Spy x Family anime announcement at Jump Festa 2022 likely as manga sales surpass Jujutsu Kaisen, Tokyo Revengers

The Spy x Family manga has already surpassed other popular manga like Tokyo Revengers and Jujutsu Kaisen when compared to the time before they became anime. Pic credit: Jump Festa

A Spy x Family anime may be part of the big announcements planned for Jump Festa 2022, according to anime news leakers.

The leak comes thanks to Sugoi LITE, who claims that “we’re gonna get Spy x Family ‘super big news'” soon, and it might be at Jump Festa 2022. However, the news leaker cautioned, “Take it with a grain of salt.”

Jump Festa 2021 is scheduled both in-person and online for December 18 and 19, 2021. While little Anya Forger is featured in promotional materials for the annual event, the super stages are currently reserved for bigger names like One Piece, My Hero Academia, Dr. STONE, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

While not yet confirmed officially, the Spy x Family anime news leak fits in with previous accidental leaks. Back in June 2021, Ace Attorney voice actress Mariko Honda mentioned during an interview that she was looking “forward to the animated adaptation of the popular Spy x Family series next year” in 2022.

When fans noticed the line about the Spy x Family anime, it was quickly deleted from the website after June 10, 2021. It’s possible that Honda was simply misquoted, or she accidentally mentioned the Spy x Family anime project before it was publicly announced.

In any case, it definitely seems like a Spy x Family anime announcement is inevitable, considering the overall popularity of the series.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!



Watch this video on YouTube A Spy x Family review of the manga series.

Spy x Family manga circulation passes 12 million copies

The story for the anime would be on the Spy x Family manga series by creator Tatsuya Endo. Launched online in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ magazine back in March 2019, it’s already over 50 chapters, which are called “missions” by the manga. The series is up to Spy x Family Volume 7 as of June 4, 2021.

North American publisher VIZ Media has been releasing the official Spy x Family manga’s English translation. New chapters can be read online, and the printed version is up to Volume 6 as of October 5, 2021.

On October 19, 2021, it was announced that the Spy x Family manga sales in Japan had exceeded 12 million copies in circulation.

Spy x Family booth at Jump Festa 2020 pic.twitter.com/tog9Kc7BDc — SPY x FAMILY🔎 (@SpyFamilyManga) December 21, 2019

Spy x Family manga popularity compared to Tokyo Revengers, Jujutsu Kaisen, Dr. STONE

12 million copies is a very good number for a manga series that does not have an anime adaptation yet. To put 12 million copies in perspective, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga did not reach 12 million copies until the end of November 2020, which was almost two months after the Jujutsu Kaisen anime premiered.

As anime fans know, the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie release date is in late 2021, and it’s very likely that a Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime TV series will be announced by the film’s ending. Thanks to the anime’s popularity, the manga sales jumped 650 percent to reach 55 million copies in circulation by October 2021.

Another comparison is the Tokyo Revengers manga series, which exploded in popularity thanks to the 2021 anime adaptation. In March 2021, a month before the Tokyo Revengers anime premiered, the manga was only up to 8.5 million copies in circulation. The Tokyo Revengers Season 2 anime is probably inevitable, but thanks to the anime’s popularity, the manga series is sitting pretty at 40 million copies in circulation as of September 26, 2021.

Lastly, there is the Dr. STONE manga, which was up to 10 million copies in circulation as of April 2021. The Spy x Family manga sales in Japan have already surpassed Dr. STONE, and yet its anime series is already confirmed up to Dr. STONE Season 3!

Needless to say, the future is looking bright for the Forger family. Let’s just hope that Twilight/Loid, Thorn Princess/Yor, Anya, and Bond make their Spy x Family anime debut in 2022. Stay tuned!