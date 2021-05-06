Slime 300 Season 2 release date: I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Season 2 predictions

The Slime 300 manga and light novel series provide plenty of source material for making I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Season 2. Pic credit: Studio Revoroot

The Slime 300 Season 2 anime or I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Season 2 will have immortlal witch Azusa Aizawa trying and failing to maintain her low-key life as her household keeps growing. But when will Slime Taoshite 300-nen, Shiranai Uchi ni Level Max ni Nattemashita Season 2 come out?

The main staff and studio for the Slime 300 2 anime TV series hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Slime 300 anime was produced by Studio Revoroot, a young company that is best known for the 2019 Babylon anime. They also worked with Studio Nut and Production I.G. on the 2018 FLCL Alternative.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

In 2021, the studio is also working on the anime adaptation of the My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! (Tensei Kenja no Isekai Life: Dai-2 no Shokugyou wo Ete, Sekai Saikyou ni Narimashita) light novel series.

The project was helmed by first-time main director Nobukage Kimura. In the past, he’s been an episode director on anime projects such as Babylon, Casshern Sins, Conception, Record of Grancrest War, Orange, Robotics; Notes, and Tokyo Magnitude 8.0.

Writer Tatsuya Takahashi (Beatless, Domestic Girlfriend, Eromanga-sensei, Highschool of the Dead, Wise Man’s Grandchild, Rewrite, World’s End Harem) handled the series composition. Keisuke Gotou (Babylon, Fate/Grander order: First Order) was the main character designer while Emi Honda (Blade of the Immortal, Halo Legends) handled sub-character design.

Composer Keiji Inai wrote the music. He’s also working on DanMachi Season 4: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2, and Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? Season 2. (And, hopefully, Bleach: Burn The Witch Season 2.)

The Slime 300 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Slime 300 OP was “Gudafuwa Every Day” as performed by Aoi Yuuki (Japanese voice actress for Azusa). The ED “Viewtiful Days!” was performed by Azumi Waki (Japanese voice actress for Flatorte).

VRV and Crunchyroll were streaming the first season of Slime 300 with English subtitles in Spring 2021. Crunchyroll’s Slime 300 English dub hasn’t been announced yet.

The first season’s finale, Slime 300 Episode 12, released on June 26, 2021.

The first season was released on two Slime 300 Blu-Ray/DVD box sets, with Volume 1 released on June 30, 2021, and Volume 2 on July 28, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Season 2 Season 2 (Slime 300 Season 2/Slime Taoshite 300-nen, Shiranai Uchi ni Level Max ni Nattemashita Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Slime Taoshite 300-nen, Shiranai Uchi ni Level Max ni Nattemashita Season 2 release date predictions: Renewal possible

As of the last update, Square Enix, KlockWorx, Studio Revoroot, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of an anime Slime 300 sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Slime Taoshite 300-nen, Shiranai Uchi ni Level Max ni Nattemashita Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Although comparisons to the slime-focused That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime and By The Grace of the Gods anime are obvious, Slime 300 is best compared to Wise Man’s Grandchild or the Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town? anime since the comedy is often centered on how Azusa is an OP protagonist.

At the same time, the motive of Azusa is more similar to Satou in the Death March To The Parallel World Rhapsody anime since she wants to enjoy life after literally being worked to death.

The Slime 300 anime is arguably closest to the Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear anime in that they’re both a light-hearted isekai fantasy that’s more focused on all-female, slice of life antics than progressing the main plot. In short, it’s a breezy CGDCT (Cute Girls Doing Cute Things) anime where audiences don’t have to worry about a heavy plot.

Remarkably, the Slime 300 review score on MyAnimeList is almost exactly the same as the Bear anime, as well. Hopefully, Slime 300 shares in the fate of the Bear anime, since the production of the Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Season 2 anime TV series has been confirmed… unlike most of the other isekai anime previously mentioned.

Slime 300 manga, light novel series compared to the anime

Like many isekai adventures, the Slime 300 story by Kisetsu Morita began life in June 2016 as a self-published Slime 300 web novel on the Shousetsuka ni Narou website.

By May 2021, the web novel was almost 800 chapters and growing rapidly (new chapters are released almost every other day). The Slime 300 story arcs are clearly marked and the anime episodes tended to adapt one story arc per episode.

By January 2017, the story was already being adapted by Japanese publisher SB Creative into the Slime 300 light novel series with illustrator Benio providing the art and original character designs. By June 12, 2021, the light novel series was up to Slime 300 Volume 17.

Artist Yuusuke Shiba is creating the Slime 300 manga adaptation, which is being serialized in Square Enix’s Manga Up! magazine. As of March 2021, the manga was up to Volume 8.

The light novels have included special bonus spin-offs and side stories that were included at the end of each book.

