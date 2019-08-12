Shirobako movie: First trailer released

It’s been about four years since the last episode of the anime series Shirobako first aired. Since then fans have been eagerly awaiting an announcement for a second season. While this is not that announcement, we have found out that a feature film is scheduled for release in the Spring of 2020.

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

P.A. Works has recently dropped the first trailer for the Shirobako movie. In it we get a peek at some familiar faces such as the protagonist Aoi Miyamori, a new character, and also a Musashino Animation building that has seen better days.

This upcoming movie will continue from the anime series with director Tsutomu Mizushima returning with script writer Michiko Yokote.

The cast from the anime will also be reprising their roles; Juri Kimura as Aoi Miyamori, Haruka Yoshimura as Ema Yasuhara, Haruka Chisuga as Shizuka Sakaki, Asami Takano as Misa Todo, and Hitomi Ohwada as Midori Imai.

Also returning are Shuya Nishiji as Yutaka Honda, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Tatsuya Ochiai, Yuri Yamaoka as Erika Yano, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Taro Takanashi, Ai Kayano as Rinko Ogasawara, Masaya Matsukaze as Hayabusa Watanabe, and Mai Nakahara as Yuka Okitsu.

Shirobako aired from 2014 to 2015 with twenty four episodes following Aoi Miyamori and her friends from the animation club during highschool as they enter into adulthood and pursue a career in the animation industry.

Sentai Filmworks has licensed the domestic rights of the series, with the official synopsis below: