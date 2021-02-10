So I’m a Spider, So What? Season 2 release date: Kumo Desu ga, Nani ka? Season 2 predictions

The So I’m a Spider, So What? Season 2 anime will have Kumoko aka Hiiro Wakaba regaining a more human form over time. This art shows off Kumoko’s Arachne evolution. Pic credit: Tsukasa Kiryu

The So I’m a Spider, So What? Season 2 anime will have dungeon spider girl Kumoko evolving to a higher level now that she’s free of the labyrinth. But when will Kumo Desu ga, Nani ka? Season 2 come out?

The So I’m a Spider, So What? Season 2 release date may be over the horizon, but the wait for the second season won’t be too bad since new episodes are coming up fast in 2021.

It has already been confirmed by the official website’s Blu-Ray/DVD page that the first season is a total of 24 episodes released as four disc volumes. It’s also been confirmed that the first season will be two cours.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

In this case, the first season released as a continuous broadcast from Winter through Spring 2021. The first season’s finale, So I’m a Spider, So What? Episode 24, released in June 2021.

The first season of the anime TV series was produced by Japanese animation studio Millepensee, which is best known for the 2019 Cop Craft anime. The studio also provided animation support on the much-derided Berserk 2016/2017 anime that was known for its 3D/2D hybrid animation.

Studio exsa (Back Arrow, Haikyuu!! Season 3, Kengan Ashura) is responsible for CG animation with Studio ENGI (assistance on BEASTARS, Code Geass, Date a Live, Deca-Dence, Dr. STONE, DanMachi, Moriarty the Patriot, Re:ZERO, The Rising of the Shield Hero, Sword Art Online, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Vinland Saga) providing CGI production assistance.

Director Shin Itagaki (Cop Craft, Berserk 2016) is helming the project with the help of assistant director Shinichiro Ueda (Episode Director on Ace Attorney, Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It). Itagaki has literally been the director for every Studio Millepensee project with the exception of the two-part Wakup, Girls! movie released in 2015.

Original light novel series creator Okina Baba is working with writer Yuuichirou Momose (Infinite Dendrogram) on creating the series composition. Thus, it’s no surprise that the anime has been faithful to the original source material.

Artist Kie Tanaka (Chief Animation Director on Absolute Duo, Kaguya-sama: Love is War) is the character designer. Masahiko Suzuki, Ryou Hirata, and Hiromi Kumura are the monster designers.

Tomohiro Yoshida (Cop Craft, Magia Record) is the Chief Animation Director, while Kazuo Yamaguchi is the 3D CG Director (God Eater, .hack//The Movie). Composer Shuji Katayama (Overlord, Knights of Sidonia: The Star Where Love is Spun, The Saga of Tanya the Evil) created the music.

The So I’m a Spider, So What? Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music haven’t been announced yet.

The Kumo Desu ga, Nani ka? OP for the first cour was “Keep Weaving Your Spider Way” as performed by Riko Azuni, while the ED “Ganbare! Kumoko-san’s Theme” was performed by Aoi Yuuki, the Japanese voice actress for the character Kumoko. The OP and ED for the second cour haven’t been announced yet.

The first season was originally supposed to premiere in 2020 but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first season’s finale, So I’m a Spider, So What? Episode 24, released in June 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about So I’m a Spider, So What? Season 2 (Kumo Desu ga, Nani ka? Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Crunchyroll’s So I’m a Spider, So What? English dub released for streaming in February 2021

The So I’m a Spider, So What? anime is streaming on Crunchyroll, VRV, and Netflix Japan (not Netflix U.S.) with English subtitles. A Crunchyroll So I’m a Spider, So What? English dub released on February 19, 2021.

The Kumo Desu ga, Nani ka? English dub will feature Brianna Knickerbocker as the main protagonist Kumoko.

Kumo Desu ga, Nani ka? Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Kadokawa, Studio Millepensee, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Kumo Desu ga, Nani ka? Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a So I’m a Spider, So What? sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the So I’m a Spider, So What? Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

The anime has all the hallmarks for success. It’s well-reviewed by critics, the adaptation captures the heart of the original story thanks to the original creator being directly involved in the production, and with two cours it’ll be capable of telling the story well enough that audiences should be drawn into its web.

Oddly enough, the anime still seems to be suffering from relatively low reviews from anime fans. Perhaps some of the negative reviews come from critics of 3D animation in general?

While the anime never approaches the BEASTARS-level perfection of Studio Orange, arguably the CGI for the Spider anime was the Berserk hybrid approach done right.

Some of the 3D monster animations may have temporarily disrupted the mood, but none of them was Arifureta anime-level bad and the anime managed to capture the Spider isekai’s loveable atmosphere.

Could you imagine trying to depict fast-moving action scenes with hundreds of monsters using only 2D animation? Pic credit: Studio Millepensee

Since forming in 2013 Studio Millepensee has not exactly been known for producing anime sequels. Their publicly announced schedule is empty for 2022 and beyond. If they’re already committed to other projects it’s possible the series could be farmed out to another studio, but it’s probably best that Kumoko Season 2 remain with Millepensee.

Now, publisher Kadokawa has benefited greatly from the rise of isekai anime. Their quarterly profits rose mostly thanks to streaming revenue from TV shows like The Rising of the Shield Hero anime (which is why they greenlit both a second season and The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3).

Thus, Kadokawa has been investing in at least one new isekai anime each season in an attempt to replicate this success. They’ve done their best to ensure the long-term success of each new isekai anime series.

Thus, assuming the money numbers are good for the Spider isekai anime, it’s possible that Kumo Desu ga, Nani ka? Episode 24 could announce the renewal of the TV series.

Even in that best-case scenario, the turnaround time will still likely be years. If we use Shield Hero as a reference, then the I’m a Spider, So What? Season 2 release date will be in 2023 at the earliest.

So I’m a Spider, So What? manga/light novels compared to the anime

The story began life as the Kumo Desu ga, Nani ka? web novel series. Creator Okina Bab began self-publishing on the Shosetsuka ni Naro (Let’s Become a Novelist) website in 2015. Numbered chapters are from the protagonist Kumoko’s point of view, whereas unnumbered chapters, of which there are many, give the perspective of other characters.

Starting in 2018 the web novel went on hiatus with Chapter 330 (and 220 side story chapters) only to return in 2021. On January 23, 2021, the main story advanced to Chapter 331 but the majority of new chapters were unnumbered. Many recent chapters have been labeled as the Final Battle.

Kadokawa’s imprint Fujimi Shobo began adapting the web novel as a So I’m a Spider, So What? light novel series in December 2015 with artist Tsukasa Kiryuu creating the illustrations. The books are up to Volume 14 as of January 2021.

In recent years, the light novels have released twice a year on January and July. Therefore, the I’m a Spider, So What? Volume 15 release date will be in July 2021.

There are major differences between the light novel and web novel. The first three light novel volumes follow the web novel fairly closely with the notable exception that Feirune was introduced far earlier (she originally showed up in web novel Chapter 304).

Starting with Volume 4 the light novels began greatly rewriting the story and adding new content. The premise of short web novel chapters has been expanded into entire light novel volumes, while some web novel story arcs have been rearranged and condensed into light novel chapters.

Starting in December 2015, the story also began being adapted into the I’m a Spider, So What? manga series by illustrator Asahiro Kakashi. Serialized in Kadokawa Shoten’s Young Ace Up magazine, the manga was up to Volume 9 as of October 2020.

The Kumo Desu ga, Nani ka? manga version is significantly different from both the light novel and the anime. The presentation of the story is told almost solely from Kumoko’s perspective, ignoring most of the side stories, so almost half of the story is missing. Even a story told from Feirune’s perspective was relegated to a bonus/omake chapter in manga Volume 3.

Even though the manga is adapting far less content, it’s still far behind the light novel series, with manga Volume 9 roughly corresponding to the beginning of light novel Volume 4. Thus, the manga is also far behind the anime TV series.

North American publisher Yen Press is releasing the official English translation for both the light novels and the manga in the United States. The English light novels were up to Volume 12 as of July 20, 2021, while the English manga was up to Volume 9 by April 20, 2021.

There is also a spin-off by illustrator Gratinbird called the Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Kumoko Yonshimai no Nichijou manga. It’s a slice of life story from the perspective of the four spider sisters.

The art style of the So I’m a Spider, So What? manga is decidedly different from both the anime and light novel series, with Kumoko looking very pink in comparison. Pic credit: Asahiro Kakashi

When it was announced that the original creator would be directly collaborating with the creation of the anime everyone knew it would be good. The episodic TV format does require sacrifices due to time constraints.

