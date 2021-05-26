Shadows House Season 2 release date predictions: Manga creator Somato speaks on adaptation issues

Shadows House Season 2 will feature Kate and Emilico gathering allies and learning to fight back against the evil power structure imposed by the shadow nobility. Pic credit: Sotano

The Shadows House Season 2 anime TV series will have Lady Kate and her Living Doll face Emilico uncovering the mysteries of the manor as they stage a rebellion against Lord Grandfather and the shadow nobility. But when will Shadows House Season 2 come out?

The first season of the anime TV series was produced by animation studio Cloverworks, which is known for producing the popular Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai anime, co-producing Darling in the FranXX, and the Fate/Grand Order anime series.

In 2021, they also released the controversial The Promised Neverland Season 2 anime, the good-yet-abbreviated Horimiya anime, and the well-reviewed Wonder Egg Priority, which was an original story that concluded with the delay Wonder Egg Priority Episode 13.

The main staff and staff for Shadows House 2 hasn’t been announced yet.

Shadows House Season 1 was helmed by first-time main director Kazuki Oohashi. In the past, he’s been an episode director for Digimon Adventure, Kakegurui, and Persona 5: The Animation.

Writer Tohiya Ono (Blue Exorcist, Land of the Lustrous, 86 Eight-Six, The Promised Neverland both seasons) handled series composition. Original manga creator Somato was involved in the writing process.

Artist Chizuko Kusakabe (Inazuma Eleven, Pumpkin Scissors) was the character designer. Composer Kenichiro Suehiro (Darwin’s Game, Fire Force, Goblin Slayer, Golden Kamuy, Re: Zero) wrote the music.

The Shadows House Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Shadows House OP “A Hollow Shadow” was written by composer Kenichirou Suehiro, while the ED “Nai Nai” was performed by ReoNa (singer for Sword Art Online, Happy Sugar Life).

The first season of Shadows House was streaming with English subtitles on FUNimation Now exclusively (not Netflix, Hulu, or Crunchyroll). Unfortunately, FUNimation’s Shadows House English dub hasn’t been announced yet and FUNimation’s SimulDub schedule simply lists the first season as a SimulCast.

The first season’s finale, Shadows House Episode 13, released on July 4, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Shadows House Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Shadows House Season 2 release date predictions: Tossup on renewal

As of the last update, Aniplex, Shueisha, Studio CloverWorks, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Shadows House Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Shadows House sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s impossible to speculate about when, or if, the Shadows House Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

The Shadows House anime has the potential to be a sleeper hit in 2021 as word of the TV show spreads. It’s premise is a breath of sooty air in comparison to the many contenders from the isekai and RomCom anime genres.

Popularity of an anime can also be judged by a corresponding increase in manga sales. While it’s no Tokyo Revengers, which saw its manga sales skyrocket, the Shadows House manga was still doing better than To Your Eternity (Fumetsu no Anata e) in May 2021 according to Oricon.

That’s an interesting fact considering that the Shadows House review scores have been considerably lower than To Your Eternity.

We’ll just have to wait and see if Shadows House Season 2 is renewed.

Shadows House manga compared to the anime: Adaptation issues create continuity problems?

The story for the anime TV series is based on the Shadows House manga by Somato, which is a pen name. The creator is actually an artist duo.

Serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump magazine since September 20218, the Shadows House manga is over 100 chapters and has been collect into tankobon volumes up to Volume 7 as of March 2021.

Unfortunately, an official English Shadows House manga translation has not been announced by any North American publisher. However, fan-made translation projects have kept up with even the latest chapters.

The Shadows House Season 2 anime will feature flashbacks for certain characters. Pic credit: Somato

Studio Cloverworks combined gothic visuals and music to create a creepy-yet-cute atmosphere that created tension reminding me of the studio’s earlier work in The Promised Neverland Season 1. Unfortunately, that comparison brings to mind the adaptation disaster of the second season, which condensed well over 100 manga chapters into one short anime season.

Of course, the anime production committee, not the anime studio, was likely at fault in that case. Studios are typically just contractors, not stakeholders in the production, and they produce the number of episodes and cover the story material as ordered by the committee.

When I first began watching the Shadows House anime there was a lingering fear that the story pacing would similarly rush through the source material. Thankfully, most of that concern was unfounded.

I say “most” since the earlier slice-of-life chapters were condensed to focus on key elements. Episode 1 actually covered seven chapters, but considering that the manga’s slow burn introduction was fairly sluggish the anime version could actually be considered an improvement by some, especially since there were anime original extras that flowed well.

One skipped scene which stands out was the humorous introduction to the soot removal air dryer room. In the manga, Emilico freaked out when she mistakenly believed that Kate was blown away into sooty pieces by the strong airflow!

The biggest problem with the anime’s beginning was the eerie opening scene in Episode 1, which was actually a major spoiler since it showed the train and the children drinking the coffee whereas the manga jumped straight to introducing Emilico and Kate in their daily lives.

Opening the manga in this manner limited the reader’s information to what only Emilico and Kate knew at the time. The slice-of-life antics primed the reader to become comfortable so when the tonal switch happens it builds a sudden sense of dread based on the unfamiliarity of the mansion and its strange inhabitants.

On the other hand, introducing the setting in this manner teased anime-only audiences with an early glimpse into the mystery horror aspect of the story. It’s a hook for newcomers that serves the purpose of letting them know that there’s more to the story so they are less likely to give up watching within three episodes.

Episode 2 skipped a minor scene from the manga where Emilico became trapped in the the window when cleaning Kate’s room from the outside. Looking upward, she spotted Mia and waved shortly before she noticed Barbie down below.

