The Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Season 2 anime could continue the story of Orphen (Krylancelo Finrandi) and his friends by showing what happens decades later with Mayor MacCready, a new magic school, and a continent full of vampires.

A Sorcerous Stabber Orphen OVA episode is already planned, but what about adapting the direct sequel, Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: New Stray Journey?

If so, when will the second season of the Sorcerous Stabber Orphen remake come out? Yes, that’s right. Sorcerous Stabber Orphen 2020 is actually a remake of the entire Majutsushi Orphen Hagure Tabi anime series.

Similar to the Fruits Basket reboot, the Sorcerous Stabber Orphen remake was commissioned as part of a 25th-anniversary celebration of the franchise.

Way back in 1998, animation studio J.C. Staff produced the original anime TV series with 24 episodes. The following year Sorcerous Stabber Orphen 2: Revenge was released with 23 episodes.

So, the real question is if there will be Sorcerous Stabber Orphen 2020 Season 2. Majutsushi Orphen Hagure Tabi 2020 is being produced by Studio Deen, which is best known for the KonoSuba anime series (see our article on KonoSuba Season 3).

Deen is also producing the 2020 Log Horizon Season 3 anime.

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen 2020 is being created by director Takayuki Hamana, writer Reiko Yoshida, and character designer Takahiko Yoshida.

Episodes are available on Hulu with English subtitles, while FUNimation is streaming the Sorcerous Stabber Orphen English dub.

Barring any unexpected delays (the 2019 coronavirus has impacted the anime industry since it outsources work to China), the finale, Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Episode 13, will broadcast in Japan in March 2020.

An unaired OVA episode, Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Episode 14, will be bundled with the remake’s second Blu-ray box set, which releases on May 8, 2020.

This article provides everything that is known about Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Season 2 (Majutsushi Orphen Hagure Tabi Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen 2020 compared to the light novels

The story for the anime series is based on the Majutsushi Orphen Hagure Tabi light novel series by author Yoshinobu Akita and illustrator Yuuya Kusaka. Written in the 1990’s, the original Wayward Journey series was only six volumes long.

During that time frame, the author also created 13 spin-off light novels called Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Reckless Time. More comedic in nature, the side stories greatly expanded Orphen’s journey with light-hearted stories.

In November 2019, Akita and several guest authors released Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Anthology, a collection of original stories.

On December 9, 2019, Akita released a new book called Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Comicron’s Plan. The story was a prequel set four years after Orphen departed the Tower of Fangs to search for Azalie.

The light novels also spawned the Sorcerous Stabber Orphen manga series by Akita and illustrator Hajime Sawada. It finished back in 2001 with Volume 8.

The official English translation of the light novel series, both the originals and the spin-offs, were published by J-Novel Club. Starting in 2019, Seven Seas released the Sorcerous Stabber Orphen manga in English.

Although the new anime is only 13 episodes long, the Majutsushi Orphen Hagure Tabi 2020 remake is apparently intended to adapt the main story of the original Wayward Journey light novels all the way to the ending of Volume 6.

In order to pull this off, only the major highlights of the story were adapted, and the side stories from Reckless Time were skipped.

The 2020 remake only has four major story arcs. Therefore, if you want to see more side adventures from Orphen’s original journey, then you’ll need to start watching the 1998 Sorcerous Stabber Orphen anime TV series.

The first four episodes of the 2020 anime skimmed the first three books, which is kind of shocking since Orphen catches up with Azalie by only Episode 3. Thus, Orphen’s major motivation for his entire journey is resolved at lightning speed in comparison to the original anime.

On one hand, it makes sense not to rehash the original story too much since the remake is intended to adapt six books.

But such quick pacing certainly does leave the remainder of the anime feeling wayward since there’s no major goal Orphen is striving toward other than traveling to the Tower of Fang.

Episodes 5 through 7 (the story arc about the Deep Dragon of the forest) were based on Volume 4. Episode 8 began adapting Volume 5 (the Krylancelo clone assassin), and it’s likely Episode 13 will finish off Volume 6.

Thankfully, that doesn’t mean Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Season 2 is impossible. From 2011 through 2015, Akita returned with a direct sequel called Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: New Stray Journey (Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi Shin).

Measuring 10 book volumes long, the sequel is more than enough source material for a full second season.

The bad news is that J-Novel Club never released an official English translation for New Stray Journey. English-only readers will have to wait (and hope) for Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Season 2 to watch what happens next.

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen 2020 Season 2 release date

As of the last update, Studio Deen, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Sorcerous Stabber Orphen sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: New Stray Journey spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

After the disappearance of the magical barrier, the continent’s confusion is getting worse. The confrontation between the two world powers, the Aristocrat League and the Continental Sorcerer League, is becoming increasingly fierce, and Orphen is looking for ways to avoid the conflict by traveling to a new continent called Hara.

Flash forward in time, and it’s been 20 years since Orphen finished his original journey. As might be guessed, Orphen ended up marrying Cleao Everlasting, and they now have three daughters, all of whom have become Sorcerers.

Now known as the Demon King, Orphen has launched a new magic school. His former apprentice, Majic, now serves as a lecturer at the school.

Orphen decides to visit the mainland, and he provokes young sorcerers in a lecture at the Tower of Fang, inviting them to the Hara continent. He also visits with former alumni, including Leticia MacCready.

Just like she wished, Leticia now has a family of her own. Her son Mayor is the new main protagonist for the New Stray Journey series. Three years after Orphen’s visit, Mayor, along with his sister Bayjit cross to the Hara continent.

Everything is exciting at Orphen’s magic school. Not only are there new magical techniques, but there are also the three daughters of the Demon King.

However, this new continent is a harsh land where vampires walk the darkness. When vampires begin their assault, Mayor becomes involved in a war that splits the continent.

The war spreads across the country and quickly becomes a three-way battle when a gun-toting, anti-magic faction called Liberator tries to seize control.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Season 2 release date to watch what trouble Mayor MacCready manages to get into. Stay tuned!