Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle Season 2 release date: Maoujou de Oyasumi Season 2 predictions

The Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle Season 2 anime will continue the story of Princess Sya (Aurora Sya Lis Goodereste) as she seeks more “zzz’s” while accidentally improving demon/human relations with Demon King Twilight’s army… and his father!? But when will Maoujou de Oyasumi Season 2 come out?

The first season of the anime was produced by Japanese animation studio Doga Kobo, which also produced the Ikebukuro West Gate Park anime in the same 2020 time frame. The studio is best known for adapting manga slice-of-life comedies like Asteroid in Love, How Heavy Are The Dumbbells You Lift?, and New Game!

So, arguably, they’re the perfect fit for making Sleep Princess Season 2. Most of the main staff has worked together in the past for studio Doga Kobo.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

For the first season, the anime project was helmed by director Mitsue Yamazaki, who is best known for directing How Heavy Are The Dumbbells You Lift?. His action chops come from being an episode director on the Bleach anime series (the Bleach Season 17 release date is set for 2021).

Writer Yoshiko Nakamura (Re:Zero Season 2) wrote the series composition. Artist Ai Kikuchi (How Heavy Are The Dumbbells You Lift?, New Game!) was the character designer. Composer Yukari Hashimoto (How Heavy Are The Dumbbells You Lift?, March Comes In Like A Lion) created the series’ music.

The Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music have not yet been announced.

For the first season, the Sleepy Princess OP was “Sleep! A Good Night’s Sleep! Syalist Life (Kaimin! Anmin! Syalist Seikatsu)” as performed by Inori Minase, the Japanese voice actress for Princess Sya.

(On a quirky side note, Minase also voices the demon maid Rem in Re:Zero. The Demon Cat Stamp from Sleepy Princess Episode 2 was voiced by Satomi Arai, who voices Beatrice from Re:Zero.)

The ED was “Gimmme!” as performed by ORESAMA.

The first season was streaming with English subtitles on FUNimation Now, AnimeLab, and Netflix Japan (but not Netflix U.S.). FUNimation’s Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle English dub hasn’t yet been announced.

The first season’s finale, Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle Episode 12, released on December 22, 2020.

This article provides everything that is known about Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle Season 2 (Maoujou de Oyasumi Season 2/Sleepy Princess Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Maoujou de Oyasumi Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, studio Doga Kobo or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Maoujou de Oyasumi Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

From a review standpoint, the Sleepy Princess anime has done better than most of Doga Kobo’s previous works. Notably, the last anime they’ve produced that’s scored as well was New Game!, and it received a second season.

While popularity can lead to financial success and thus second seasons the major issue is scheduling. Anime productions need to be scheduled out years in advance.

Studio Doga Kobo typically produces three to five anime projects per year. For 2021, they’ve already announced the singing idol anime Selection Project and the anime adaptation of the A Romantic Comedy Where the Childhood Friend Absolutely Will Not Lose light novel series.

They’re also adapting the My Senpai is Annoying manga in an unknown year. In 2022, the studio is adapting a story by Hajime Shinagawa called Mobius Dust.

In the best-case scenario, the Sleepy Princess Season 2 anime production is already planned and it could be scheduled for late 2021 or early 2022. Otherwise, anime fans should expect a multi-year wait.

Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on the Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle manga series by writer/illustrator Kagiji Kumanomata. Serialized in Weekly Shonen Sunday since May 2016, the Maoujou de Oyasumi manga was up to Volume 17 as of December 18, 2020.

In June 2018, VIZ Media began publishing the official English translation of the Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle manga in North America.

The English Sleepy Princess manga was up to Volume 13 as of October 2020. Volume 14 is scheduled to release on April 13, 2021, and Volume 15 on August 10, 2021.

(You can also find a cute Sleepy Princess demon teddy bear plush doll on Amazon.)

The anime managed to package the cutesy-yet-murder-y passion of the manga series into 12 delightful episodes. Yet the anime is definitely not a straightforward panel-by-panel adaptation.

Sometimes even scene details are changed up. For example, when the Princess acquired the tire armor in the manga she sicked an army of Teddy Demons on the Tire Genie.

The quests of Hero/fiancee Sir Dawner are usually just brief asides in the manga, but the anime greatly expanded D-Whatsit’s scenes with extra details and action. There are also more of the Princess’s internal monologues.

After Hades is introduced, sometimes the manga delves into multi-chapter story arcs like Hostage Awareness Week. But most of the manga chapters are standalone quests arranged in an episodic format.

Here’s a guide to how the anime adapted the Sleepy Princess manga (note that some events were reordered):

Sleepy Princess Episode 1: Chapters 1, 2, 4, 3

Sleepy Princess Episode 2: Chapters 5, 6

Sleepy Princess Episode 3: Chapters 10, 11, 13

Sleepy Princess Episode 4: Chapters 14, 15, 8 (partial), 17

Sleepy Princess Episode 5: Chapters 18, 28, 37

Sleepy Princess Episode 6: Chapters 24, 29, 38

Sleepy Princess Episode 7: Chapters 45, 46, 47, 48(partial)

Sleepy Princess Episode 8: Chapters 52 (partial), 53, 58, 57

Sleepy Princess Episode 9: Chapters 9 (partial), 16, 63, 64, 65

Sleepy Princess Episode 10: Chapters 66, 67, 68

Sleepy Princess Episode 11: Chapters TBA (70, 71, 74?)

