The SpyXFamily anime release date is confirmed for 2022! Pic credit: WIT Studio x Studio CloverWorks

The Spy x Family anime release date is confirmed to be scheduled for 2022 based on the official Spy x Family trailer that was released on Halloween 2021.

More importantly, it’s been confirmed that the project will be handled by Japanese animation studios WIT Studio and CloverWorks. The producer will be Toho (many were expecting Aniplex).

WIT Studio established its reputation with the first three seasons of the Attack On Titan anime, but in recent years the studio has produced anime originals like The Great Pretender and the adaptation of the Ranking of Kings manga.

Studio Cloverworks is known for producing the popular Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai anime, co-producing Darling in the FranXX, and the Fate/Grand Order anime series.

In 2021, they also released the Shadows House anime, the controversial The Promised Neverland Season 2 anime and the good-yet-abbreviated Horimiya anime. The Shadows House Season 2 anime is already confirmed to be in production. The anime original Wonder Egg Priority was initially well-reviewed, but then there was the long delay of Wonder Egg Priority Episode 13 and the ending was not well-received.

The key visuals for the Spy x Family anime that were released on October 31, 2021. Pic credit: WIT Studio x CloverWorks

Some anime fans are concerned about CloverWorks’ involvement considering how they handled some of the recent adaptations. But anime production committees typically set the constraints for how a manga or light novel series is adapted so fans should not be overly worried.

Plus, the Spy x Family staff has years of experience producing good anime. The Spy x Family anime project will be helmed by director Kazuhiro Furuhashi. He’s most famous for directing the Hunter x Hunter anime, Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn, and Dororo.

Artist Kazuaki Shimada (The Promised Neverland) will be the character designer. The Spy x Family OP (opening) and/or ED (ending) will be created by (K)NoW_NAME.

Watch this video on YouTube The Spy x Family trailer was released on October 31, 2021.

It’s likely that more information about the Spy x Family release date will be announced at Jump Festa 2022. The event is scheduled both in-person and online for December 18 and 19, 2021.

While little Anya Forger is featured in promotional materials for the annual event, the super stages are currently reserved for bigger names like One Piece, My Hero Academia, Dr. STONE, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

This article provides everything that is known about Spy x Family Season 1 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Spy x Family anime was leaked by voice actress Mariko Honda

The fact that the Spy x Family anime release date would be set in 2022 was known well in advance thanks to anime news leaks. On October 19, 2021, leaker Sugoi LITE claimed that “we’re gonna get Spy x Family ‘super big news'” soon, and it might be at Jump Festa 2022. However, the news leaker cautioned, “Take it with a grain of salt.”

On October 30, 2021, Sugoi LITE claimed that the Spy x Family release date will be in 2022. Additionally, the leaker announced the WIT Studio x CloverWorks collaboration as well as the main staff.

This Spy x Family anime news leak fit in with previous accidental leaks. Back in June 2021, Ace Attorney voice actress Mariko Honda mentioned during an interview that she was looking “forward to the animated adaptation of the popular Spy x Family series next year” in 2022.

When fans noticed the line about the Spy x Family anime, it was quickly deleted from the website after June 10, 2021. It seems that Honda accidentally mentioned the Spy x Family anime project before it was publicly announced.

Watch this video on YouTube A Spy x Family review of the manga series.

Spy x Family manga circulation passes 12 million copies

The story for the anime would be on the Spy x Family manga series by creator Tatsuya Endo. Launched online in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ magazine back in March 2019, it’s already over 50 chapters, which are called “missions” by the manga. The series is up to Spy x Family Volume 7 as of June 4, 2021.

North American publisher VIZ Media has been releasing the official Spy x Family manga’s English translation. New chapters can be read online, and the printed version is up to Volume 6 as of October 5, 2021.

On October 19, 2021, it was announced that the Spy x Family manga sales in Japan had exceeded 12 million copies in circulation.

Spy x Family booth at Jump Festa 2020 pic.twitter.com/tog9Kc7BDc — SPY x FAMILY🔎 (@SpyFamilyManga) December 21, 2019

Spy x Family manga popularity compared to Tokyo Revengers, Jujutsu Kaisen, Dr. STONE

12 million copies is a very good number for a manga series that does not have an anime adaptation yet. To put 12 million copies in perspective, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga did not reach 12 million copies until the end of November 2020, which was almost two months after the Jujutsu Kaisen anime premiered.

As anime fans know, the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie release date is in late 2021, and it’s very likely that a Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime TV series will be announced by the film’s ending. Thanks to the anime’s popularity, the manga sales jumped 650 percent to reach 55 million copies in circulation by October 2021.

The Spy x Family manga has already surpassed other popular manga like Tokyo Revengers and Jujutsu Kaisen when compared to the time before they became anime. Pic credit: Jump Festa

Another comparison is the Tokyo Revengers manga series, which exploded in popularity thanks to the 2021 anime adaptation. In March 2021, a month before the Tokyo Revengers anime premiered, the manga was only up to 8.5 million copies in circulation. The Tokyo Revengers Season 2 anime is probably inevitable, but thanks to the anime’s popularity, the manga series is sitting pretty at 40 million copies in circulation as of September 26, 2021.

Lastly, there is the Dr. STONE manga, which was up to 10 million copies in circulation as of April 2021. The Spy x Family manga sales in Japan have already surpassed Dr. STONE, and yet its anime series is already confirmed up to Dr. STONE Season 3!

Needless to say, the future is looking bright for the Forger family. Let’s be glad that Twilight/Loid, Thorn Princess/Yor, Anya, and Bond are making their Spy x Family anime debut in 2022. Stay tuned!