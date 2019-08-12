Shirobako movie: First trailer released

It’s been about four years since the last episode of the anime series Shirobako first aired. Since then fans have been eagerly awaiting an announcement for a second season. While this is not that announcement, we have found out that a feature film is scheduled for release in the Spring of 2020.
P.A. Works has recently dropped the first trailer for the Shirobako movie. In it we get a peek at some familiar faces such as the protagonist Aoi Miyamori, a new character, and also a Musashino Animation building that has seen better days.
This upcoming movie will continue from the anime series with director Tsutomu Mizushima returning with script writer Michiko Yokote.
The cast from the anime will also be reprising their roles; Juri Kimura as Aoi Miyamori, Haruka Yoshimura as Ema Yasuhara, Haruka Chisuga as Shizuka Sakaki, Asami Takano as Misa Todo, and Hitomi Ohwada as Midori Imai.
Also returning are Shuya Nishiji as Yutaka Honda, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Tatsuya Ochiai, Yuri Yamaoka as Erika Yano, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Taro Takanashi, Ai Kayano as Rinko Ogasawara, Masaya Matsukaze as Hayabusa Watanabe, and Mai Nakahara as Yuka Okitsu.
Shirobako aired from 2014 to 2015 with twenty four episodes following Aoi Miyamori and her friends from the animation club during highschool as they enter into adulthood and pursue a career in the animation industry.
Sentai Filmworks has licensed the domestic rights of the series, with the official synopsis below:
After making an animated film together in high school, Aoi and her friends Shizuka, Ema, Misa, and Midori made a promise to each other: to all get jobs in the anime industry and someday work together again.
Two years later, Aoi is learning that working as a production assistant at a small animation studio is far more demanding than she ever imagined, and Shizuka’s aspiring career as a voice actor involves more time waiting tables than recording.
Meanwhile, Ema’s slowly making a name for herself as a key animator, Misa’s moved from 2D to 3D and now works in computer graphics, and screenwriting hopeful Midori is lagging furthest behind, still looking for her first big break. But are they ready to give up on their dreams just yet? No way! Because while anime may come from inspiration, in the end it’s the ones who’re willing to put in the perspiration that make their dreams real in Shirobako!