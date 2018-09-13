Shichisei no Subaru Season 2 release date: Seven Senses of the ReUnion manga/light novel series compared to the anime [Spoilers]

Will Shichisei no Subaru Season 2 continue the story of the Seven Senses of the ReUnion anime? The Amazon exclusive anime has been compared to Sword Art Online by many reviewers, but it’s questionable whether the anime will follow in SAO’s footsteps and receive a second season.

The story for the anime is based on the Shichisei no Subaru light novel series written by Noritake Tao and illustrated by Booota. Published since 2015, the books are up to Shichisei no Subaru Volume 7 as of July 2018.

As of this article’s last update, the story has not been adapted into a Shichisei no Subaru manga series.

Typically, the author has released two books per year. Volume 7 was an exception since it took almost a year for the prequel story Seven Senses of the Re’Union 0 to be released. The release date for Shichisei no Subaru Volume 8 has not yet been announced.

Unfortunately, no international publisher has licensed the English translation of the Shichisei no Subaru novel series. There are fan translation projects, but so far they’re only up to the beginning of the first volume.

Shichisei no Subaru light novel compared to the anime

When a light novel series is adapted into an anime TV series it’s up to the animation studio to figure out a good stopping point. The problem is that sometimes a story will be condensed greatly as a result. For example, the Log Horizon anime was infamous for squeezing an entire book into a single episode.

While the Shichisei no Subaru anime has not yet committed that particular sin, the show has been fast-paced every episode and there is a good reason for it. Shichisei no Subaru Episode 11 covered the events all the way up through Volume 5.

Based on the pacing thus far, it’s very likely that Shichisei no Subaru Episode 12 could cover even the story of Volume 6 in a single episode.

It is very unlikely that the anime adaptation will cover the story events of Shichisei no Subaru Volume 7. Never mind the fact that the book released just as the anime’s broadcasting was wrapping up, the story is focused on the character Elicia as well as several other new characters.

Warning: Minor spoilers in the following summary of the book.

It’s called Shichisei no Subaru 0 because it’s a prequel to the main events. People are exhibiting paranormal abilities “just like in a game” and companies are running human experiments to study these real-life Senses. Elicia is diagnosed with a strange condition and she is whisked away to an isolation facility.

Producer of Shichisei no Subaru anime arrested for kidnapping a teen girl

The story of the anime took a strange twist when 30-year-old Yo-Kyo, a publicity producer in TBS T elevision’s film and anime department, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a teen girl. Police claim Yo-Kyo kidnapped the young girl in the middle of August and kept her hidden through September 2, 2018.

Police rescued the teenage victim in a location that was 18 hours away from the girl’s home in Shizuoka. Following the arrest, TBS released a statement saying that they “regret Yo-Kyo’s arrest and apologize to the girl, her family, and everyone else involved” with the child’s kidnapping. Yo-Kyo was previously involved in promoting the Shichisei no Subaru anime.

Shichisei no Subaru Blu-Ray/DVD release dates

The Seven Senses of the ReUnion Blu-Ray/DVD will be released in Japan as four volumes with each volume containing three episodes. The release dates for the volumes are as follows.

Volume 1: September 24, 2018

Volume 2: October 29, 2018

Volume 3: November 26, 2018

Volume 4: December 24, 2018

So far, a Seven Senses of the ReUnion English dub has not been announced.

Seven Senses of the ReUnion Season 2 release date

As of the last update, Lerche or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Seven Senses of the ReUnion Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Shichisei no Subaru Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Unfortunately, even assuming a second season is renewed, it’s going to be a long wait for anime fans. At the rate the author releases new light novels, it will be several years at least before Shichisei no Subaru Season 2 could be produced. Maybe Volume 7 will end up being an OVA episode in the future, but fans will just have to be patient. Stay tuned!