2018: Food for an Elf (a side story about Halkara)

2019: I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years, and the Demon King Made Me a Minister (a side story about Beelzebub)

2019: Red Dragon Women Academy (a side story about Laika)

2021: Red Dragon Women Academy Episode 7

Manga artist Meishi Murakami is creating the I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years, and the Demon King Made Me a Minister manga adaptation of the short story, which was also published as a standalone novel. Manga artist Hitsujibako is creating the Red Dragon Women Academy manga adaptation.

North American publisher Yen Press is releasing the official English translation of both the Slime 300 manga and light novel series. The English Slime 300 light novels are up to Volume 9 already, with Volume 10 scheduled for August 17, 2021. The English Slime 300 manga is up to Volume 6 as of May 18, 2021, with Volume 7 planned for August 17, 2021.

(Sharing the same release date seems to be coincidence since that didn’t happen in the past.)

The art style and character designs for the Slime 300 manga series is completely different from both the anime and the light novels. Pic credit: Yuusuke Shiba

Like many light novel adaptations, the Slime 300 anime condenses the source material to fit into the episodic format. This means even jokes will be skipped.

For example, the introduction story arc had a clerk named Natalie who looked exactly like her ancestor from 300 years ago. Since both Natalie’s looked identical, there was a brief joke where Azusa wondered if the clerk was also immortal.

Red Dragon Laika kept dropping death flags at one point, which made Azusa think a fight was going to end badly.

Azusa had a mental fantasy about humanoid dragon girls attending high school. Still, that thought bubble literally popped in the Slime 300 manga when Laika explained that she attended high school in her full dragon form.

Even integral character building of the protagonist was skipped, including Azusa’s explanation for why she was 100% certain she never had children when slime spirit girls Shalsha and Falfa showed up while exclaiming, “Mama!” Recognizing that any human love interest would inevitably end in death thanks to her immortality, Azusa set her mind on cutting off romance and had no interest in falling in love.

(It could be argued that cutting this explanation was best since it would have darkened the otherwise breezy, light tone of the story.)

Speaking of a lack of romance, Blue Dragon Flatorte mentioned that she had boyfriends in the past in the manga, but the anime version played up her eternal singleness for laughs. In the manga, Flatorte even proposed to one boyfriend, and she was turned down! So, the anime transformed her character from a jilted lover jealous of Laika’s sister getting married to a lonely spinster taking out her forever single rage on the wedding.

Perhaps this lack of deep character development shouldn’t be surprising since the characters were similarly shallowly developed by the books. The focus of the writer seemed to be more on describing events rather than exploring motivations and backstory.

The light novel cover art for Slime 300 Volume 5. Pic credit: Benio

It was readily apparent from the first episode that the anime would be speed-running the character introductions, so the pacing would be fast. But that’s not unusual. The anime industry averages about 3 to 5 books per season or cour.

Anime like Goblin Slayer (Goblin Slayer Season 2 is confirmed), Cautious Hero, Konosuba, and Combatants Will Be Dispatched! are considered outliers since they only covered two light novel books in a single cour. Adapting a single book with one cour is fairly rare, with the grim war story the 86 Eighty-Six anime one of the few recent examples.

In the case of this anime, Slime 300 Episode 4 finished off light novel Volume 1. Slime 300 Episode 5: A Ghost Appeared is based on light novel Volume 2: Chapter 4 since the episode introduces ghost girl Rosalie.

That means the anime is also skipping minor story arcs in addition to rearranging the order of events. Specifically, Episode 5 will skip a story about hosting a cafe.

Due to specific characters being shown in the Slime 300 OP video, it seems like the first season will adapt at least two books since Demon King Provat Pecora Allieres is featured in the lineup.

Slime 300 Season 1 could even cover three books since the fighter slime Fighsly and the immortal Witch of the Grotto Eno are depicted in the OP. It might even pull some stories from Volume 4 since wandering bunny girl minstrel Kuku is front and center in the OP, as well.

All in all, it’s predicted that the finale, I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Episode 12, will find a stopping point corresponding to light novel Volume 4 and manga Volume 7.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material available for making Slime 300 Season 2. Better yet, English-only light novel readers can read ahead of the anime or go back to read the skipped chapters.

Unfortunately, while the Slime 300 manga is ahead of the anime, English-only readers will probably need to wait until Spring 2022 until the English Volume 8 comes out.

I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Season 2 anime TV spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This news story was initially published before the Slime 300 Episode 12 release date. Detailed spoilers will be added at that time. In the meantime, here is the story summary for Slime 300 Volume 5.

Dungeons? I’d rather explore none-geon. I’ve been killing Slimes for 300 years-and now I’m finally visiting my first dungeon! I didn’t really want to go at first, but after exploring uncharted ruins and collecting hidden treasure, I discovered that the whirlwind life of an adventurer… really isn’t for me. Plus, between our big visit to Beelzebub’s house and sending my daughters to school, things have gotten so busy, I’ve almost forgotten how to take it slow! (Oh, and don’t forget to check out Beelzebub’s short story about how she got her job at the Ministry of Agriculture!) – The official story summary for I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Volume 5 by Yen Press

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Slime 300 Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!