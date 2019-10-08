Strike The Blood Season 4 release date confirmed for 2020: SutoBura OVA episode introduces original story

The Strike The Blood Season 4 release date has officially been confirmed to be coming in 2020. Called Strike The Blood Fourth (or Strike The Blood 4), the fourth season is a series of Strike The Blood OVA episodes that will be released as Blu-Ray/DVD home video releases from March 2020 through June 2021.

What’s more, the number of episodes will be more than Strike The Blood Season 3. Even better, the series is receiving a standalone Strike The Blood OVA episode that’s an original story.

The original episode is called Strike The Blood: Disappearing Holy Lance Arc (Strike The Blood: Kieta Seiso-hen). The animation studio has released a key visual for this new episode, but not much is known about the story and the artwork gives us no hints.

Director Hideyo Yamamoto is returning to helm the project for studio Connect. Hiroyuki Yoshino will again write the screenplays. Keiichi Sano is again creating the anime character designs, and Jin Aketagawa is overseeing the sound creation at Magic Capsule. The Strike The Blood 4 opening (OP) theme song music will be performed by Kishida Kyodan & The Akeboshi Rockets. The ending theme song will be performed by Risa Taneda. Here is the full Strike The Blood Season 4 cast that’s been announced thus far. Yoshimasa Hosoya as Kojo Akatsuki

Risa Taneda as Yukina Himeragi

Asami Seto as Asagi Aiba It’s currently unknown if Strike The Blood Season 4 will receive an English dub. For the first season, Discotek licensed the dubbed version for release in North America. However, Strike The Blood Season 2, Season 3, and other OVA projects did not receive an English dub. Similar to the previous season, Strike The Blood Season 4 will probably only have English subtitles.

This article provides everything that is known about Strike The Blood Season 4 (Strike The Blood Fourth) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Strike The Blood light novels compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on the Strike The Blood light novel series by author Gakuto Mikumo and illustrator Manyako. Published since May 2011, the book series is already up to Volume 20 as of June 8. The release date for Strike The Blood Volume 21 has not yet been announced.

The Strike The Blood manga adaptation was created by the original author and artist Tate. With the Strike The Blood manga ending in March 2017, Volume 10 was the last and final volume to be released before the manga was canceled.

The English translation of both the manga and light novel series is being handled by Yen Press. The English manga finished the ending in Volume 10, whereas the English light novels are only up to Volume 13 as of September 17. The English Volume 14 is scheduled to release on January 21, 2020.

Originally released in 2012, the first season of the anime series adapted six volumes of the original light novel series into 24 episodes. The 2015 OVA Strike The Blood: Kingdom of the Valkyria (Valkyria no Oukoku-hen) was an original story written by Gakuto.

The pacing accelerated after that since the eight episodes of Strike The Blood Season 2 (OVA 2) adapted three story arcs from volumes 9, 10, and 12. It’s recommended that fans of the series should go back and read the volumes that were skipped by the anime adaptation.

The third season adapted the story events of the Holy War (Seisen) arc. That means the third season covered up through Volume 17: The Broken Holy Spear, which is the ending of the Holy War story arc.

Therefore, it is very likely that Strike The Blood Season 4 will adapt Volumes 18 through 20, the remainder of the currently available books.

Strike The Blood Season 4 release date

Animation studios Silver Link and Connect have confirmed that the Strike The Blood Season 4 release date will happen from 2020 through 2021. The number of episodes for Strike The Blood 4 will be 12 in total, which means this third season is longer than the 10 episodes of Strike The Blood 3.

Each of the six Blu-Ray/DVD home video releases will include two episodes. The box sets will release in Japan on March 25, 2020, June 24, 2020, September 30, 2020, December 23, 2020, March 24, 2021, and June 30, 2021.

The Strike The Blood 4 OVA episode about the Disappearing Holy Lance Arc will release on January 29, 2020.

Unfortunately, Crunchyroll did not stream the second or third season of Strike The Blood. While the anime streaming service still carries the first 24 episodes of Season 1, the anime streaming service has not announced any plans to stream Strike The Blood Season 4.

Strike The Blood 4 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Kojo Akatsuki is invited by Princess La Folia to visit the Kingdom of Ardigia. He decides to accept the invitation after being told that Natsune Kanase will accompany him.

In Ardigia, a ceremony is scheduled to commemorate the conclusion of a peace treaty. While the event is happening, the royal palace of Ardigia comes under attack by a mysterious monster

It turns out the attack is just the beginning of a large-scale terrorist plot. And, of course, Kojo gets sucked down into this vortex of intrigue.

Ardigia is just the beginning because when Kojo returns to Itogami Island the demon sanctuary also comes under attack by a group calling itself the Order Of The End. Worse, the leader of this group calls himself the “fourth primogenitor.”

The purpose of the Vampire King will be revealed as the true ancestors gather together. MAR has declared neutrality, but what is their true purpose in all this chaos.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until Strike The Blood Season 4 begins coming out in 2020 to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!