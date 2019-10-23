Sailor Moon Crystal Season 4 release date: Fourth story arc is Sailor Moon Eternal, movie release date confirmed for 2020 – Sequel in 2021?

Anime fans waiting for the Sailor Moon Crystal Season 4 release date should instead be excited about the upcoming Sailor Moon Eternal movie series. It turns out the new films will be a direct sequel to the third season of the Sailor Moon Crystal anime series!

The Sailor Moon Eternal release date has been officially confirmed by Toei Animation to be coming up in the late summer of 2020. Scheduled for release in Japanese theaters on September 11, 2020, the full title for the film is Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie (Bishojo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal).

Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie will be the fourth film in the entire anime series and the first new Sailor Moon movie in theaters since 1995. The new Sailor Moon movie will use the art style established during Sailor Moon Crystal, which has been airing on Japanese TV since 2014.

The Sailor Moon Eternal movie is also going to be a 2-part story! “Sailor Moon Eternal 2” has not yet received an official title, nor has the release time frame been announced for the sequel project.

However, considering that the first film is releasing in the late summer of 2020, Sailor Moon Eternal 2 could come out by December 2020. But it’s also possible the second movie will premiere in 2021.

In the past, VIZ Media handled the Sailor Moon Crystal English dub release in North America. Details about a potential Sailor Moon Eternal dub have not yet been released.

For the film projects, Toei Animation is collaborating with animation Studio DEEN, which is best known for producing the KonoSuba anime series. Director Chiaki Kon, who directed the third season of the Sailor Moon Crystal anime series, will be returning to direct both Sailor Moon Eternal movies.

The voice cast from the Sailor Moon Crystal series will also be returning. The cast includes Kotono Mitsuishi as Sailor Moon, Hisako Kanemoto as Sailor Mercury, Rina Satou as Sailor Mars, Ami Koshimizu as Sailor Jupiter, Shizuka Itou as Sailor Venus, and Misato Fukuen as Sailor Chibi Moon.

The primary staff will include character designer Kazuko Tadano. Writer Kazuyuki Fudeyasu will create the scripts. Manga creator Naoko Takeuchi will be acting in a supervisory role for the project.

Presumably, the same cast and staff will return for the eventual Sailor Moon Crystal Season 4. More details concerning the fourth season will be added over time.

This article provides everything that is known about the Sailor Moon Eternal movie series, Sailor Moon Crystal Season 4, and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Story of the ‘real’ Sailor Moon Crystal Season 4 to finish the manga’s fifth story arc?

The original Sailor Moon manga series by creator Naoko Takeuchi ran from 1991 through 1997. The 60 chapters were collected into 18 tankobon volumes. Kodansha Comics has been releasing the official English translation in North America.

The conception for Sailor Moon was only one story arc featuring the Dark Kingdom. The anime version’s episodes were aired only months after the corresponding manga chapters arrived in Japan.

Despite the series being closely linked and controlled, there were some significant differences between the original anime and the manga. Takeuchi desired to kill off the main characters but wasn’t allowed to since it was a shojo manga series intended for the teenage girl demographic. While Takeuchi wasn’t allowed to enact her vision, the anime version had the Sailor Soldiers dying in the fight against Queen Metaria only to be resurrected by Usagi using the Silver Crystal.

Due to the great success of the first story arc, Toei asked Takeuchi to create a sequel. And each of the additional story arcs was adapted into anime back in the ’90s.

The Sailor Moon Crystal anime is intended to be a reboot of the entire series that follows the manga’s story more closely. The original plot was divided up into five major story arcs and their corresponding villains. Since the Sailor Moon Eternal movies cover the story events of the fourth manga story arc, the real fourth season will take the place of Sailor Moon Crystal Season 5.

The third season of the Sailor Moon Crystal anime adapted the Death Busters arc, based on the Infinity arc of the manga series. The two-part movie series takes the place of Sailor Moon Crystal Season 4 by covering the story events of the Dead Moon arc of the manga.

Warning: The following contains spoilers as part of a plot summary/synopsis for Sailor Moon Eternal and the future Sailor Moon Crystal Season 4.

The story of Sailor Moon Eternal will focus on High Priest Helios attempting to save his kingdom of Elysion. Facing off against the Sailor Guardians is the Dead Moon Circus, which is led by Zirconia in the absence of the dark Queen Nehelenia, trapped in a mirror at the time.

To take over the Earth, Zirconia is searching for the legendary Golden Crystal that will allow her to free the dark Queen Nehelenia from her imprisonment. To fight back against this threat, the Sailor Sailors figure out how to transform Usagi into Eternal Sailor Moon, which is where the movie series receives its title.

That means the “real” Sailor Moon Crystal Season 4 could potentially finish off the manga’s fifth and final story arc, the Sailor Stars arc. It tells the tale of Sailor Guardians known as the Sailor Starlights, who are looking for the missing princess of their home planet Kinmoku.

The Sailor Guardians will be battling against Shadow Galactica and its leader Sailor Galaxia, the most powerful Sailor Guardian in the galaxy. Galaxia has ruined worlds, literally busting planets in her obsession to obtain the strongest Sailor Crystal.

Under Galaxia’s orders, her followers have killed the Sailor Guardians of their home planets and used their crystals to become the Sailor Animamates. Galaxia desires to take over the galaxy and destroy an evil lifeform called Chaos.

Sailor Moon Crystal Season 4 release date

As of the last update, Toei Animation, or any company related to the production of the anime, has not officially confirmed the Sailor Moon Crystal Season 4 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced other than the Sailor Moon Eternal movie series.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Sailor Moon Crystal Season 4 premiere date will occur in the future.

It’s been a long wait for Toei Animation to continue the story. It seems likely that Sailor Moon Eternal 2 will release in the first half of 2021 at the latest. Assuming that is the case, Sailor Moon Crystal Season 4 should come out in 2022 at the absolute earliest, although there could be another multi-year wait.

Let’s hope Toei Animation finishes the entire story. Stay tuned!