The anime introduced the Lord Grandfather, the noble retinue of the 3rd Floor, and Edward and his living doll friends during the post-credits scene of Episode 3, which was much earlier in comparison to the manga.

Shaun, Ricky, and Rum also had cameo appearances in Episode 2 whereas the manga introduced these main characters slowly from Chapters 8 through 17.

Episode 4 skipped the mini-arc about the Ghost Robe from manga Chapters 19 through 20, replacing the Ghost Robe with a Faceless that startles the children. In the manga, the Ghost Robe character followed Emilico and Shaun as they searched for Rum and the mysterious map of the mansion was introduced.

Ghost-sama may have been ripped out of the anime’s first season, but this character plays an important role in Shadows House Season 2. Pic credit: Somato

On one hand, the absence of the Ghost Robe in Season 1 means that the plot thread won’t be left hanging by Episode 13. On the other, removing the foreshadowing provided by the character completely presents a huge continuity problem for Shadows House Season 2 since Ghost Robe is very important in the next major story arc after the debut arc.

If a second season is produced, scriptwriters will need to introduce the Ghost Robe in a new way. It’s a big enough issue that the original manga creator felt compelled to discuss the problem on Twitter when Episode 4 released.

“In order to prioritize the cohesiveness [unity] of a one-cour anime, I had to change the script for Episode 4 for certain parts that couldn’t be covered. If there is a next time [Shadows House Season 2], I will do my best to connect the episodes at that time, so please continue to support us!” Somato tweeted. “As an aside, the reason why this foreshadowing from the original story was set aside in this episode is because, as I mentioned in the Comic Natalie interview, the initial plan was to finish the “debut” arc in about three episodes. (In other words, I was planning to cover it quickly.) (That’s the fun of weekly serialization.)”

Once the debut story arc began in Episode 5 the anime’s pacing noticeably slowed down to about 4.5 chapters per episode. But the anime still skipped manga lines related to the characterization of Kate.

The manga made it more apparent how important Emilico is to Kate. Notably, Kate claimed during her debut that she didn’t desire to be a proper Shadow. Kate purposefully wanted a living doll who was an individual different from her, which is the reason why she chose Emilico’s name. Kate also told Emilico that she intended on sharing a secret after the debut.

Kate’s declaration of war on Shadows House is the perfect way to end Episode 13. Pic credit: Somato

All in all, it’s predicted that the first season’s finale, Shadows House Episode 13, will find a stopping point corresponding to somewhere around Volume 4: Chapters 44 to 47.

It’s the best stopping point since the debut is over and the grand secret of the mansion is finally revealed. It may be a cliffhanger ending, but at least anime audiences now know where the story will go from here.

The good news is that there are already enough chapters available as source material for making Shadows House Season 2. But the second season faces story writing problems.

Besides the aforementioned continuity issues, the only other problem is the pacing of the next major manga story arcs. Creating a good stopping point will be difficult based on the standard format of 11 to 13 episodes.

Shadows House 2 anime TV spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The true identity of the shadows as fairy morphs has been revealed. Audiences now know that living dolls are humans brainwashed by coffee laced with Lord Grandfather’s soot.

Worse, the endgame for the shadow morphs is to unify with humans, thereby taking over the human’s body and replacing the personality.

After shadow Shirley disintegrated into soot, poor Rum is being made to drink the coffee so her memories will reset and she can be transformed into a Faceless.

Shadows who have unified with their human hosts will take the train down to the village where they play the role of the kind nobility by putting on their human faces. In fact, the soot clouds the villagers’ minds, making them easier to manipulate… and easier to take their children.

Kate has realized that the coffee has brainwashed Emilico and desires to return the girl to normal. It also occurs to Kate that since shadows are not directly affected by the coffee that Lord Grandfather maintains control by brainwashing the shadows through the loyalty of their living dolls.

Searching Emilico’s things, Kate finds Emilico’s diary and notices mention of the Ghost Robe during the Night Watch punishment. She also realizes that Emilico’s “soot sickness” might be cured by drinking a large amount of water.

After curing Emilico, Kate reveals that she is declaring war on the nobility of shadows house. It’s at this point that the story begins to resemble The Promised Neverland Season 1 due to the mind games and the conspiracy to help humans escape the clutches of the demon-like evil nobility.

Standing in their way are the elite shadow-human pairings of the Star Bearers in control of the children’s wing of the mansion. Suzanna teaches shadows how to use soot powers, but the one to watch out for is Barbie and Barbara. It turns out Barbara makes six times the amount of soot used by the whole shadows house in a single day. Pic credit: Somato

They need to overthrow the power structure of the shadows house. But in order to do that they need some power themselves, so they decide to become Star Bearers in addition to learning how to control their soot powers.

Kate’s first goal is to gather allies. The difficult part is that her friends from the debut, John/Shaun Lou/Louise, and Patrick/Ricky, have already begun to feel the effects of the mindwashing coffee. How will she and Emilico contact the others and let them know what’s really going on without being caught?

The Belles twins and their shadows Mirabelle and Isabelle are hostile toward Kate and Emilico but they end up unexpectedly helping the cause. Pic credit: Somato

Kate also realizes that contacting the Ghost Robe might be important. And it turns out the Star Bearers are also interested in the Ghost, which they believe originated from the Sootery.

The Star Bearers have invented contraptions to ensnare the ghosts created by the mysterious robed person, whom they believe to be the source of recent problems.

When rebels manage to shatter a vial of weekly coffee, the Star Bearers prioritizing finding those responsible for the ghost incident… even if it means pinning the blame on Kate and Emilico!

An angry Kate demands that she and Emilico be given a chance to investigate and clear their name in the ghost incident. Pic credit: Somato

Unfortunately, anime fans will need to wait until the Shadows House Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!