Rooster Teeth’s gen:LOCK anime starring Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan, Maisie Williams, Dakota Fanning, David Tennant, and other stars just got added to the Crunchyroll library

By Patrick Frye

15th March 2019 6:17 PM ET

Over on Crunchyroll, gen:LOCK just became one of the anime streaming giant’s newest additions.

Produced by Rooster Teeth, the Gen:LOCK anime is a sci-fi/mecha series boasting a star-studded voice cast including Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Dakota Fanning (Ocean’s 8), David Tennant (Dr. Who), Asia Kate Dillon (Billions), Golshifteh Farahani (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), and Koichi Yamadera (Cowboy Bebop).

Rooster Teeth has been trying to prove it’s not just a one-hit wonder with RWBY, its flagship series that has resulted in merch, manga, action figures, video games.

While they have other fan favorites like Red vs. Blue (which is beginning Season 17), Camp Camp, and Nomad of Nowhere, the gen:LOCK anime is the studio’s first production that brought in major outside voice acting talent.

It’s possible they will find success since gen:LOCK reviews have been favorable. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, the Audience Score is 90% and IMDB is listing an 8.3/10.

gen:LOCK’s story is set 50 years in the future and an oppressive authoritarian force is threatening to conquer the world. A team of daring pilots is recruited to use a new form of weaponized neuroscience that powers devastating mecha, but they must be willing to sacrifice everything to save the world.

You might be wondering how a Rooster Teeth anime ended up on Crunchyroll.

Several years ago, AT&T acquired Time Warner which then operated under the legal name Warner Media. In late 2018, this conglomerate bought out Otter Media, the holding company that operates Crunchyroll’s parent company Ellation.

As it turns out, Warner Media now owns Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, VRV, Rooster Teeth, Cartoon Network, and Boomerang. So it shouldn’t be surprising to see gen:LOCK on Crunchyroll.

In fact, the anime crossover is just beginning since Crunchyroll anime will start showing up on cable TV on Adult Swim.

It’s quite an exciting time to be an anime fan. The gen:LOCK anime was previously only available through Rooster Teeth’s exclusive streaming platform, FIRST, but now Crunchyroll subscribers can go watch all the episodes of gen:LOCK Season 1 right now.