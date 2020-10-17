The Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It Season 2 anime will have the cluelessly smart science types attempting to investigate and quantify this strange phenomenon called love.

But when will Rikei ga Koi ni Ochita no de Shoumei shitemita Season 2 come out?

On October 17, 2020, it was officially announced that Science Fell In Love Season 2 was greenlit for production during an event for the anime. Key visual art, a preview trailer, and future event information will be announced later via the official website and the Twitter account.

The anime’s first season was produced by animation studio Zero-G, which is best known for creating the comedic Grand Blue anime and One Room Season 2 and 3.

Director Tooru Kitahata has also been an assistant director on Highschool DxD Hero (see our exclusive interview where the DxD producer discusses his thoughts on Highschool DxD Season 5 and a movie).

Writer Michiko Yokote created the scripts with writer Rintarou Ikeda, who created the series composition. One Piece artist Yusuke Isouchi is both the character designer and chief animation director.

The Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It opening (OP) theme song music “PARADOX” was performed by Sora Amamiya, while the ending (ED) “Turing Love” was performed by Akari Nanawo.

The Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It Season 2 opening and ending has not yet been announced.

The Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It English dub was released on Crunchyroll.

This article provides everything that is known about Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It Season 2 (Rikei ga Koi ni Ochita no de Shoumei shitemita Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It manga compared to the anime

The anime is based on the Rikei ga Koi ni Ochita no de Shoumei shitemita anime series by writer and artist Alifred Yamamoto.

Published in Comic Meteor web magazine since 2016, the Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It manga series is up to Volume 8 as of March 11, 2020.

When Science Fell In Love Season 2 was announced, the manga creator posted new art to celebrate.

The manga series has also spawned spin-offs such as a Japanese live-action TV drama that aired in 2018 with only several episodes. The live-action Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It movie released in 2019.

Unfortunately, no North American publisher has licensed the official English translation for the Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It manga series.

There is an unofficial scanlation project, but when Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It Episode 12 released the fan-made English translation was only up to Volume 3.

The Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It anime was a straight-forward adaptation of the manga that stayed true to the source material.

It didn’t rearrange story events or skip any major moments, although some of the sub-chapters were skimmed over.

The pacing was good, with each episode adapting a little over two chapters each.

For example, Shinya Yukimura and Ayame Himuro’s first date and that charming moment in the ferris wheel finished with Chapter 11 of Volume 2. By Episode 8 the anime was already adapting Chapter 19 of Volume 3.

By Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It Episode 12, the anime caught up with most of the available manga chapters.

The good news is that the anime ended on a great note, finishing with a kiss of the highest theoretical value, and the anime’s ending seemed to leave an opening for a second season.

The bad news is that when the finale sites there wasn’t enough manga chapters available for creating Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It Season 2. What’s more, English-only readers will need to wait to read ahead of the anime.

Rikei ga Koi ni Ochita no de Shoumei shitemita Season 2 release date in 2022? It all depends on the manga

As of the last update, Zero-G or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It Season 2 release date. However, the production of a sequel has been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the Rikei ga Koi ni Ochita no de Shoumei shitemita Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

At the rate at which new manga chapters are created, it could still take another year before a second season becomes possible. Therefore, the premiere will likely be planned for 2022.

At the same time, the event announcement claimed key visuals and a preview trailer would be released, which would seem to indicate the turnaround time on the second season could be faster than expected. If the premiere is in 2021, it’s possible the anime studio may fill in the gap with original content.

Unfortunately, there are not enough manga chapters available for creating spoilers at this time.

Anime fans will just have to wait until the Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It Season 2 release date to watch how the manga gets adapted. Stay tuned!