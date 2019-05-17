Revisions Season 2 release date on Netflix: Revisions manga, light novel series launched alongside anime

Netflix’s Revisions Season 2 was blatantly teased by the ending of Revisions Episode 12. “I swear I will be back someday!” Nicholas Sato screamed at Daisuke Dojima in the finale. Daisuke promises to somehow save his friend Keisaku since Daisuke’s “destiny” will “continue”. The final end scene cuts off abruptly with several other areas of the world suddenly disappearing into spacetime.

But how quickly will the Netflix anime exclusive be renewed for Revisions Season 2? So far, the prospects are promising. Netflix has a history of renewing its anime exclusives, including The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4, B: The Beginning Season 2, Aggretsuko Season 2, Forest Of Piano Season 2, and Kakegurui Season 2 (see our article on Kakegurui Season 3).

Netflix has injected the anime industry with money so there’s also a financial incentive for creating Revisions Season 2. Streaming revenue now accounts for the majority of income for anime series, although it’s still worth watching the Revisions Blu-Ray/DVD volume sales when the complete box set releases on June 28th, 2019.

The anime was produced by animation studio Shirogumi with director Goro Taniguchi at the helm. Goro is well known for the Code Geass anime series and Revisions scriptwriter Makoto Fukami is notable for working on Psycho-Pass, Resident Evil, and Berserk.

This article provides everything that is known about the anime Revisions Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Revisions reviews are mixed largely thanks to Daisuke’s character flaws

Overall, Revisions reviews have been fairly positive. The story is almost like an isekai except that an entire city is thrown into a new world via time travel. The drama between the characters and the way everyone reacted to the Shibuya apocalypse was executed well.

The plot pacing was a bit fast but the anime still managed to find an ending with no major loose ends left untied. Plot twists were foreshadowed and the TV show wasn’t afraid to kill off main characters when it counted.

Even Revisions reviews that were critical of the 3D CGI animation noted that the Revisions anime was probably one of the best uses of CG anime they have watched. While not quite Land Of The Lustrous, there were many times where the art and animation simply glowed with color. The mecha designs were also interesting since the String Puppets allowed us to see the pilots inside.

The biggest negatives centered around the protagonist Daisuke who suffers from an obsessive hero complex for most of the first season (Hero Complex is even the title of Episode 2). Believing he is the hero of the story with a great destiny, the self-appointed leader exasperates his friends with his self-centeredness since he acts more like a loose cannon than a hero.

Fortunately, the story eventually forces Daisuke to develop as a character by confronting these delusions of grandeur. But until Daisuke began acting more rationally, starting with Episode 9, some anime fans found the character to be an annoying manchild, which made watching the first eight episodes feel grating or insufferable.

Based on those objections, Revisions Season 2 has the potential to be better-liked simply because the character development for the protagonist has already moved past the annoying stage. What’s more, anime fans can also look forward to watching a 26-year-old Milo in the sequel.

Revisions manga and light novel series launched

Many anime are adapted from either a light novel, webcomic, or manga series, but the Revisions anime is actually an original story. In this case, the Revisions manga and light novel series will be based on the anime’s story, although it’s possible the published works could expand on the premise (or, like in the case with the Darling In The FranXX manga, provide an alternate ending that’s probably the closest thing we’ll see to Darling in The FranXX Season 2).

Kuro (Clockwork Planet) is the Revisions manga illustrator and Jinroku Myogaya (Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness) is the writer. Chapters began releasing in Kodansha’s Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine starting on November 26, 2018.

Author Kou Kimura will be writing the light novel series as a three-volume trilogy.

An official English translation has not yet been announced for either the Revisions light novel or manga series.

Revisions Season 2 release date on Netflix U.S.

As of the last update, Netflix, Shirogumi, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Revisions Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been directly announced even though the first season’s ending definitely was teasing a second season.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Revisions Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

When other sequels such as B: The Beginning Season 2 was confirmed, the June announcement was made about two months after the March international launch. Therefore, based on the history of other Netflix anime series, the fate of Revisions Season 2 will probably be known by the late summer or fall of 2019. Assuming a best-case scenario it’s possible the Revisions sequel could be planned for either 2020 or 2021.

The first season of the anime actually was broadcast in Japan on a weekly basis from January through March of 2019, but the international launch via Netflix streaming was set up for binge-watching in May 2019. Likewise, the Spanish, German, French, and English dub of the second season will likely release on Netflix U.S. within months of the Japanese TV broadcast finishing.

Hopefully, Netflix won’t make anime fans wait too long to find out the Revisions Season 2 release date. Stay tuned!