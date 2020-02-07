Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

The Somali and the Forest Spirit Season 2 anime will be based on an ongoing manga series. But when will Somali to Mori no Kamisama Season 2 come out?

The anime adaptation is being co-produced by animation studio Satelight and HORNETS. Satelight is best known for producing the Symphogear anime series, Netflix’s Cannon Busters, Log Horizon S1 (Log Horizon Season 3 confirmed!), and the Nanbaka series.

HORNETS has provided production assistance on a variety of popular anime, including Ace of Diamond S2, Banana Fish, Haikyuu, My Hero Academia, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, Saga of Tanya the Evil movie, and Zombie Land Saga.

The Somali and the Forest Spirit anime was co-produced by Crunchyroll as part of the anime production committee. Crunchyroll is also co-producing popular anime such as the upcoming The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 anime and the Laid Back Camp Season 2 anime.

Director Kenji Yasuda is helming the project from studio Satelight. Character designer Ikuko Itoh adapted the characters for the anime. Writer Mariko Mochizuki is writing the series composition. Composer Ryo Yoshimata created the anime’s music.

The Somali and the Forest Spirit Season 2 opening (OP) music theme song and ending (ED) have not yet been announced. The first season featured the OP “Arigato wa Kocchi no Kotoba” as performed by Naotaro Moriyama, and the ED “Kokoro Somali” as performed by Inori Minase (who stars in the show as the Japanese voice of Somali).

New episodes are available on Crunchyroll with English subtitles. Crunchyroll has not yet announced a Somali and the Forest Spirit English dub. The finale, Somali and the Forest Spirit, Episode 12, will air in March 2020.

This article provides everything that is known about Somali and the Forest Spirit Season 2 (Somali to Mori no Kamisama Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Somali and the Forest Spirit manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime series is based on the Somali to Mori no Kamisama manga series by writer and artist Yako Gureishi. Published as a web manga on Web Comic Zenyon since April 2015, the manga is up to Volume 6 as of April 2019. Each volume contains six chapters, so Volume 6 is up to Chapter 36.

The release date for Somali to Mori no Kamisama Volume 7 has not yet been announced. Historically, only one or two volumes come out per year, so Somali and the Forest Spirit Volume 7 should come out in 2020, Volume 8 in 2021, and so on.

North American publisher North Stars Pictures has licensed the official English translation for the Somali and the Forest Spirit manga series. Purchasable via Amazon, the official English release is already up to Volume 6 as of January 21, 2020.

Additionally, there are fan-made scanlation projects, but they stopped with Chapter 32 in April 2019 once the manga series was licensed.

Satelight has done a great job of capturing the magic of the world journeyed by Somalia and Golem. The father and daughter relationship feels real, and so do all the sweet moments they share.

While the story is mostly a slice of life, the animation and sound remind audiences of the underlying fear bubbling beneath the surface. After all, the monsters may be kind to other monsters, but human is definitely on the menu, and the manga makes the dark undertones explicit.

The pacing of the anime started as almost a panel-by-panel adaptation where Episode 1 started with Chapter 1 (minus some bonus side story panels at the end). Chapter 2 was similarly adapted in full, but then the anime started skipping material, starting with Chapters 3 and 4.

The manga explored the connection between the health of forests and their Guardians, such as the Golems, and how new life sprung up from the site of a dead Guardian.

The manga also revealed that an older human named Zeze (or Zaza) lived relatively close to Golem’s own forest, whereas the anime had Somali and Golem traveling to the desert before sighting any humans.

While this story arc provided more details about the world’s history and the human hunts it’s not surprising Zeze was cut from the anime since he’s not a reoccurring character in the manga.

Some of the important details that came up in dialogue (like the fact that Golem is dying) were shifted to the talks with the Oni in anime Episode 2 (which adapted part of Chapter 2 and all of Chapter 5).

With Episodes 3 and 4, the anime adapted Chapters 12 through 15, skipping an entire story arc in the process. The beginning of Episode 5 adapted just small parts of Chapter 16, which involved desert traveling, cooking, and sightseeing, but was mostly skipped by the anime.