Sleepy Princess Episode 12: Chapters TBA (74 (partial), 81-84?)

As can be seen, the anime episodes tend to bounce around a lot in the source material in its attempt to connect chapters focused on certain characters and topics. (The Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina anime similarly bounced around in the light novel chapters.)

For example, Episode 5 jumped ahead to Chapter 37 in order to introduce the female warriors like Neo Alraune. Then the two chapters about Harpy, 18 and 28, were adapted back-to-back.

Since Harpy’s pajamas party plans were mentioned it made sense for Sleepy Princess Episode 11 to adapt Chapters 70 and 71, but only after the intervening character developments caused the demons to grow closer to their human “hostage”. Otherwise, Demon Cleric’s actions wouldn’t have made any sense.

Unfortunately, some character chapters were skipped in the process. For example, the human bounty hunter Kukororo was of Chapter 12 was removed entirely.

Poseidon’s introduction chapter was skipped once Chapter 37 was adapted. Since Poseidon was shown continuously in big meetings it didn’t make sense to revisit that chapter, but the character should be given an episode in Sleepy Princess Season 2 that’s based on Chapter 90.

Other characters were introduced earlier than the manga. For example, the Princess-body-double/succubus Succyun (Bussy) was introduced in Episode 8 during the dentist segment that adapted Chapter 58, but Succyun was originally introduced in Chapter 74 after it’s mentioned in Chapter 73 that the Princess worse Bussy’s outfit during Halloween.

Based on the fact that Bussy was introduced earlier, the finale, Sleepy in the Demon Castle Episode 12, will end by adapting a story arc in Volume 7.

It’s a good stopping point that’s focused on the Princess returning home during Christmas time that also involves the succubus in a central role. It also works as an ending since it resets the story back to square one.

The good news is that such a stopping point leaves plenty of room for Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle Season 2 since there are well over 200 chapters.

Better yet, English-only anime fans who wish to read ahead of the anime can jump straight to Chapter 85 of Volume 7. But it’s still recommended that manga readers go back and read the chapters skipped by the anime (although, it’s possible Sleepy Princess Season 2 could back up and adapt some of the skipped chapters that were standalone stories).

Sleepy Princess Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Despite having been captured several years ago, the easily lost hero still can’t seem to find his way to the demon castle. The Princess now feels like the castle of Demon King Twilight is her home.

By skipping some of the earlier quest-focused chapters the anime dipped down into the overall story of how relations became the way they are now. It’s openly voiced whether it’s possible for demons and humans to be friends… and Episode 11 openly asked, “Can humans and demons be in love?”

Episode 12 had the kingdom of Goodereste announcing that something major had changed in the war. During the Princess’s speech to the kingdom of Goodereste, she announced her feelings that it was her duty to facilitate the relationship between the demons and humans so she needed to stay in the demon castle.

Despite all her high words about changing the nature of the war, when the Princess gets home she’s more focused on being mortified that people know her secret: that she has a short tongue. After giving up on the idea of murdering everyone who knows her secret, the Princess engages in intensive tongue training with the help of Majiro the Spiny Hedgehog (Quilladillo).

A common enemy causes the Princess and Poseidon to team up. It turns they have a shared fear of needles for flu shot injections. And with the whole castle requiring vaccinations, the two go on the run together and seek “big brother” Hade’s help.

While they are unsuccessful at avoiding, the poor Princess is also unsuccessful in getting vaccinated in time and finds herself sick! Demon King Twilight finds himself closer than expected to the Princess when he finds himself becoming her nursemaid.

Princess Syalis’s luxurious lifestyle is wreaking havoc on the Demon Castle’s budget. When the Demon King cuts back on expenses so that she is no longer supported in the style to which she is accustomed, the princess must find other strategies to satisfy her extravagant tastes.

The Demon King ends up hiring new castle staff and all of the current staff is embarrassed that their supposed “hostage” regularly runs amuck. What will the new demons do once they realize the rumored Scissors Demon is in fact a terrifying human girl?

Finally, the love hijinks pick up in earnest when a disinterested Princess Sya discovers she has a romantic admirer. With all the demons jealous, the Princess must dissuade her weaselly suitor.

When the Demon Cleric botches a resurrection, he finds himself merged with a cute-looking demon. And when the Demon Castle Super Summer Festival begins the Princess finds herself competing in a beauty pageant… against demons in drag!

The summer may be hot but things really heat up when Twilight’s father, the former Demon King Midnight (Oxenthree), comes a calling. Princess Sya may dislike the idea of being a fiancee for the Hero Dawner, but then in Chapter 122 she’s mistaken for being Poseidon’s girlfriend… only for Midnight to believe Sya is Twilight’s wife!

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!