Special one night screening of Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack to celebrate the franchise’s 40th anniversary

It has been forty years of Gundam and the celebration continues this year with a very special event from Fathom Events and Sunrise Inc. The classic 1988 animated feature film Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack will once again be shown in theaters for a one-night screening event.

Set in the Universal Century timeline of the famous mecha anime series, this film was the first original theatrical release from the franchise. The movie has been considered an iconic anime movie and considered by many to be a masterpiece of anime cinema.

In the movie, we see the two best rival mobile suit pilots Amuro Ray and Char Aznable face against each other in a final epic duel, as Char’s Neo-Jion attempts to drop a gigantic meteor and nuclear weapons on Earth to wipe out life on the planet.

The story was adapted from Mobile Suit Gundam: High Streaming which was a novel written by series creator Yoshiyuki Tomino.

The film made it’s debut in 1988 and not only was it the first movie from the franchise but it was also the first Gundam production that used computer graphics during a five-second shot of the Sweetwater colony rotating in space.

In addition to the screening, those in attendance will also be treated to an exclusive interview with Gundam creator, Yoshiyuki Tomino. But that’s not all, fans will also be treated to some newly captured content from Anime NYC 2019.

Tickets are currently on sale at selected theaters and can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theaters. The screening will be held on December 5th at 7 PM local time. Fingers crossed that you’ll be able to enjoy this one night only event at one of the four hundred selected movie theaters. A complete list of the theater locations can be found on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Mobile Suit Gundam was created by Yoshiyuki Tomino and was released as an anime television series that was produced and animated by Sunrise in 1979. It has since then be adapted into a number of sequels, spin-offs, mangas, video games, and more.