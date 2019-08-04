S.H. Figuarts Classic Costume M. Bison revealed

If you’re putting together your Street Fighter S.H. Figuarts collection, you’re not going to want to miss out on this very special figure! Tamashii Nations has just recently revealed their next upcoming figure and it’s the Street Fighter V – S.H. Figuarts Classic Costume M. Bison.

As always, the S.H. Figuarts figures look absolutely gorgeous. This figure stands at 6.5″ tall and is set to come with interchangeable hands, swap out face parts, a set of folded arms (for that iconic Shadaloo dictator pose), and a display stand.

At the moment we’re not exactly sure what the display stand is for, it could just be a base for display, but we’re hoping it could be used for his signature attack the Psycho Crusher.

You’re going to have to do a bit of work here if you want to pick up this S.H. Figuarts Classic Costume M. Bison because it’s a Bandai Premium Web Exclusive. We’re pretty sure it’ll eventually make it out to other online and local retailers but if you want to be among the first to own this no doubt coveted collectible you’re going to have to order it from Japan.

The pre-orders are now live with a release date of January 2020. This figure retails for 7,480 Yen which is about $68 US.