Otherwise, Episode 5 adapted Chapters 17 and 18 of Volume 3 and the first several pages of Chapter 19. The anime version was better since it created tension by not explaining Haitora and Uzoi’s plan in full until the dramatic moment when the harpy girl turned on the human girl.

Episode 6 will likely adapt Chapters 20 and 21. That means by the halfway point, the anime will have adapted 15 chapters. But what about the content that was skipped?

Warning: The following contains huge spoilers that might pertain to the end of the anime’s first season.

Chapters 6 through 11 have Somali and Golem visiting a witch village where they shop for items, including wicca wine. Golem’s main goal is to investigate the massive library to find any books on humans. A book on the life story of a creature named Hallein pertained to humans, but then they run into ghostly fish that eat books!

The book they were looking for ended up eaten, so Golem and Somali must speak to the curator, the last witch who read the book hundreds of years ago. This ancient witch is on our deathbed, so visiting with her proves difficult.

A witch named Izolda Nevzora turned out to be the curator’s ancestor, so the dying witch knew the story well. But what was shocking is that as a young witch Izolda met humans for the first time… and living with them was a golem creature named Hallein!

The witch had never seen a golem before, but to the humans, Hallein was a god who had established their village hundreds of years before and taught them their way of life. The golem saves the witch from being discovered as non-human when unknowingly asks the humans what species they are.

Similar to Golem, Hallein does not protect the forest and instead protects humans, although he refuses to reveal his motivation for doing so. Still, Hallein has quite the scathing view of humanity despite living with them.

“Humans are weak. They’re timid,” Hallein explained to the young witch. “In an instant, they’ll turn on a living thing if it defies their common sense. They can only find peace via grabbing a blade. That is the human species.”

In the end, a tragedy causes the young witch to depart from the human village, but not before realizing in full just how much humanity hated and feared anything unlike them. At the same time, Izolda became friends with at least one human, so she knew humans could overcome their prejudice.

Izolda desired that humanity remain isolated and a secret so they could slowly learn to compromise with non-humans. So, the tale was passed on orally in secret, until the current curator wrote down the story.

This book was stolen and released into the world of monsters, indirectly causing the great war by causing numerous species to investigate the foreign land of the humans.

As such, the current curator blames herself for the destruction of humanity. Before dying, she requests that Golem seek the end of the map and find humanity for Somali.

Considering how monumental this story arc is concerning the overall plot of the manga, Satelight’s writers may have rearranged the anime’s story so that it will be the end of the first season.

Note: The following was initially published before Somali to Mori no Kamisama Episode 12 aired in Japan and will be updated over time.

Based on the pacing of the anime, it seems likely that Somali to Mori no Kamisama Episode 12 will find an ending somewhere around Volume 5.

The good news is that manga readers who wish to read ahead of the anime can buy the newest volumes in English as they come out. The bad news is that there currently isn’t enough source material for creating Somali to Mori no Kamisama Season 2.

Somali to Mori no Kamisama Season 2 release

As of the last update, Satelight, Crunchyroll, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Somali to Mori no Kamisama Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Somali and the Forest Spirit sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Somali and the Forest Spirit Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Although streaming revenue is now the most significant factor influencing the decision to greenlight a second season, anime co-produced by Crunchyroll does not have the best record of seeing a sequel. The major exception is, of course, wildly popular anime such as Shield Hero.

The biggest obstacle for Somali and the Forest Spirit Season 2 is the relatively slow rate at which the manga is producing. While progress is not as slow as the Made In Abyss manga, where chapters are published “when they’re ready,” the Somali manga will still take several years before there’s enough new content for continuing the anime.

Somali and the Forest Spirit S2 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This article was initially published before Somali and the Forest Spirit Episode 12 aired in Japan and will be updated with full spoilers once the finale airs. Spoilers for Somali and the Forest Spirit Season 2 assume that the story will pick up with a story set in either Volume 5 or 6.

In the meantime, here is the plot summary for the anime series:

“The world is ruled by spirits, goblins, and all manner of strange creatures. Human beings are persecuted, to the very point of extinction. One day, a golem and a lone human girl meet. This is a record of the pair, one a member of a ruined race, the other a watchman of the forest. It tells of their travels together and of the bond between father and daughter.”

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Somali and the Forest Spirit Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!