in March 2017, Volume 10 was the last and final volume to be released before the manga was canceled.

The English translation of both the manga and light novel series is being handled by Yen Press. The English manga finished the ending in Volume 10, whereas the English light novels are only up to Volume 18 as of May 2021. The English Volume 19 is scheduled to release on September 21, 2021.

Originally released in 2012, the first season of the anime series adapted six volumes of the original light novel series into 24 episodes. The 2015 OVA Strike The Blood: Kingdom of the Valkyria (Valkyria no Oukoku-hen) was an original story written by Gakuto.

The pacing accelerated after that since the eight episodes of Strike The Blood Season 2 (OVA 2) adapted three story arcs from volumes 9, 10, and 12. It’s recommended that fans of the series should go back and read the volumes that were skipped by the anime adaptation.

The third season adapted the story events of the Holy War (Seisen) arc. That meant the third season covered up through Volume 17: The Broken Holy Spear, which is the ending of the Holy War story arc.

A key visual for the Strike The Blood Season 4 anime released in September 2020 Pic credit: Silver Link/Connect

The fourth season adapted Volumes 18 through 21.

Since Volume 22 contains the final ending of the story, Strike The Blood Season 5 will be the ending of the anime series, as well.

Strike The Blood 5 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The Japanese government has ordered Itogami Island to be destroyed in order to close the Keystone Gate. Yukina and Natsuki are sent to the bottom of the gate, but Yukina struggles to complete her mission.

Just then, Kojo appears in front of her, having regained his vampire powers! The story of the world’s strongest vampire reaches its conclusion!

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until Strike The Blood Season 5 begins coming out to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!