For example, there are many smaller fights like the hornets nest that were cut. The anime’s introduction of Earth Dragon Araba implied that the creature was terrifying, but the books showed why it was an indomitable foe worth fearing. Kumoko also went through a lot of RPG-like grinding in order to survive the hellish middle stratum.

Some in the audience may dislike how the spider’s perspective dwells on the game stats, but this System, and why it exists as it does, isn’t arbitrary but a crucial aspect of the plot long term. The anime actually tones down the game stats substantially, only focusing on crucial aspects like the Ruler skill Pride and Demon Lord skill necessary for moving the plot forward.

But that’s par for the course when stats-heavy isekai light novel series are adapted. Similar stories like Infinite Dendrogram and BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense similarly relied on video game RPG mechanics but were dumbed down for the anime. Fortunately, (so far) the Spider anime hasn’t made stats changes that render the game logic, well, illogical.

The biggest positive for the anime is how it managed to convey the charming-yet-deadly atmosphere of Kumoko’s predicament. In the books, the reincarnated humans (and Earth Dragon Feirune) largely served as a contrast to Kumoko, who is fighting for her life daily whereas the former students get a relatively leisurely redo as walking isekai anime tropes.

The manga adaptation and its spin-off focused more on Kumoko’s solo adventures whereas the light novels split the story among multiple narrative perspectives based on her reincarnated former classmates. The anime mostly showed only two perspectives until Episode 5 when Shun’s older brother Julius is shown being a hero.

Like with many adaptations of a light novel series the anime’s pacing is relatively fast since dialogue and plot events are greatly condensed. What makes So I’m a Spider, So What? very different from many anime is that these multiple parallel storylines have a different pacing, with the human side being condensed more to the point that it actually gets ahead of the spider side based on the books’ timeline.

This directorial change was probably for the best since the spider side is definitely the more interesting tale and Kumoko’s antics are simply fun to watch. The human side of the story lacks the drama and characterization of the Mushoku Tensei anime.

Yet the boring humans can’t be skipped entirely by the anime since their scenes establish some integral worldbuilding and foreshadowing that interconnect with Kumoko’s adventure in the Great Elroe Labyrinth. The gears of the main plot grind slowly, but the payoff is worth it once the story culminates.

What’s more, the creator deftly misleads readers (and anime audiences) based on the way the human side of the story is presented with red herrings and misdirections.

Speaking of foreshadowing, the OP and some anime key visuals went out of their way to show the character Shiraori aka Shiro/White. This side character becomes very important over the long run in the anime. Pic credit: Tsukasa Kiryu

All in all, it’s predicted that the first season’s finale, So I’m a Spider, So What? Episode 24 will correspond to the ending of either light novel Volume 5 or 7.

Volume 5 is a decent stopping point since it involves a major confrontation and shows Kumoko’s Arachne evolution. Volume 7 is a better stopping point since it would give anime-only audiences a fuller grasp of the scope of the plot, offer an even bigger climax, and resolve a major plot twist regarding Shiro.

Of course, the cost to ending in Volume 7 is that the pacing would need to dramatically increase in the second cour.

The good news is that there is already plenty of source material available for making the So I’m a Spider, So What? Season 2 anime. Better yet, English-only readers can jump right in.

The bad news is that manga readers will need to wait a few years until the latest chapter catches up to the anime.

So I’m a Spider, So What? Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This news story was originally published before the So I’m a Spider, So What? Episode 24 release date and will be updated over time with spoilers. In the meantime, here is the official summary for light novel Volume 6.

I-i-it’s not like a spider needs friends! I did it! I’m finally an Arachne!… Aaand things already aren’t going the way I thought they would. I’m inexplicably on a road trip with the Demon Lord, a reincarnated baby, and her troubled vampire guardian. I don’t really interact with them much, besides subjecting my reborn classmate to insane training, watching the party sneak off into villages, hearing about the delicious food they eat…Wait, hold up. Doesn’t it seem like I’m the only one who’s being left out?!? W-w-well, the monsters up here taste delicious, so whatever! Sniff, sniff. I wonder if my other brains are having a better time… What are they even up to?

Unfortunately, anime fans will need to wait until the So I’m a Spider, So What? Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!