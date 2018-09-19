Shoujo Kageki Revue Starlight Season 2 release date: Manga, Revue Starlight ReLIVE video game supplement the anime’s story

Shoujo Kageki Revue Starlight Season 2 is quite possible if the anime series remains popular. The series was ranked second in Thrillist’s Best Anime of 2018 list, so will fans receive a second season?

The anime is just one of several stories being told as part of the overall franchise, which spans manga, video, and even live musicals.

Created by Bushiroad and Nelke Planning in 2017, Shoujo Kageki Revue Starlight started life as a musical only to be adapted into an anime by studio Kinema Citrus. The Blu-Ray/DVD box set will be split into three volumes, with each disc coming packaged with a short Shoujo Kageki Revue Starlight OVA episode.

Three separate manga series were launched in January 2018: Tsubaki Ayasaki’s Butai Revue Starlight: Show Must Go On, Makimaki Mawaru’s Yonkoma Starlight, and Sora Goto’s Shoujo Kageki Revue Starlight Overture. Unfortunately, an official English translation has not been produced for any of the manga, but there are active fan-made scanlation projects.

Smartphone game developer Ateam is also working on the upcoming Shoujo Kageki Revue Starlight: ReLIVE game. Featuring an original story, the app allows gamers to audition for all four different schools and participate in the different Revues of the Stage Girls. The goal is to stand up against the Chorus with an Etude (battle) system.

The game will have a “My Theater” where you get to create your own Theater and put your favorite Stage Girls in it and design it to your own likes and visit other player’s theaters! #スタァライト pic.twitter.com/lBJfJtXRp9 — Revue Starlight International (@r_starlight_en) September 13, 2018

This article provides everything that is known about Shoujo Kageki Revue Starlight Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Shoujo Kageki Revue Starlight Season 2 release date

As of the last update, Kinema Citrus or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Shoujo Kageki Revue Starlight Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Shoujo Kageki Revue Starlight Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Being that the anime is an original story, a sequel really depends on how Shoujo Kageki Revue Starlight Episode 12 decides to cap off the performance. Hopefully, Kinema Citrus will leave an opening for a second season. Stay tuned!